Taliban photo appears to mock Iwo Jima flag raising in latest propaganda pushBy Orion on Sun, 08/22/2021 - 5:31pm |
American mythology meets the same fate as the Buddhas of Bamiyan:
Recently released Taliban propaganda appears to mock the famous Iwo Jima flag raising photo. (L - Taliban photo / R - Joe Rosenthal/AP)
The Taliban’s media wing has wasted little time releasing droves of new propaganda in the wake of its ascension to power.
In one particular image released this week, members of the Taliban’s Badri 313 Battalion appear to mock Joe Rosenthal’s iconic 1945 image of the flag raising atop Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima.
https://www.marinecorpstimes.com/off-duty/military-culture/2021/08/21/taliban-photo-appears-to-mock-iwo-jima-flag-raising-in-latest-propaganda-push/
Comments
no it's weak mimicry without much power, especially as this came between the two
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raising_the_Flag_at_Ground_Zero
and furthermore, it's easy to argue that all of them are way weak compared to the images Osama bin Laden achieved on 9/11/01, like it or not they were incredibly powerful especially as nearly everyone worldwide got the message.
And Taliban's new one is definitely the weakest of the bunch, they've still got a lot of learning to do about propaganda, mho.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/22/2021 - 11:05pm
The few videos / footage I have seen of the Taliban seem to indicate they think this whole affair is humorous.
And modern America would likely say those three firefighters are upholding institutional racism or something like that.
by Orion on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 12:22am
a little big picture perspective on the popular narrative of the day:
edit to add a little more on topic earlier:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 1:29am
There are multiple countries - France, Russia, China, and India - who would likely have interest in filling the void in Afghanistan.
by Orion on Wed, 08/25/2021 - 1:55am
Yeah, Afghan oil is tempting
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/25/2021 - 6:37am
Poppy oil?
by ocean-kat on Thu, 08/26/2021 - 12:52am
Been there, done that... what was the question? Ima jes gonna sit here an' smile.
PS - Poppy did Kuwait - Jr did Afghanistan & Iraq
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/26/2021 - 2:38am