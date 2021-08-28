Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Are Taliban Just the Proud Boys of Afghanistan?By NCD on Sat, 08/28/2021 - 9:58am |
'An account linked to the Proud Boys expressed respect for the way the Taliban “took back their national religion as law, and executed dissenters.”.... 'Seeing the images of pickups full of armed angry young men cruising through Kabul with their guns and flags, looked exactly like the domestic terrorists right here at home.'
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/27/opinion/alt-right-taliban.html#commentsContainer
Comments
I found this to be a pretty useless op-ed, maybe her worst ever, lazy August submission? Actually dangerously misleading comparisons and equivalencies unless the only point of it is the DOH! one that extremists can be dangerous
Right off I think of all the right-wing Christians who are deathly afraid of sharia and hate all Muslims. Could probably a direct Michelle Malkin quote on that but not going to bother to look.
Boogaloo Bois are NOT at all exclusively right wingers, they include plenty of lefties in their ranks, they are extreme libertarians of the armed variety with their main raison d'etre the hatred of cops and related authorities, especially of the federal variety.
Proud Boys are anti-p.c. culture warriors, who enjoy playing old timey patriarchy games, pretty simple minded and hard to see them ever organizing anything very serious, they are cannon fodder sitting around waiting for someone to give them cues. Yes, like Hitler youth, they have to have a Hitler to tell them what to do and where to go. It was Trump for a while but now he's become wimpy, while they wait for the next guy, they'll play street-fighting games for viral social media attention with some select "antifa" groups who show up specifically to do same. (I found recent news that the LAPD decided to stop wasting their time and energy interfering with the pre-planned video games or kabuki on the street an intriguing choice: let the spoiled brats maim each other along with the freelance "media" that feed them. Might actually work if properly contained to the parties involved, their parents might actually do something that alters their behavior.)
Sincere Taliban, on the other hand, are SERIOUS passionate fundamentalist believing fighters for their cause who have proven themselves to have staying power over decades, even when imprisoned which many of them recently were. And fueled by madrassah education from others with serious agenda as well. You don't become a suicide bomber lightly. Comes to mind Japanese fascists could inspire some of those, but German not so much...it has to be real deep belief
Throwing in incels here, PUHLEEZ...
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/28/2021 - 12:30pm
The flaws in hunan nature, and iniquities of cults and radical political movements, be they the Taliban, Trump cultists like the Proud Boys, the Red Guards, the White Knights of Camelia/KKK, all have the same foundation:
- belief they represent a righteous cause and the truth
- sanction violence against any and all opposition, which they consider as evil
- opposition to democracy and the rights of nonbelievers
- assert that they have the legitimate right to unaccountable power
by NCD on Sat, 08/28/2021 - 4:29pm
Why are you comparing these little factions with the Taliban, the major political force in the country? The Taliban has more power and respect than labor in the UK, over the course of 20+ years, despite our military push to remove them. Don't like it? Pull out them famous "hearts and minds".
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/28/2021 - 4:51pm