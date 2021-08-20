Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Media ignores real catastrophy in AfghanistanBy A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 08/20/2021 - 6:31pm |
In September of 2017, an obscure government official stood before a small audience at an obscure think tank and described a catastrophe that was unfolding. “Obscure” to the average citizen, that is — but not at all obscure to the “insiders” and journalists who attend these sorts of gatherings in DC, or sign up for the pertinent email lists, or read acronym-filled trade publications.
https://mtracey.substack.com/p/in-massive-propaganda-onslaught-media?
Comments
Afghanistan was a needed punitive expedition that needlessly got extended. But your dude has to act as if this is all wars.
WTF? Ukraine is not being "rebuilt". The Balkans are largely functional, and more a ward of the EU these last 25 years. Nobody even knows where Burkina Faso is or what their situation is. Somalia's certainly not a big US focus except limiting terrorist activity offshore. Mali's just a huge who-gives-a-shit desert.
And Vietnam was to keep China from overrunning SE Asia (they failed in Indonesia, whether the response from Jakarta was proportionate and whether the effort in Vietnam was well run and thought out. Wars have often been needed responses, but they are inherently messy and unsure. The good news is we have fewer and fewer, smaller and smaller, but your guy isn't interested in success - it's more anti-war fervor splattered across an essay.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/21/2021 - 2:24am
Pompeo laughs at Congress
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/22/2021 - 5:27am
These guys are "media", are they not?
Just FYI, Lulu: The truth is that whenever I see that very old simplistic early 21st-century blogosphere rant about "media" being to blame in a title, I really really suspect an article is not worth my while. Because things have become a lot more complicated than that.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 12:54pm
Except might be nice for them to tone down the ego trip and not think their "media" job is to be the Woke Ministry of Foreign Affairs redefining all actions and purposes for US military and humanitarian (and environmental - don't forget the envieronment!) actions as we sally forth to save the world and nation-build without calling it nation-building.
I mean, maybe ask more questions, give fewer personal bias answers?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 1:38pm
The author of the article in qustion is just as much a journalist as is Yglesias whom I have recognized as a journalist and vauable voice more than once. And, the nature and purpose of headlines as well as who writes them and what the effect can be has been discussed too many times to argue intelligently that the headline is a good way to predict what will be in the body of the work.
The guy below is a journalist too whether you like his story or not and regardless whether he gores any of anybody's sacred cows. And, I think what he says here should get wide notice. But I will add it here anyway. And I will also interject here with a pre-response response to PP: don't bother jumping in with a rant, probably one containing kinky sexual allusions, about how the speaker is a hack. That is so fucking predictable, just consider yourself already heard on that particular subject.
by A Guy Called LULU on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 4:40pm
I weigh what a jounalist writes against my entire base of knowledge. I don't read what they write like it's the bible and I'm some fundamentalist. I've called bullshit here on liberal, moderate, and conservative journalists as well as found valuable information from all factions too. I think arta and PP do that too. I think you react more from confirmation bias than rational appraisal of the information you read.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 5:25pm
Lulu, there you go again, you never even take comments as meant, you always twist them as if the person is saying something you want tp argue about the author of the article. This is why I try to stay away from you!
The author who I happen to recognize, Michael Tracey, because I happen to see a lot of commentary by him on Twitter referred by others, chose to title it "Media ignores real catastrophe in Afghanistan." which is the only point I was making! That sounds like same old same old story that Lulu posts here for 15 years.
There's a ton to read on Afghanistan right now. Except he was promoting the idea that everyone is getting it wrong and propangandizing and only he has it right.
Well I gave you two examples about other journos that are saying the same thing as him, SO THE POINT: his title is bullshit so my inital instinct to take a pass was correct! He's NOT saying anything special, and I wasted my time giving your recommend a mulligan for the umpteenth time He's doing such blatant straw manning I've rarely seen much worse. Plus he can't blame a headline editor because on substack you chose your own.
And lo and behold, to top it off, you continue with some dumb crap about Neo-Con media blitz AS IF ANYONE IS TALKING NEO-CON LIKE IT'S STILL 2006. There hasn't been a "neo-con media blitz" as we once knew it in quite some time.
If you want people to pay attention, grampa, you got to get with the current times. You laud all these old fashioned essays that talk as if nothing has changed from 2006 PLUS it's only one side of their 2006 story!
Can't you see that you are reading the same shit over and over and over and over by different authors for bias verification and pretending that it's different?
And you know what else is really weird? You don't do this at all with other topics apart from foreign policy, especially pop culture, you are hip about other things and have independent challenging things to say and recommend.
Sorry I brought it up because you still don't seem to get why either people either ignore your articles along these lines or start an argument about them. It would be one thing if you put them all on one thread, but you don't, you introduce them as something "new" and diffrent and they are not. And now they are mainstream! He is what he's complaining about, there's plenty of journos saying what he's saying.
