It's done! Anti-vaxxers in NYC get to stay home and go nowhere starting tomorrowBy artappraiser on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 12:38pm |
All Visitors to New York City Museums Must Now Provide Proof of Vaccination—Starting Tomorrow. Employees must also be vaccinated.
By Sarah Cascone @ artnet.com, August 16
Visitors to New York City museums, art fairs, and art galleries will now be required to show proof of vaccination.
The new rule, which applies to both employees and patrons at institutions such as museums, concert halls, aquariums, gyms, movie theaters, convention centers, and zoos, will be covered by the Key to NYC Pass, which regulates access to indoor facilities. (Visitors under age 12 who are not eligible for vaccination can visit covered facilities with a vaccinated adult.)
“You’ll have the key. You can open the door,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference. “But if you’re un-vaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things.”
The mayor hopes the vaccine mandate will encourage New Yorkers to get the shot and fight the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant [....]
You are still free to worry about and study the possibility of Tuskegee happening again or do libertarian protesting against public health mandates in the privacy of your own residence and on the internet.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 12:41pm
Strange, almost like a new form of segregation - but you get to choose this one.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 3:41pm
Now throw in ALL HEALTH CARE WORKERS IN THE STATE required to get vaccinated by Sept. 27:
All health care workers in New York must get vaccinated, the governor says.@ NYTimes Coronavirus live updates, 11 minutes ago
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 4:57pm
^ should have been done months ago! the childish approach has been ridiculous, let the idjits quit their job and keep their concerns. What a joke really, that any health care worker was allowed to question the necessity of vaccination against this, WHAT FUCKING KIND OF HEALTH CARE WORKER IS THAT? Forget Tuskagee, these people are going into your momie's home every day and handling many of her most personal needs and they've not been vaccinated?!! Where's your outrage right here and now? THERE'S TUSKEGEE ALLOVER AGAIN RIGHT THERE-she's been experimenting with whether your momie will live or die...
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 5:04pm
Don't plan on being able to go to college unvaccinated either:
a reminder:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 3:20am
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 3:29am
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 3:45am
yes includes indoor dining, bars, nightclubs...all indoor recreation...
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 12:38pm
too bad Cardinal Burke isn't with most of the Catholic theologians who've been on the side of god-given human knowledge of science saving lives since that big Galileo mistake in the 17th c.:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 1:46pm
just to show that wasn't just arta making shit up about current Catholic beliefs and suggesting that Cardinal Burke is a nut case who probably also committed a mortal sin making such beliefs public):
edit to add:I see now he did a related video TV ad along with some of the more sane cardinals and archbishops:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/18/2021 - 3:11pm
No excuses except stupidity:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 2:53pm
Here's an alternative!
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 3:41pm
Sign of the times
https://www.thedailybeast.com/texas-governor-greg-abbott-tests-positive-for-the-coronavirus?ref=scroll
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 6:37pm
One side effect of everyone not being on board with this type of thing: investors that are not stoopid are getting nervous:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 8:14pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 9:13pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/18/2021 - 4:13am
you can't tell a dang thing from billing anymore. I have Medicare with an AARP supplemental now and they send you an accounting once a month and they pay like 20% of the listed asking price and that's it, it's over. Listed prices are apparently like legal bullshit to sue people with when it's not covered and nobody actually pays those? The billing system is FUBAR now. That listing of "immunize" charges he shows, I doubt that's for the medicine itself, isn't the Federal government paying the companies directly for that? It's for something else they are making up? Who knows?
I wouldn't be suprised to learn that insurance companies are putting up "help wanted" signs as people give up and quit as once byzantine system they understood got even more complex and FUBAR.....the only people that might have a teeny understanding of what's going on is the geeks writing the code for the software...
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/18/2021 - 11:25am
BIG GOVERNMENT TYRANNY! Trump Republicans are Tribally United AGAINST Freedom Destroying Vaccine Passport Segregation!!!!!!!!!!
COVID VARIANTS FOREVER!!!!!
ALABAMA. BANNED!
