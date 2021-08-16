All Visitors to New York City Museums Must Now Provide Proof of Vaccination—Starting Tomorrow. Employees must also be vaccinated.

By Sarah Cascone @ artnet.com, August 16

Visitors to New York City museums, art fairs, and art galleries will now be required to show proof of vaccination.

The new rule, which applies to both employees and patrons at institutions such as museums, concert halls, aquariums, gyms, movie theaters, convention centers, and zoos, will be covered by the Key to NYC Pass, which regulates access to indoor facilities . (Visitors under age 12 who are not eligible for vaccination can visit covered facilities with a vaccinated adult.)

“You’ll have the key. You can open the door,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference . “But if you’re un-vaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things.”

The mayor hopes the vaccine mandate will encourage New Yorkers to get the shot and fight the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant [....]