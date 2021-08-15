Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
A Shameful Flight Last US Days in KabulBy NCD on Sun, 08/15/2021 - 11:15am |
A frenzied U.S. flight from Kabul as chaos descends. link
"A frenzied evacuation of U.S. diplomats and civilians kicked into high gear, while Afghans made a mad dash to the banks, their homes and the airport. Crowds of people ran down the streets as the sound of gunfire echoed in downtown Kabul.
Helicopter after helicopter — including massive Chinooks with their twin engines, and speedy Black Hawks that had been the workhorse of the grinding war — touched down and then took off loaded with passengers. Some dispensed flares overhead, a new addition to Kabul’s skyline.
Those being evacuated included a core group of American diplomats who had planned to remain at the embassy in Kabul ....
20 years, thousands of casualties, and tens or hundreds of billions of dollars, and the American leadership, from Biden on down, did not know, prepare for or recognize what was at the core of Afghanistan, disunity, submission to power, greed, corruption and disloyalty.
Oh and, you don't have to be a four star General to know you evacuate the eligible 'civs', civilians, US, Afghans who worked for Americans, their families, and others BEFORE you evacuate the US combat troops. It's like the Titanic, women and children go first, not the 'captain and crew'.
Biden did that in reverse. Our combat troops now have had to be returned to Kabul to try and secure Kabul while desparate people eligible for refugee status, or with foreign passports, try to flee the country. There are roughly twice as many US troops there now (5000 or so) then were in Afghanistan before he started the withdrawal (2500).
Perhaps we should have formed an army and an entire government of women. Women seem to have the most to lose with a return of the Taliban, their future would be their cause. Women have been proven to be effective on the most deadly battlefields in history, although .... Afghanistan? Unlikely, against cultural 'norms' would only heighten violence, enrage the Taliban and increase their numbers.
Yet, could Afghan women be as ineffective, corrupt and untrustworthy as Afghan men, (who are not Taliban Jihadis)?
The title of this blog, "A Shameful Flight" is taken from a book on the disastrous British exit from India by Wolpert.
Helicopters labored all morning evacuating US staff rom the Kabul embassy.
The Taliban is already establishing security control on the streets of Kabul. President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan has fled the country, Kabul didn't last 90 days or even 90 hours. Likely for the best it is so far ending without a bloodbath, although that may be yet to come.
by NCD on Sun, 08/15/2021 - 11:48am
Clinton did overflights 8 years. No big helicopter-of-rood-of-embassy photo-ops. Just ppl bitching cuz he cruise missiles Sudan. (Did they/didn't they harbor ObL? Medicine factory? Oh well. Try your luck w the Israelis)
We could of course send last minute Easter eggs to all the city halls to remind them who controls the air.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/15/2021 - 12:03pm
Oh, i guess we did that
And there I was expecting the cost of our presence had gone down so the outcomes were worth it.
But $52 billion a year is pretty hefty.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/15/2021 - 4:06pm
Hold your horses, it may be turning out to be one of those Yogi Berra things where it's not over till it's over?
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/15/2021 - 5:44pm
Afghan literacy rate (and others)
https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/AFG/afghanistan/literacy-rate
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/15/2021 - 5:45pm
another interesting factoid:
and look, something I just ran across googling for his portrait; there he is meeting with the Chinese foreign minister, only a couple weeks ago;
Chinese officials and Taliban meet in Tianjin as US exits Afghanistan
By Eric Cheung and Ben Westcott, CNN Updated 7:03 AM ET, Thu July 29, 2021
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/15/2021 - 6:03pm
And here's a shot of Mullah Baradar with Pompeo:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/15/2021 - 11:33pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/15/2021 - 11:28pm
Laura retweeted this boots-on-the-ground reporter a short while ago:
and this thread before that:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 12:41am
Jacqui Heinrich thread continued; note Biden has set an Aug. 31 deadline:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 12:46am
Biden should turn this over to someone who has a grasp of the situation. SOS Blinkly is not that guy likely not Kirby either.
"The situation in Afghanistan may lead to DoS [Department of State] allowing Afghan SIV applicants to be moved to temporary housing locations while still being vetted for parolee status,” the document reads."
