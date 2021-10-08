Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Cory Booker Gives Rip-Roaring Speech Against Defunding the PoliceBy rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/10/2021 - 11:21pm |
Tommy Tuberville gave every Democratic Senator to go on record as being against defunding the police
Tuberville's anti-defund the police amendment was a gift to Democratic Senators
Booker's response to Tuberville was hilarious
Madam President! I am so excited! This is perhaps the highlight of this long and painful and torturous night. This is a gift. If it wasn’t [a] complete abdication of Senate procedures and esteem, I would walk over there and hug my colleague from Alabama.
And I will tell you right now, thank God, because there are some people who’ve said that there are members of this deliberative body that want to defund the police, to my horror. And now, this senator has given us the gift of finally, once and for all we can put to bed this scurrilous accusation that somebody in this great esteemed body would wanna defend the police.
So let’s all us – a hundred people – not walk, but sashay down there and vote for this amendment and put to rest the lies that I am sure I will see no political ads attacking anybody here over defund the police. And I would ask unanimous consent to add something else to this obvious bill. Can we add also that every senator here wants to us to fund the police, believe in God, country, and apple pie?
Comments
Makes up a little for having to read rmrd support it for over a year on the internet and telling us all how everyone supported it and were rioting because no one would listedn. And Cori Bush and her friends refusing to back down on it to this day...
The Senators also actually voted 99-0 against defunding the police and appreciated Tommy Tuberville for giving them the chance to do so and FUCKING TELL THE WOKE FOR THE UMPTEENTH TIME WHAT THEY WERE TOLD AFTER THE NOVEMBER ELECTION by all the Dem leadership: STFU ON DEFUND THE POLICE ALREADY.
You supported it, rmrd, don't try to treat us like fools that you were always with Booker.
The Squad also all supported it until Jim Clyburn threatened them that they absolutely had to STFU with the Defund crap until the Georgia special election for two Senators was over.
If people like you and the Squad were in charge, the Senate would still be majority Republican and Mitch McConnell would be in chare.
Have some humility and integrity. Admit you were wrong. and that you helped hurt how many Dem seats were in the House with your type of fucking support. Don't just pretend you agreed all along, you weasel.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/10/2021 - 11:37pm
FURTHERMORE, it's not at all funny what you and your stupid BLM buddies did to our country, the damage is going to take decades to fix. You should be ashamed, not laughing, that Corey Booker had to wait for a right winger to let him show his support for police on the record PRECISELY BECAUSE IT'S PEOPLE LIKE YOU WHO HELPED DEMS BECOME LABELED AS ANTI-POLICE. The type of faulty "outraged" narratives you and your kind pushed incessantly hurt a lot of people and continue to today.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/10/2021 - 11:46pm
Political politeness Down Under
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/11/2021 - 3:44am
he is like the personification of smarmy sexist pig; is it really still 1950 in gummint down under?
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/11/2021 - 10:33am
Is there really no rules against this ugliness?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/11/2021 - 2:46pm
Official "Black Lives Matter" was really really pissed about this and not only tweeted their displeasure but basically called for war on the Democrats in the Senate including Booker
ALL THE MORE MEANS ANYONE WHO TRIES TO PLAY BOTH SIDES HERE IS A WEASEL. You are either for them or against them, they themselves want you to say so.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/13/2021 - 11:52am
Mayor Lightfoot joins the U.S. Senate in saying "support our police" and fuck you you stoopid BLM morons, there's criminal gangs out there that kill children:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 2:16pm
and shame on anyone who fell for the faux narrative that police are the enemy:
and thereby helped fuel the great 2020 buildup beyond belief of ,more handguns in this country and lack of rule of law to further vigiltanism and lynching. All based on one grisly video and one case amped with emphasis on stories about the same amount police abuse that hasn't changed in decades and never caused such outrage and fear before.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 2:25pm