ARIZONA. BANNED
ARKANSAS. BANNED
FLORIDA. BANNED
GEORGIA. BANNED
MONTANA BANNED
IDAHO. BANNED
INDIANA. BANNED
IOWA. BANNED
NORTH DAKOTA. BANNED
SOUTH CAROLINA. BANNED
SOUTH DAKOTA. BANNED
THE GREAT STATE OF GOVERNOR STRANGELOVE BANNED PASSPORTS!!!!
UTAH BANNED
THE GREAT STATE OF WYOMING SAYS NO TO VACCINES AND PASSPORTS!
by NCD on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 10:07pm
Anybody in Alabama who has a serious life-challenging condition from something else may die and won't be listed as a death from Covid, of course.
(But heck that's probably happening already allover the place, as noted by Peracles upthread, lots of specialists are giving 5 minutes to patients now and will thereby screw up and misdiagnose more often.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/18/2021 - 11:11am
hard to believe this second tweet but he's really not into spinning:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/18/2021 - 1:23pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/18/2021 - 3:22pm
oh
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/19/2021 - 11:02am
not a surprise; still worth noting:
and when apparently whe they say "order in the court" there, they really mean it:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/19/2021 - 8:11pm
this "protest" in Scotland is actually pretty damn awesome metaporically, you have to admire it for that
not the least of which because Edinburgh castle is" basically the reason the rest of Edinburgh exists, it's the real deal. Where's Robert the Bruce attacking the tyranny of "lockdown"
I wonder if they are thinking of the Black Death, how that went down...
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/19/2021 - 9:50pm
unvaccinated kids can end up dying quick from this political kabuki bullshit
Second part of the current headline from NYTimes live Coronvirus coverage is scary Three vaccinated senators have tested positive for the virus.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/20/2021 - 7:56am
Thanks for all of this, Arta. I have nothing to add but I learned from it and wanted you to know how much I appreciate it.
by CVille Dem on Fri, 08/20/2021 - 9:21pm
you're a doll to take the time to say so!
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/21/2021 - 10:03am
Is a helpful reminder that whatever the accurate detailed scientific truth about masking, lockdowns, social distancting etc. -
the Swedish method did not work at all
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/21/2021 - 10:02am
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/21/2021 - 8:30pm
I read this as: God wanted DeBlasio gone ASAP and instead Cuomo left first!
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/21/2021 - 9:49pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/21/2021 - 11:49pm
FDA ridiculing use of Ivermectin for Covid!
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/21/2021 - 11:54pm
wow, Rice U in Houston!
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/22/2021 - 12:22am
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/22/2021 - 12:48am
‘Nursing Is in Crisis’: Staff Shortages Put Patients at Risk
Before Covid, the U.S. faced nursing shortages. But the Delta variant has experts worried. “When hospitals are understaffed, people die,” one said.
By Andrew Jacobs @ NYTimes.com,. Aug. 21
FUCK ALL OF YOU THAT DIDN'T GET VACCINATED! You did this to the rest of us and it will take a long time for the health care system to recover and everyone, especially those with other maladies, will suffer. I really don't want to hear about racism excuses, that's absurd. It has nothing to do with this except that some minority people have idiotic "racism" excuses for not getting vaccinated and plenty of idiotic white people have just plain idiotic excuses.Must be a fucking nightmare for families of critically ill patients from other causes...
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/22/2021 - 1:15am
and
About 130,000 cases are being reported across America each day, almost twice as many as last summer’s highest levels.
Delta Surge Drives Home Painful Truth: Covid Isn’t Going Away
@ NYTimes.com, Aug 17
The new flood of cases has forced Americans to recalibrate. Governors and mayors who imposed shutdowns last summer are pushing vaccines now.
It WOULD be going away if non-vaccinated people hadn't allowed it to successfuly mutate! The non-vaccinated are really the cause now! And no doubt we'll see something stronger than Delta because of y'al too.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/22/2021 - 1:41am
read it and weep:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/22/2021 - 1:50am