This is sounding like the WW2 Dept State red tape and visa bs for Jews attempting escape from Vichy France.
by NCD on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 1:35am
Afghanistan has 40 million people. How many are you going to resettle? BTW, if there's one way to guarantee a Republican majority in 2022, this is it. See Europe, Syrian refugees, Brexit, Marine Le Pen, Viktor Orbán, etc.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 6:15am
The US has only brought out just 1200 civilians of 20-80,000,( includes families) who were considered eligible? And now we hold only the airport. For how long?
SOS Blinky is another 'not grounded in street reality' Harvard product like CDC director 'no masks needed anymore' Walensky.
by NCD on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 8:38am
80k should be easy
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 8:44am
They are clinging to aircraft wheels as the planes take off.
Does Blinky think the 82nd Airborne can help them fill out visa forms? Just food and sanitation for the crowds at the airport will be a herculean task.
by NCD on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 9:46am
US is evacuating people thousands of miles to Qatar, Germany is flying them just over the northern bortder, to neighboring Uzbekistan. Blinky couldn't think up or apparently swing that deal.
by NCD on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 9:56am
also Rep. Swawell tweets offer of extra help:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 12:57am
Cost benefits analysis, 4k troops - was it worth it to hang on at that level? Could we have done it at 650?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 1:14am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 8:51am
John Bolton Mike Pompeo STFU award
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 10:16am
all may not be what it seems, including the halt at the airport:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 11:48am
My hatred for the Taliban has no equal going back to way before 9/11, but I must admit wondering if Uighurs, Ethiopians, Haitians, Burmese, Syrians, Central America's Northern Triangle etc. must wonder why they are chopped liver
A reminder that we just sent a lot of migrant families far away from the southern border
Biden is correct to mention that Congress has to shit or get off the pot on which refugees we will help and which we won't and HOW.
We and NATO did give 20 years of blood and treasure to trying to help Afghanistan because they were seen as a danger to world stability. At the same time it didn't make a lot of sense because support for the Taliban was mainly coming from Pakistan all along and we were playing footsie with that reality.
Yes extraction was mishandled but whose fault is that in the end but the former adminstration that made a deal to free thousands of Taliban being held as criminals in Pakistan? The end game was written then with that, we would either be giving American lives to help fight those freed extremists forever or leave it up to Afghanis to fight them or let them take over. The forces we trained and equipped chose the latter.
Graveyard of empires. Most recently Soviet Union gave up their project there and their people were angry about the blood and treasure lost there and soon after that, they fell! This type of thing is not "war", it is nation building and that cannot be done by military force, just like culture wars cannot be won by force.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 12:26pm
Agree with your points, except Biden 'waiting on Congress on who we will help and how...' .
He should have acted and got a helluva lot more out much earlier, Congress is not going to send them back.
Biden was over confident to the extreme. Some in DOD must have had serious doubts on the Afghan will to fight, and expressed them. You at least prepare for the unexpected. Get the combat troops out as a last step, not a first step before the refugee SIV's.
by NCD on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 2:45pm
Maybe Biden has bigger fish to fry, and babysitting former presidents' wars wasn't on his high priority to-do list.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 3:38pm
“I’ve been asking the administration for a refugee evacuation plan for months,” said Representative Seth Moulton, Democrat of Massachusetts and a former captain in the Marine Corps. “I was very explicit: ‘We need a plan. We need someone in charge.’ Honestly, we still haven’t really seen the plan.”
“They had weeks of opportunity. They had an amazing coalition of liberal and conservative lawmakers who were willing to support the administration in this effort,” Mr. Moulton, who serves on the Armed Services Committee,
link
I blame Blinken, refugees and SIVs are Department of State responsibility. The guy comes across as a inane blowhard ('we have an ongoing massive effort...')
by NCD on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 4:47pm
Didn't Trump gut State? What's left? Not to excuse Blinken, but i i
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 1:14am
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 2:35pm
The Taliban also have "one of the best equipped fighting forces in the world" since the Afghan Army handed over all their billions in US weapons, vehicles, communication systems over intact.
by NCD on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 2:49pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 2:47am
Trump got US troops out of Syria with a whole lot of anger aimed at him, but not with shame or humiliation. Biden became Obama's vice president with a premise that Iraq had been the wrong target and Afghanistan was a higher priority that the Bush administration neglected. This vindicates the Bush administration, at least in this one regard, as they kept a much smaller imprint in Afghanistan, with perhaps some awareness that it usually does not end well when empires get stuck there.
