IDENTARIANS, TRIBALISTS & NEO-SEGREGATIONISTS LOSE more ground! More mixing mingling & miscegenating and admitting mixed backgrounds every day

Breaking: actual 2020 Census results...



White: 57.8% (full two points lower than estimates)

Hispanic: 18.7%

Black: 12.1%

Asian/Other: 11.4% https://t.co/GBPzE89dcx — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 12, 2021