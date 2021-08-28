Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Are Taliban Just the Proud Boys of Afghanistan?By NCD on Sat, 08/28/2021 - 9:58am |
'An account linked to the Proud Boys expressed respect for the way the Taliban “took back their national religion as law, and executed dissenters.”.... 'Seeing the images of pickups full of armed angry young men cruising through Kabul with their guns and flags, looked exactly like the domestic terrorists right here at home.'
URL:
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/27/opinion/alt-right-taliban.html#commentsContainer
- Add new comment
- 820 reads
Comments
I found this to be a pretty useless op-ed, maybe her worst ever, lazy August submission? Actually dangerously misleading comparisons and equivalencies unless the only point of it is the DOH! one that extremists can be dangerous
Right off I think of all the right-wing Christians who are deathly afraid of sharia and hate all Muslims. Could probably a direct Michelle Malkin quote on that but not going to bother to look.
Boogaloo Bois are NOT at all exclusively right wingers, they include plenty of lefties in their ranks, they are extreme libertarians of the armed variety with their main raison d'etre the hatred of cops and related authorities, especially of the federal variety.
Proud Boys are anti-p.c. culture warriors, who enjoy playing old timey patriarchy games, pretty simple minded and hard to see them ever organizing anything very serious, they are cannon fodder sitting around waiting for someone to give them cues. Yes, like Hitler youth, they have to have a Hitler to tell them what to do and where to go. It was Trump for a while but now he's become wimpy, while they wait for the next guy, they'll play street-fighting games for viral social media attention with some select "antifa" groups who show up specifically to do same. (I found recent news that the LAPD decided to stop wasting their time and energy interfering with the pre-planned video games or kabuki on the street an intriguing choice: let the spoiled brats maim each other along with the freelance "media" that feed them. Might actually work if properly contained to the parties involved, their parents might actually do something that alters their behavior.)
Sincere Taliban, on the other hand, are SERIOUS passionate fundamentalist believing fighters for their cause who have proven themselves to have staying power over decades, even when imprisoned which many of them recently were. And fueled by madrassah education from others with serious agenda as well. You don't become a suicide bomber lightly. Comes to mind Japanese fascists could inspire some of those, but German not so much...it has to be real deep belief
Throwing in incels here, PUHLEEZ...
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/28/2021 - 12:30pm
The flaws in hunan nature, and iniquities of cults and radical political movements, be they the Taliban, Trump cultists like the Proud Boys, the Red Guards, the White Knights of Camelia/KKK, all have the same foundation:
- belief they represent a righteous cause and the truth
- sanction violence against any and all opposition, which they consider as evil
- opposition to democracy and the rights of nonbelievers
- assert that they have the legitimate right to unaccountable power
by NCD on Sat, 08/28/2021 - 4:29pm
Why are you comparing these little factions with the Taliban, the major political force in the country? The Taliban has more power and respect than labor in the UK, over the course of 20+ years, despite our military push to remove them. Don't like it? Pull out them famous "hearts and minds".
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/28/2021 - 4:51pm
I dunno if the Taliban are that beloved by the majority of the Afghan population, that remains to be proven to me. For one reason among others: we don't have accurate polls of the rural population, they may be seen more as bullies there rather than "popular".
But to me this op-ed and NCD are like saying Proud Boys and Hezbollah are remarkably alike.
No they are not.
I don't think anyone with brains will see anything but stupid ridiculous spin in saying that, to the point of counterproductivity. Taliban and Hezbollah are alike. And so far Proud Boys and incels and marching Pikachu are alike.
Now ISIS would be a different matter, because we do have evidence that lots of young idiotic males, including those from the west, have joined ISIS because they thought the online room discussions cool and the chance to carry a gun and threaten and maybe even kill people, real life video style.