There is a recall coming up here in California and one of the last big mentions of Biden was his endorsement of Gavin Newsom. Andrew Cuomo recently resigned. Party politics breeds guilt by association, so this could have electoral impact.
by Orion on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 8:08am
The left blamed civilian casualties in Syria on the US, whether plated chemical bombs or Hillary arming rebels.The Taibbis and Greenwalds sheltered Russia and Trump, so even a painstaking arduous year-long anti-ISIS mission got a ore-empted ending when Trump let ISIS escape and pulled out troops. *Very* little anger against Trump - lots of leftist "end of endless wars" cant. We're lucky ISIS hasn't resumed AFAIK.
Obama's team killed Osama - there hasn't been a useful target in Afghanistan since.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 9:35am
re: Obama's team killed Osama - there hasn't been a useful target in Afghanistan since.
A reminder that was NOT a target in Afghanistan, either; it was Abbottabad, Pakistan
In his lifelong egotistical pursuit of jihad against "the west" Osama Bin Laden actually used a variety of unstable possibly sympathethic locales; Afghanistan under the Taliban were simply temporary friendlies after Sudan didn't work out.'
And sympathizers with Bin Laden/Zawahri Al Qaeda theory still operate on his principle, they are simply opportunists of unstable areas with some Islamist sympathies; i.e Boko Haram now...
Al Qaeda actually has always differed quite a bit theoretically from the Taliban. Originally, what happened was that Mullah Omar was an uneducated ass who simply welcomed Osama's money.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 12:03pm
that said, a reminder that the instability of Mullah Omar's Afghanistan is actually an enemy of All Things Woke, including things like freedom of gender roles and restitution or protection of past cultures--hey kiddies how would you like it if the western colonialists just blew up that ancient Buddha carved into a mountain?
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 12:09pm
The Taliban are beating women in the streets who are trying to get to the airport. One claiming she had French asylum was photographed unconscious on the pavement and her male escort bludgeoned by armed Taliban.
Women in outlying districts apparently have slim chances to get out of the country.
by NCD on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 8:10pm
RE: was photographed unconscious on the pavement and her male escort bludgeoned by armed Taliban.
Just a reminder for perspective, similar shit is happening in our own big cities, often every day. but we're supposed to be in support of letting them back out on the streets to be monitored by "social workers", not just not U.S. military forces, but no police.
BTW lefties were all screaming about this photo of supposed American military brutality until the situation was clarified.
Don't bother telling me it's not the same thing, it is, there's "Taliban" everywhere, especially if you are a woman
I didn't have any sympathy for the thousands of Taliban that were being imprisoned in Pakistan before Trump made a deal to have them released, why should I feel differently about Americans with similar proclivities?
You either believe policing of bad guys helps or you don't and believe in "social work" and their racial resentment about history or some such. Well, Taliban and their friends got super resentment about history, going back to like the Caliphate of Cordoba around the year 1,000...they want it back, still fighting still angry...
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 9:48pm
The people you have shown sympathy for here is pretty short, particularly compared to the list of those you have shown apathy or contempt.
by NCD on Wed, 08/18/2021 - 1:20am
Fantastic post and I like the homage to the British exit from India. Mark Meckler writes that this could be "the worst foreign policy debacle of the last 100 years."
I agree that Biden should leave this to someone else who knows the region better, like maybe Vladimir Putin.
by Orion on Wed, 08/18/2021 - 12:34am
I took a look at Mark Mecklers last 8 or so opinion pieces, he appears to be an amateur hour hysterical blowhard.
by NCD on Wed, 08/18/2021 - 1:26am
the Tories:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/18/2021 - 1:25pm