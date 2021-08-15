A frenzied U.S. flight from Kabul as chaos descends. link

"A frenzied evacuation of U.S. diplomats and civilians kicked into high gear, while Afghans made a mad dash to the banks, their homes and the airport. Crowds of people ran down the streets as the sound of gunfire echoed in downtown Kabul. Helicopter after helicopter — including massive Chinooks with their twin engines, and speedy Black Hawks that had been the workhorse of the grinding war — touched down and then took off loaded with passengers. Some dispensed flares overhead, a new addition to Kabul’s skyline. Those being evacuated included a core group of American diplomats who had planned to remain at the embassy in Kabul ....

20 years, thousands of casualties, and tens or hundreds of billions of dollars, and the American leadership, from Biden on down, did not know, prepare for or recognize what was at the core of Afghanistan, disunity, submission to power, greed, corruption and disloyalty.

Oh and, you don't have to be a four star General to know you evacuate the eligible 'civs', civilians, US, Afghans who worked for Americans, their families, and others BEFORE you evacuate the US combat troops. It's like the Titanic, women and children go first, not the 'captain and crew'.

Biden did that in reverse. Our combat troops now have had to be returned to Kabul to try and secure Kabul while desparate people eligible for refugee status, or with foreign passports, try to flee the country. There are roughly twice as many US troops there now (5000 or so) then were in Afghanistan before he started the withdrawal (2500).

Perhaps we should have formed an army and an entire government of women. Women seem to have the most to lose with a return of the Taliban, their future would be their cause. Women have been proven to be effective on the most deadly battlefields in history, although .... Afghanistan? Unlikely, against cultural 'norms' would only heighten violence, enrage the Taliban and increase their numbers.

Yet, could Afghan women be as ineffective, corrupt and untrustworthy as Afghan men, (who are not Taliban Jihadis)?

The title of this blog, "A Shameful Flight" is taken from a book on the disastrous British exit from India by Wolpert.

Helicopters labored all morning evacuating US staff rom the Kabul embassy.