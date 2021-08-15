Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
A Shameful Flight Last US Days in KabulBy NCD on Sun, 08/15/2021 - 11:15am |
A frenzied U.S. flight from Kabul as chaos descends. link
"A frenzied evacuation of U.S. diplomats and civilians kicked into high gear, while Afghans made a mad dash to the banks, their homes and the airport. Crowds of people ran down the streets as the sound of gunfire echoed in downtown Kabul.
Helicopter after helicopter — including massive Chinooks with their twin engines, and speedy Black Hawks that had been the workhorse of the grinding war — touched down and then took off loaded with passengers. Some dispensed flares overhead, a new addition to Kabul’s skyline.
Those being evacuated included a core group of American diplomats who had planned to remain at the embassy in Kabul ....
20 years, thousands of casualties, and tens or hundreds of billions of dollars, and the American leadership, from Biden on down, did not know, prepare for or recognize what was at the core of Afghanistan, disunity, submission to power, greed, corruption and disloyalty.
Oh and, you don't have to be a four star General to know you evacuate the eligible 'civs', civilians, US, Afghans who worked for Americans, their families, and others BEFORE you evacuate the US combat troops. It's like the Titanic, women and children go first, not the 'captain and crew'.
Biden did that in reverse. Our combat troops now have had to be returned to Kabul to try and secure Kabul while desparate people eligible for refugee status, or with foreign passports, try to flee the country. There are roughly twice as many US troops there now (5000 or so) then were in Afghanistan before he started the withdrawal (2500).
Perhaps we should have formed an army and an entire government of women. Women seem to have the most to lose with a return of the Taliban, their future would be their cause. Women have been proven to be effective on the most deadly battlefields in history, although .... Afghanistan? Unlikely, against cultural 'norms' would only heighten violence, enrage the Taliban and increase their numbers.
Yet, could Afghan women be as ineffective, corrupt and untrustworthy as Afghan men, (who are not Taliban Jihadis)?
The title of this blog, "A Shameful Flight" is taken from a book on the disastrous British exit from India by Wolpert.
Helicopters labored all morning evacuating US staff rom the Kabul embassy.
Comments
The Taliban is already establishing security control on the streets of Kabul. President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan has fled the country, Kabul didn't last 90 days or even 90 hours. Likely for the best it is so far ending without a bloodbath, although that may be yet to come.
by NCD on Sun, 08/15/2021 - 11:48am
Clinton did overflights 8 years. No big helicopter-of-rood-of-embassy photo-ops. Just ppl bitching cuz he cruise missiles Sudan. (Did they/didn't they harbor ObL? Medicine factory? Oh well. Try your luck w the Israelis)
We could of course send last minute Easter eggs to all the city halls to remind them who controls the air.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/15/2021 - 12:03pm
Oh, i guess we did that
And there I was expecting the cost of our presence had gone down so the outcomes were worth it.
But $52 billion a year is pretty hefty.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/15/2021 - 4:06pm
Hold your horses, it may be turning out to be one of those Yogi Berra things where it's not over till it's over?
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/15/2021 - 5:44pm
Afghan literacy rate (and others)
https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/AFG/afghanistan/literacy-rate
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/15/2021 - 5:45pm
another interesting factoid:
and look, something I just ran across googling for his portrait; there he is meeting with the Chinese foreign minister, only a couple weeks ago;
Chinese officials and Taliban meet in Tianjin as US exits Afghanistan
By Eric Cheung and Ben Westcott, CNN Updated 7:03 AM ET, Thu July 29, 2021
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/15/2021 - 6:03pm
And here's a shot of Mullah Baradar with Pompeo:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/15/2021 - 11:33pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/15/2021 - 11:28pm
Laura retweeted this boots-on-the-ground reporter a short while ago:
and this thread before that:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 12:41am
Jacqui Heinrich thread continued; note Biden has set an Aug. 31 deadline:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 12:46am
Biden should turn this over to someone who has a grasp of the situation. SOS Blinkly is not that guy likely not Kirby either.
"The situation in Afghanistan may lead to DoS [Department of State] allowing Afghan SIV applicants to be moved to temporary housing locations while still being vetted for parolee status,” the document reads."
This is sounding like the WW2 Dept State red tape and visa bs for Jews attempting escape from Vichy France.
by NCD on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 1:35am
Afghanistan has 40 million people. How many are you going to resettle? BTW, if there's one way to guarantee a Republican majority in 2022, this is it. See Europe, Syrian refugees, Brexit, Marine Le Pen, Viktor Orbán, etc.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 6:15am
The US has only brought out just 1200 civilians of 20-80,000,( includes families) who were considered eligible? And now we hold only the airport. For how long?
SOS Blinky is another 'not grounded in street reality' Harvard product like CDC director 'no masks needed anymore' Walensky.
by NCD on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 8:38am
80k should be easy
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 8:44am
They are clinging to aircraft wheels as the planes take off.
Does Blinky think the 82nd Airborne can help them fill out visa forms? Just food and sanitation for the crowds at the airport will be a herculean task.
by NCD on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 9:46am
US is evacuating people thousands of miles to Qatar, Germany is flying them just over the northern bortder, to neighboring Uzbekistan. Blinky couldn't think up or apparently swing that deal.
by NCD on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 9:56am
also Rep. Swawell tweets offer of extra help:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 12:57am
Cost benefits analysis, 4k troops - was it worth it to hang on at that level? Could we have done it at 650?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 1:14am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 8:51am
John Bolton Mike Pompeo STFU award
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 10:16am