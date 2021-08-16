Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
It's done! Anti-vaxxers in NYC get to stay home and go nowhere starting tomorrow
All Visitors to New York City Museums Must Now Provide Proof of Vaccination—Starting Tomorrow. Employees must also be vaccinated.
By Sarah Cascone @ artnet.com, August 16
Visitors to New York City museums, art fairs, and art galleries will now be required to show proof of vaccination.
The new rule, which applies to both employees and patrons at institutions such as museums, concert halls, aquariums, gyms, movie theaters, convention centers, and zoos, will be covered by the Key to NYC Pass, which regulates access to indoor facilities. (Visitors under age 12 who are not eligible for vaccination can visit covered facilities with a vaccinated adult.)
“You’ll have the key. You can open the door,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference. “But if you’re un-vaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things.”
The mayor hopes the vaccine mandate will encourage New Yorkers to get the shot and fight the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant [....]
You are still free to worry about and study the possibility of Tuskegee happening again or do libertarian protesting against public health mandates in the privacy of your own residence and on the internet.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 12:41pm
Strange, almost like a new form of segregation - but you get to choose this one.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 3:41pm
Now throw in ALL HEALTH CARE WORKERS IN THE STATE required to get vaccinated by Sept. 27:
All health care workers in New York must get vaccinated, the governor says.@ NYTimes Coronavirus live updates, 11 minutes ago
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 4:57pm
^ should have been done months ago! the childish approach has been ridiculous, let the idjits quit their job and keep their concerns. What a joke really, that any health care worker was allowed to question the necessity of vaccination against this, WHAT FUCKING KIND OF HEALTH CARE WORKER IS THAT? Forget Tuskagee, these people are going into your momie's home every day and handling many of her most personal needs and they've not been vaccinated?!! Where's your outrage right here and now? THERE'S TUSKEGEE ALLOVER AGAIN RIGHT THERE-she's been experimenting with whether your momie will live or die...
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 5:04pm