BTW his Twitter feed is here, he's very active on it. he's lefty, he was with Young Turks, but he is anti p.c. culture wars sometimes, that's where he has more nuance ability where he does say some interesting stuff sometimes, just not with this, this is like a big DOH, I KNEW WHAT YOU WERE GONNA SAY! AND A LOT OF YOUR COLLEAGUES ALREADY SAID IT
p.s. I do agree with PP that you recommend a lot of old hacks.that I would never waste time reading. You think it means something that they write in long form. Big fucking deal, long form can be shit too. PP at least pays you the respect of arguing about it.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 6:25pm
Arta, when I said what I did about your remark describing how titles affect you I was responding to what you said in the comment it is attached to. I was not responding to a different formulation of the point you now claim you were making.
You have promoted here at dag tweets by Yglesias countless times but now in one of your many statements that creates a self-contradiction within your statements, you say that it was apparent just by reading that headline that Yglesias, along with Beauchamp, was saying the same thing as Tracey.
In fact, Beauchamp did not say the same thing at all, his remark was not even on the same subject, and Yglesias’ agreement with that unrelated comment in no way supports your conclusion that they are both saying the same thing as Tracey, but if it were true that they were then by your twisted reasoning it would make the three of them the purveyors of the same mistake. By creating your own strawman argument you get it so wrong that you call Tracey's thesis [which did not make a strawman argument that I can see but only reffered to others' outrage as misdirected] one of the worst cases of a strawman argument you have seen but only apply that conclusion to Tracey and not to the many other writers which you claim have already made the same arguments.
That is just wrong. Simply and obviously wrong. Many of the same mongers are mongering the same neocon interventionist bullshit they have said from the start and for the same twisted reasons which claim among other reasons, but do not honestly include, humanitarian excuses. The Lincoln Project is an example and there are many others getting top billing in the most read, most respected, mainstream media as was pointed out in the video I linked to.
You apparently cannot see that you are doing exactly what you are accusing me of. You have posted multiple links and quotes endorsing the Lincoln Project, for instance, whose members were wrong from the start and continue to be wrong and who, along with so many of their ilk, have not gone away and have not quit preaching from the same book. And, they showed themselves to be cynical corrupt money grubbers. As a bow to the reasonable conversation you claim to want, I think you should realize that you grab onto bias confirmation as quickly and hold on as tightly as anyone else and you should accept the possibility that someone you reflexively disagree with might be as honest even as yourself in their attempt to see events as clearly as possible and is just as interested in getting thoughtful, intelligent, and informed analysis and commentary as are you.
Yeah, long form can be shit too. Maybe you finally came to realize that which would explain why you don’t incessantly post articles from the NYT anymore. Not that all of them are or were shit but they sure did provide their share.
That is such a ridiculous statement that it is actually funny in its perverse wrongness. Respect? How many times would PP have to accuse you of metaphorically sucking someone’s or some entity’s dick before you would consider it to be the grossly crude and certainly impolite way for a mind with a rotten dark spot in it to convey their disagreement? Do you actually think PP shows respect when he rants so often in that way about his disagreements with anyone, not just me, who thinks he does not have everything perfectly figured out and has the audacity to say so?
by A Guy Called LULU on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 10:43pm
Disappointed - i didn't mention media sucking DoD PR's dick one time here (and I'm talking about reporters, not you). I did note Tracey's tossing together unrelated foreign actions to pretend they bolster a solid single point. Like here:
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/24/2021 - 2:11am
I doubt it. There are military police on every base in America and abroad. They are as well trained if not better trained than city cops. And they don't train by watching cop shows on TV. I doubt that the military police was training the Afghan police any differently than they were trained.
This type of thing is endemic the world over. We're just now dealing with the problem of actresses who had to perform sex acts to get acting jobs. Some, maybe many, men with power sexually abuse women they have power over. I'm not complacent about it but I doubt this was the norm for most widows and it's seems unlikely that was a primary reason Afghan soldiers refused to fight when it was likely that when the Taliban took control their daughters would be forcibly married to the Taliban soldiers.
Once again you expose us to obvious propaganda when the truth is surely much more complicated.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 4:15pm
1) OK gets some of my objections
2) i also start having problems with journalists acting as if they're the ones defining & carrying out policy, rather than reporting in and analyzing the people who were elected to do it.
3) i read about a Covid widow who had to sell her house and move into a tiny apartment an hour away. Don't know if she was the one who had to dance nude on the internet to feed her family but was being deplatfirmed or I'm confusing 2 stories, but yes, women are abused and have to do degrading stuff all over the world. Making Biden responsible for anything that happens seems weird.
4) and still i don't see people talking about what's changed in Afghanistan in 20/40 yrs and how that affects options and the future. I mean, even Afghanis change. Sweden 1890 was probably much poorer and more brutal than Afghanistan today. The planet evolves. Unevenly, but evolves.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 7:21pm
It's a "trending"; note though, that he used the qualifier "mainstream":
Democratic strategist James Carville criticizes the 'hysterical and stupid coverage in the mainstream press' of President Biden's decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan during an interview on MSNBC
Still, if MSNBC doesn't qualify as "mainstream", what does? Does MSNBC realize this? Or not?
I must admit I am confused about who is the enemy called "mainstream", and always was, since the beginning of the blogosphere. Everybody wants to be the rebel, nobody wants to be "mainstream". Even though it can't really be cable TV news watchers these days, because the number of watchers are shockingly low.
Is it not way past time to own up to Pogo's line we have met the enemy and he is us?
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/26/2021 - 1:30pm