It's done! Anti-vaxxers in NYC get to stay home and go nowhere starting tomorrowBy artappraiser on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 12:38pm |
All Visitors to New York City Museums Must Now Provide Proof of Vaccination—Starting Tomorrow. Employees must also be vaccinated.
By Sarah Cascone @ artnet.com, August 16
Visitors to New York City museums, art fairs, and art galleries will now be required to show proof of vaccination.
The new rule, which applies to both employees and patrons at institutions such as museums, concert halls, aquariums, gyms, movie theaters, convention centers, and zoos, will be covered by the Key to NYC Pass, which regulates access to indoor facilities. (Visitors under age 12 who are not eligible for vaccination can visit covered facilities with a vaccinated adult.)
“You’ll have the key. You can open the door,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference. “But if you’re un-vaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things.”
The mayor hopes the vaccine mandate will encourage New Yorkers to get the shot and fight the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant [....]
Comments
You are still free to worry about and study the possibility of Tuskegee happening again or do libertarian protesting against public health mandates in the privacy of your own residence and on the internet.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 12:41pm
Strange, almost like a new form of segregation - but you get to choose this one.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 3:41pm
Now throw in ALL HEALTH CARE WORKERS IN THE STATE required to get vaccinated by Sept. 27:
All health care workers in New York must get vaccinated, the governor says.@ NYTimes Coronavirus live updates, 11 minutes ago
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 4:57pm
^ should have been done months ago! the childish approach has been ridiculous, let the idjits quit their job and keep their concerns. What a joke really, that any health care worker was allowed to question the necessity of vaccination against this, WHAT FUCKING KIND OF HEALTH CARE WORKER IS THAT? Forget Tuskagee, these people are going into your momie's home every day and handling many of her most personal needs and they've not been vaccinated?!! Where's your outrage right here and now? THERE'S TUSKEGEE ALLOVER AGAIN RIGHT THERE-she's been experimenting with whether your momie will live or die...
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 5:04pm
Don't plan on being able to go to college unvaccinated either:
a reminder:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 3:20am
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 3:29am
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 3:45am
yes includes indoor dining, bars, nightclubs...all indoor recreation...
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 12:38pm
too bad Cardinal Burke isn't with most of the Catholic theologians who've been on the side of god-given human knowledge of science saving lives since that big Galileo mistake in the 17th c.:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 1:46pm
No excuses except stupidity:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 2:53pm
Here's an alternative!
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 3:41pm
Sign of the times
https://www.thedailybeast.com/texas-governor-greg-abbott-tests-positive-for-the-coronavirus?ref=scroll
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 6:37pm
One side effect of everyone not being on board with this type of thing: investors that are not stoopid are getting nervous:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 8:14pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 9:13pm
BIG GOVERNMENT TYRANNY! Trump Republicans are Tribally United AGAINST Freedom Destroying Vaccine Passport Segregation!!!!!!!!!!
COVID VARIANTS FOREVER!!!!!
ALABAMA. BANNED!
ARIZONA. BANNED
ARKANSAS. BANNED
FLORIDA. BANNED
GEORGIA. BANNED
MONTANA BANNED
IDAHO. BANNED
INDIANA. BANNED
IOWA. BANNED
NORTH DAKOTA. BANNED
SOUTH CAROLINA. BANNED
SOUTH DAKOTA. BANNED
THE GREAT STATE OF GOVERNOR STRANGELOVE BANNED PASSPORTS!!!!
UTAH BANNED
THE GREAT STATE OF WYOMING SAYS NO TO VACCINES AND PASSPORTS!
by NCD on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 10:07pm