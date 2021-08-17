Mikhail Gorbachev signed peace accords that led to a withdrawal of Afghanistan in 1989. The Soviet Union collapsed two years later, toward the end of 1991.

Russia very quickly reverted to a similar system to what it once had and under Putin's leadership, it recreated many of the institutions of the Soviet Union, such as the KGB. However, it has an economy the size of Italy and its capabilities of coercing former Soviet republics are limited to what we saw with attacks on Crimea, Ukraine, or Georgia. It can't recreate the Soviet Union as a union of 15 republics.

Afghanistan is known as "the graveyard of empires" and has not particularly worked out for anyone from outside who set foot in it, going back to ancient history.

I have a good friend who said years ago that the years from 2008 until now have been a slow motion repeat of the late 1960s and the 1970s. I'd say this was true but with reversed outcomes. There is no USSR to dissolve at the end of this journey, but there is a United States that no one, right or left, seems to really believe in anymore.

The toxic brew of cancel culture, wokeness, Alt Right and America First don't particularly have much coherence to them and represent largely a general antipathy towards the United States as an entity. The right storms the United States capitol, having to be reminded by security staff that it's a "sacred place." The left crafts various narratives that the country is racist at its core from the very start and thus flawed beyond any point of redemption.

With this level of division, all that it would take would be a federal mandate or Supreme Court decision that enough of the country won't participate with to lead to each relative region of the US dissolving from one another.

Comparisons to the Civil War don't really work because most people would rather just leave than fight, and the people that do want a fight only know how to argue with themselves. Everyone seems to take this dissolution personally, thinking it's about their family, race, gender, occupation, or city/region instead of seeing it as a national struggle, so we all may, just as the Soviets did, wake up one day to find we're now foreigners.

It's hard to even think about politics or to do political commentary in such a climate, because there is no shared source of investment or community, let alone any shared facts. Division might force people to look at themselves as they try to create whatever replaces the US they no longer revere, instead of endlessly arguing at one another.