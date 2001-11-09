American mythology meets the same fate as the Buddhas of Bamiyan:

Recently released Taliban propaganda appears to mock the famous Iwo Jima flag raising photo. (L - Taliban photo / R - Joe Rosenthal/AP)

The Taliban’s media wing has wasted little time releasing droves of new propaganda in the wake of its ascension to power.

In one particular image released this week, members of the Taliban’s Badri 313 Battalion appear to mock Joe Rosenthal’s iconic 1945 image of the flag raising atop Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima.