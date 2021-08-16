Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
It's done! Anti-vaxxers in NYC get to stay home and go nowhere starting tomorrow
All Visitors to New York City Museums Must Now Provide Proof of Vaccination—Starting Tomorrow. Employees must also be vaccinated.
By Sarah Cascone @ artnet.com, August 16
Visitors to New York City museums, art fairs, and art galleries will now be required to show proof of vaccination.
The new rule, which applies to both employees and patrons at institutions such as museums, concert halls, aquariums, gyms, movie theaters, convention centers, and zoos, will be covered by the Key to NYC Pass, which regulates access to indoor facilities. (Visitors under age 12 who are not eligible for vaccination can visit covered facilities with a vaccinated adult.)
“You’ll have the key. You can open the door,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference. “But if you’re un-vaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things.”
The mayor hopes the vaccine mandate will encourage New Yorkers to get the shot and fight the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant [....]
You are still free to worry about and study the possibility of Tuskegee happening again or do libertarian protesting against public health mandates in the privacy of your own residence and on the internet.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 12:41pm
Strange, almost like a new form of segregation - but you get to choose this one.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 3:41pm
Now throw in ALL HEALTH CARE WORKERS IN THE STATE required to get vaccinated by Sept. 27:
All health care workers in New York must get vaccinated, the governor says.@ NYTimes Coronavirus live updates, 11 minutes ago
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 4:57pm
^ should have been done months ago! the childish approach has been ridiculous, let the idjits quit their job and keep their concerns. What a joke really, that any health care worker was allowed to question the necessity of vaccination against this, WHAT FUCKING KIND OF HEALTH CARE WORKER IS THAT? Forget Tuskagee, these people are going into your momie's home every day and handling many of her most personal needs and they've not been vaccinated?!! Where's your outrage right here and now? THERE'S TUSKEGEE ALLOVER AGAIN RIGHT THERE-she's been experimenting with whether your momie will live or die...
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 5:04pm
Don't plan on being able to go to college unvaccinated either:
a reminder:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 3:20am
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 3:29am
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 3:45am
yes includes indoor dining, bars, nightclubs...all indoor recreation...
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 12:38pm
too bad Cardinal Burke isn't with most of the Catholic theologians who've been on the side of god-given human knowledge of science saving lives since that big Galileo mistake in the 17th c.:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 1:46pm
just to show that wasn't just arta making shit up about current Catholic beliefs and suggesting that Cardinal Burke is a nut case who probably also committed a mortal sin making such beliefs public):
edit to add:I see now he did a related video TV ad along with some of the more sane cardinals and archbishops:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/18/2021 - 3:11pm
No excuses except stupidity:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 2:53pm
Here's an alternative!
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 3:41pm
Sign of the times
https://www.thedailybeast.com/texas-governor-greg-abbott-tests-positive-for-the-coronavirus?ref=scroll
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 6:37pm
One side effect of everyone not being on board with this type of thing: investors that are not stoopid are getting nervous:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 8:14pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 9:13pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/18/2021 - 4:13am
you can't tell a dang thing from billing anymore. I have Medicare with an AARP supplemental now and they send you an accounting once a month and they pay like 20% of the listed asking price and that's it, it's over. Listed prices are apparently like legal bullshit to sue people with when it's not covered and nobody actually pays those? The billing system is FUBAR now. That listing of "immunize" charges he shows, I doubt that's for the medicine itself, isn't the Federal government paying the companies directly for that? It's for something else they are making up? Who knows?
I wouldn't be suprised to learn that insurance companies are putting up "help wanted" signs as people give up and quit as once byzantine system they understood got even more complex and FUBAR.....the only people that might have a teeny understanding of what's going on is the geeks writing the code for the software...
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/18/2021 - 11:25am
BIG GOVERNMENT TYRANNY! Trump Republicans are Tribally United AGAINST Freedom Destroying Vaccine Passport Segregation!!!!!!!!!!
COVID VARIANTS FOREVER!!!!!
by NCD on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 10:07pm
Anybody in Alabama who has a serious life-challenging condition from something else may die and won't be listed as a death from Covid, of course.
(But heck that's probably happening already allover the place, as noted by Peracles upthread, lots of specialists are giving 5 minutes to patients now and will thereby screw up and misdiagnose more often.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/18/2021 - 11:11am
hard to believe this second tweet but he's really not into spinning:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/18/2021 - 1:23pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/18/2021 - 3:22pm
oh
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/19/2021 - 11:02am
not a surprise; still worth noting:
and when apparently whe they say "order in the court" there, they really mean it:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/19/2021 - 8:11pm
this "protest" in Scotland is actually pretty damn awesome metaporically, you have to admire it for that
not the least of which because Edinburgh castle is" basically the reason the rest of Edinburgh exists, it's the real deal. Where's Robert the Bruce attacking the tyranny of "lockdown"
I wonder if they are thinking of the Black Death, how that went down...
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/19/2021 - 9:50pm
unvaccinated kids can end up dying quick from this political kabuki bullshit
Second part of the current headline from NYTimes live Coronvirus coverage is scary Three vaccinated senators have tested positive for the virus.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/20/2021 - 7:56am
Thanks for all of this, Arta. I have nothing to add but I learned from it and wanted you to know how much I appreciate it.
by CVille Dem on Fri, 08/20/2021 - 9:21pm
you're a doll to take the time to say so!
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/21/2021 - 10:03am
Is a helpful reminder that whatever the accurate detailed scientific truth about masking, lockdowns, social distancting etc. -
the Swedish method did not work at all
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/21/2021 - 10:02am
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/21/2021 - 8:30pm
I read this as: God wanted DeBlasio gone ASAP and instead Cuomo left first!
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/21/2021 - 9:49pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/21/2021 - 11:49pm
FDA ridiculing use of Ivermectin for Covid!
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/21/2021 - 11:54pm
Ivermectin slamming is weird - suddenly everyone, even the FDA, is acting like it's only ever been used on animals. People in the tropics know different.
≠========≠
Last Updated
21 May 2021
Ivermectin for malaria
In order to eliminate malaria from endemic settings an integrated vector management approach is needed and to tackle residual transmission, there is a need to develop additional vector control strategies that complement Long Lasting Insecticide Nets (LLINs) and Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) by targeting mosquitoes that feed or rest outdoors [ref].
The potential administration of the endectocide drug ivermectin to control malaria transmission is gaining increased attention from the scientific community. Nevertheless, in order to generate strong evidence on whether this strategy should be added to the existing malaria control efforts, a common research agenda is extremely needed [ref].
The overall goal of this deep dive is to describe the landscape of current research projects tackling ivermectin for vector control, with a focus on malaria vectors, through the creation of a comprehensive database of the current research activities.
You can know more about the experts working in this area here:
ivermen_background.pdf
Ivermectin for Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs)
Ivermectin has been widely used by the NTDs community for a long time. In the table below, you can consult the trials testing ivermectin for soil-transmitted helminths, dengue, lymphatic filariasis, trachoma, onchocerciasis, and scabies. The information has been last updated in December 2019, and the data has been retrieved from clinicaltrials.gov.
201912_Relevant_ivermectin_trials_by_indication.xlsx
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 7:24am
I don't think that the FDA is attempting a coverup
http://outbreaknewstoday.com/fda-warning-ivermectin-meant-for-animals-are-not-for-human-treatment-for-covid-19-74293/
Invermectin is active against COVID in a Petri dish. There is no reliable human data.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 8:58am
Thanks, doc - you just ignored 20+ studies on ivermectin use for Covid alone with 1000s of patients, not to mention *decades* of safe and effective (read: life-saving) use in the tropics for various diseases *IN HUMANS*. But everyone on Twitter becomes a goddamn expert and can't even Google outside of the ever-more warped US bubble, where the CDC fucked up something as basic as wearing masks (because they were out of them, thanks to Trump gutting emergency preparedness, but doesn't quite justify lying about basic hygiene and life-and-death self-preservation). Now the FDA seems to want to join in the act.
God help our know-it-all-ism - it's spreading like a plague.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 9:53am
The majority of the studies noted have not been peer-reviewed
In fact, if you remove two studies from Iran and Egypt respectively, the positive results for invermectiin disappear
Here is an analysis of the human invermectin data by an investigator at Yale on Medscape
https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/954681
Invermectin trials are ongoing, so we may get a definitive result
In addition, the authors of the current Invermectin studies can release their full data to a site that can perform a deeper dive of the meta-analysis data.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 10:23am
I certainly agree that their approach is weird, that's why I posted it. It's not very professional, almost offensive, it's like they hired a social media P.R. and advertising person. To anyone who seriously researches their own health conditions-which is an awful lot of people now since sites like PubMed- it doesn't inspire confidence. Sounds like spin and in that it is an insult; they sound like a corporation that is selling product rather than the main governmental entity on drugs that is paid for with taxes.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 11:37am
this basically makes my point -
And traditionally what goes along with that is the warning on actual advertising: but consult with your doctor. And it's also become traditional, since at least Linus Pauling and Vitamin C, that we never move past the stage where some doctors still say vitamins are a waste of money and you just pee them all out and you get everything you need from food. While many other doctors actively support supplements, especially those targeted to certain conditions, realizing that just because something is an FDA-approved pharmaceutical doesn't mean it may not be garbage promoted by the medical industrial complex, while "food supplements" don't get the luxury of participating in the game.
It's a game. FDA info. is helpful but not the holy grail. You still have to be a knowledgeable consumer or you might be fucked. If they truly think something is dangerous, they go through the steps of outlawing its use, not just doing twitter advertising dissing it. I would almost think this tweet campaign will be counter-productive!
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 12:38pm
wow, Rice U in Houston!
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/22/2021 - 12:22am
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/22/2021 - 12:48am
‘Nursing Is in Crisis’: Staff Shortages Put Patients at Risk
Before Covid, the U.S. faced nursing shortages. But the Delta variant has experts worried. “When hospitals are understaffed, people die,” one said.
By Andrew Jacobs @ NYTimes.com,. Aug. 21
FUCK ALL OF YOU THAT DIDN'T GET VACCINATED! You did this to the rest of us and it will take a long time for the health care system to recover and everyone, especially those with other maladies, will suffer. I really don't want to hear about racism excuses, that's absurd. It has nothing to do with this except that some minority people have idiotic "racism" excuses for not getting vaccinated and plenty of idiotic white people have just plain idiotic excuses.Must be a fucking nightmare for families of critically ill patients from other causes...
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/22/2021 - 1:15am
and
About 130,000 cases are being reported across America each day, almost twice as many as last summer’s highest levels.
Delta Surge Drives Home Painful Truth: Covid Isn’t Going Away
@ NYTimes.com, Aug 17
The new flood of cases has forced Americans to recalibrate. Governors and mayors who imposed shutdowns last summer are pushing vaccines now.
It WOULD be going away if non-vaccinated people hadn't allowed it to successfuly mutate! The non-vaccinated are really the cause now! And no doubt we'll see something stronger than Delta because of y'al too.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/22/2021 - 1:41am
read it and weep:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/22/2021 - 1:50am
I am not alone!
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 12:46pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/22/2021 - 3:51pm
for those who prefer emotional "where's the outrage?" stories about being forced to leave one's world behind,how about this one?
beginning excerpts
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/22/2021 - 7:19pm
was wondering about this! something better than nothing!
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 2:48pm
I am not going to look for it but I bet that there are competing arguments out there about this:
In actuality, all either had to do was go get vaccinated for free at the local CVS
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 8:04pm
Mistrust of the health care system because of the crap care people currently receive probably plays a major factor.
Tuskegee may be brought on up in one section, although the current poor state of care is likely more important
Another group is willing to take medication make for livestock.
Previously, people were willing to take hydroxychloroquine.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 10:12pm
Up yours, rmrd, seriously. Go to fucking Wikipedia and look up Ivermectin -
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ivermectin
I don't give a shit what jerkoff misleading PR the FDA is using or is going around on Facebook, but I've corrected you several times and you're still repeating this obvious lie/brain fart twisting of facts. You may give Tylenol to a cat, but it's primarily for humans. And Ivermectin is not hydroxychloroquine nor bleach - it is a respected life-saving drug in use for decades. So stop your fucking disinfo or take it elsewhere.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/24/2021 - 2:23am
I gave a link to a statement from the FDA that notes the use of ivermectin for the diseases you note.
I provided a link to a professor of medicine from Yale who notes the flaws in the existing ivermectin studies and the multivariate analysis being noted by many to justify the use of ivermectin for COVID as incomplete
I will take his analysis over yours any day of the week.
The Yale professor notes studies of ivermectin in COVID patients are ongoing so we may have more definitive answers
I will take the fact that the FDA acknowledges that ivermectin is used in humans as evidence their is no cover up.
Interesting: Your rant about the FDA mirrors some commentary that I hear from some vaccine hesistant people in the Black community.
BTW, hydroxychloroquine is used to treat malaria
Hydroxychloroquine kills COVID in a petri dish
The current vaccines work better against COVID in humans compared to hydroxychloroquine.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/24/2021 - 8:49am
"Another group is willing to take medication make for livestock." You are a deceptive assholedoubling down on your bullshit. It is a medication made for humans that also has secondary animal use. Acting like people are stupid for taking medicine that's been used safely by humans for decades and pretending they're rednecks taking horse medicine through complete ignorance is dickishness, especially when the vaccines weren't so available until recently and vaccines don't do anything if you're already infected (or for weeks after 1st injection) and lots of people have been dying. Elitism at its best - making fun of people's desperation during a deadly pandemic and no certain cure. And yes your spiel about clinical studies is also full of shit and grossly undercounts numbers of studies and positive outcomes - within particular usage domains, not for example when the disease has gotten too bad.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/24/2021 - 10:08am
The vaccines are available and now one is approved.
It is stupid to take a malaria med for COVID
Going to the livestock store for medication does seem pretty "redneck"
The clinical data is not BS, as noted, I defer to the MD from Yale
There have been flaws in ivermectin studies leading withdrawal of papers from publication
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-02081-w
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/24/2021 - 12:08pm
Side effects Ivermectin
Side effects hydroxychloroquine
There was 1 well publicized Egyptian Ivermectin paper withdrawn. Keep exaggerating.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/24/2021 - 1:33pm
Lots of research papers from this year at PubMed. I started here
and then follow to this: 103 results
Yes, smart medical professionals should be checking all this out especially for treatment of breakthrough infections like Jesse Jackson and his wife just got.The thing going on here is the FDA always has a negative attitude towards people self-medicating and researching drugs themselves.
MHO we do have an arrogant nanny state setup here in the U.S. too oriented to over-protection. And it is influenced by the medical industrial complex.
In a lot of third world countries, forget all that and often you can get a lot of long-prescribed drugs over the counter.because there are no doctors available.
I am in total support of people being freer to treat themselves for various illnesses like elsewhere. especially when the medical system is not helping; is a no brainer. Yes they are doing risky things, but often professional medicine offers no alternative. Let them take the risk like grownups, not babies.
THE ONLY MAJOR DIFFERENCE IN THIS CASE IS: A PANDEMIC with vaccines available! In such a case, it is imperative that everyone gets on board with getting vaccinated. So you want to discourage self-treatment for the unvaccinated.
Picking on one drug treatment is not the way to do it, though. And the FDA is being an asshole by not coordinating messaging with the CDC as regards Covid. No need to even go there where this ad went. No need to disparage it as a treatment for animals. BECAUSE: just push vaccination as the best first treatment.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/24/2021 - 2:28pm
P.S. .Jesse Jackson and wife still being treated for breakthrough infection and under observation in hospital! They were vaccinated in January. This makes me fucking nervous personally. My vaccination with Pfizer was completed March 1. I am watching the news carefully for the consensus on booster shots. It is going that way right now, that we will need them
I have an appointment with one of my major docs at Mt. Sinai hospital Oct. 15 and I plan on demanding a booster there if I haven't gotten it somewhere else Oct. 1-15.
I want to put the blame where it belongs to return to that
We are in this position MOSTLY BECAUSE EVERYONE-like Trumpies, and yes like black idiots worried about Tuskagee FUCKING DIDN'T GET VACCINATED AT THE SAME TIME.
That is the way to "kill" this bug but we couldn't do it so now we have to deal with variants and mutations! We have those variants/mutations because people sat on their ass and didn't get vaccinated asap. Let's be blunt: yes, you worried-about-Tuskagee people helped put Jesse Jackson and his wife in the hospital where doctors have to try to figure out how best to treat them, what drugs to use.
Now they should be able to use anything possible on the Jackson's and judge the risk themselves after listening to what the doctors think. Limiting possibility of treatments is just stoopid medicine
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/24/2021 - 2:42pm
I thought of a good personal example of how the FDA regulations and recommendations are treated by big shot specialist doctors: basically never mind what the say, who cares about them! I consulted with the main heart surgeon at a Milwaukee hospital trying everything to save my mother's life as she laid basically unconscious in the ICU for the umpteenth time with her blood pressure spiking down as low as 30 and then back up again. He had just operated to remove sepsis-infected clot near her heart, she got that because of long-term multiple sepsis infections from removal of colon and most intestines.
Well my mom just wouldn't die. She was just laying there spiking back and forth between death and life. He reported to me that he was sort of at a loss at what to do next, maybe just wait, as he had basically tried everything.
I had been researching all night on Pub Med etc., of course.
I just humbly mentioned to him: did you see this recent paper on 6 infants (just 6 infants) whose mysterious sepsis infections affecting heart function were stopped by Statins? He said 'RIGHT, STATINS! I read that research try those next"
The point: DOCTORS CAN USE ANY PRESCRIPTION MEDICINE THEY WANT FOR "OFF-LABEL" PURPOSES. What "off label" means: NOT FDA APPROVED USE!
Whether insurance cos. will pay for that is increasingly another matter. A lot of times lately it seems that the FDA (and Medicare as well!) serves the purpose of insurance companies these days more than people. They are the ones judging what is "approved" and and what is not. FOR INSURANCE COMPANIES, not doctors. Doctors can still do whatever they want, it's just that your insurance may not pay for it.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/24/2021 - 4:08pm
So has Trump become part of The Deep State now? Enquiring minds want to know...sort of...maybe...
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 9:44pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 9:46pm
With F.D.A. approval, Pentagon and others add vaccine requirements.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/23/us/pfizer-vaccine-mandates.html
The vaccination of the military follows in the footsteps of George Washington's attempt to prevent smallpox in the Colonial Army.
https://www.statesman.com/story/news/politics/politifact/2021/08/02/did-george-washington-mandate-vaccines-smallpox-continental-army-during-revolutionary-war/5456106001/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/24/2021 - 8:55am
there's news of a new variant developing, "Covid-22" that might be even more lethal and infectious than "Delta".
THIS IS THE FAULT OF FUCKING IDIOTS WHO DID NOT GET VACCINATED as soon as they could and not following all the other protocols as the same time as well as this not happening to enough of the rest of the world at the same time including children below vaccination age.
This tweet says it all for me:
Many of us are going to be dealing with the danger of this bug until we die.
It didn't have to be that way if everyone got on board with treating it like it was WWIII just a few months ago, which it really is, it's WWIII. But we ended up with so many conscientious objectors concerned about sensibilities and "freedoms" THAT WE LOST WWIII. Thanks for the fish "give me liberty or give me death" idjits.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/24/2021 - 2:57pm
oh and invest in the vaccine companies, they will dominate the foreseeable future, our lifestyle and culture included. The new normal is permanent now. They are all studying how to do a "gotcha" with new variants with boosters. It's going to be a constant battle. Unvaccinated people will constantly be getting sick and dying.
Biden was criticized the other day for a public presser on Covid developments where he refused to take questions on Afghanistan. He was being criticized as wanting to deflect to avoid a more important topic. NO YA STUPIDS, HE HAS HIS HEAD SCREWED ON RIGHT, the wisdom of age and being in a general god-fearing state after a life of selling out for ambition: COVID IS OF FAR MORE IMPORT & DANGER than the Taliban. Sure, we have to pretend things are normal so everyone doesn't go insane but at a certain point the danger of losing a major percentage of the world to this thing has to be re-emphasized as THE priority.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/24/2021 - 3:09pm
I should add for those vaccinated who aren't keeping up with the news:
General consensus is developing that we should get booster shots at 8 months after our last shot. Tests are showing antibodies start to fall around that time. A lot of governments plan to offer and encourage boosters at that time, including our own. Don't believe me,this is just a warning that it's important to check this out for yourself. (And yes, I have see the vaccine cos. plan to alter the boosters continually for the new variants as best possible, they can do that more easily with the rna vaccines)
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/24/2021 - 3:25pm
As the one tweet above says "no this doesn't mean vaccines don't work". They are just a basic START of the war! And we have not even gotten there.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/24/2021 - 4:45pm
Gawande is the best we have as far as knowing what health care sytems work:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/24/2021 - 4:55pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/24/2021 - 6:16pm