Alert me next time a Proud Boy initiates a suicide bombing of a large public gathering planned by a higher-up Proud Boy and maybe I'll change my mind.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/28/2021 - 7:39pm
p.s. Comes to mind it would even strike me as ridiculous to compare Proud Boys to MS-13, the latter are light years ahead of them and once again make them look like idiotic kids playing a game that often has consequences they do not foresee. (All fun and games until an uncontrollable vigilante mob forms and Capitol Police officers nearly get beaten to death)
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/28/2021 - 7:53pm
No offense, but Taliban don't have to prove fuckall to you or me - they won. Over and over. Yeah we can do our homework to see how good or bad they are in our eyes, but for their culture they rule, get used to it. And while i cast aspersions on Lulu's comment about evil deeds or something, the increasing civilian deaths each year from us and our coalition partners don't even give us a moral edge - we do suck despite good intentions - the enemy *is* partly us. The Afghan public in general trusts them over us & our 'tastes great' buddies. Next phase, let's see how the Taliban do (and research how they've actually been doing these last 5 years. Again, they're using social media - they've probably modernized elsewhere, adjusted tactics, grown up/moderner, maybe even nicer to women...)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/28/2021 - 8:00pm
The Middle East in general, and the madrassa indoctrinated Jihadists who flock to the Taliban, hold a unique place on the scale of world fanaticism.
74 million American voters voted for the guy who fired up and p!edged to join a crowd to violenly overturn an election. After he filed over 55 frivolous lawsuits with the same intent. The majority of the 74 million are still his disciples, and believe everything he says.
His Republican acolytes in 18 states are working to rig the next election. His mob members have been arrested, charged and convicted of schemes to kidnap and threaten election officials.
The few Republicans who oppose Trump have been stripped of Party positions. The fealty to the leader, intolerance and quest for unaccountable undemocratic power is as extreme for our historical norms as Taliban rule is for the norms of most majority Muslim nations today.
by NCD on Sat, 08/28/2021 - 8:58pm
The Alt Right matches up more with the politics seen in this book: https://www.amazon.com/Black-Wind-White-Snow-Nationalism/dp/0300226454
Islam is another level. Like progressives, Muslim regimes understand how to control history and the perceptions of it. They appeal to young men the way our Alt Right does. It's an ideology that maintained control of much of the world when the West was in its supposed "dark ages." Unlike the politics of a democracy, Islamists do not leave much unattended for another party to pick up. You're either with them or gone.
They maybe know some things that we have no idea of.
by Orion on Sat, 08/28/2021 - 9:10pm
When I saw a video of Taliban fighters dancing, I did joke with a friend that this looks like a kindred spirit or two of the Qanon Shaman.
However, I remember the 2000s, when there were all sorts of virue signalers who said that fear of Islamic terrorism was overblown and really fear of an exotic culture that white people just didn't understand. So which one is it?
In my personal view, there might be some similarities in the sort of people who attract to such things but there is a terrifying strength and power to Islam as a religion that may have no analogy in our world. Islam exists as a loosely connected system across the world that exists independent of nation states - it's [maybe] why attempts to force that concept on them doesn't really seem to work. Any analysis of the Muslim world coming from someone not from there should likely be precipitated with "maybe."
by Orion on Sat, 08/28/2021 - 8:21pm
an aside: when I first saw the Qanon shaman, I thought: what the heck did he just stumble back from being lost in the woods after a Robert Bly he-man gathering in early 1990? But then his mummy started complaining for him that the non-organic food in jail upset his delicate stomach and I thought: momma's boy is no Robert Bly acolyte.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/28/2021 - 9:01pm
They may be intentionally mocking us and people are mistaking it for resemblance:
by Orion on Sat, 08/28/2021 - 9:07pm
Seriously interesting because in the previous incarnation of Taliban rule over Afghanistan, Mullah Omar would never allow such physical manifestation of joy. Is much more reflective of arch enemy Shia Islam which has a lot of emotional components, and even
godallah forbid, mystical Sufi Islam's whirling dervishes. which would be more than haram...
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/28/2021 - 9:12pm