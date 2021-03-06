Opinion: George Floyd might still be alive if an officer like Cariol Horne had been there

Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
[Policing problems redux] Guilt from teen who took Floyd's $20By artappraiser on Sun, 05/23/2021 - 5:03pm |
‘I allowed myself to feel guilty for a very long time’: the teenage cashier who took George Floyd’s $20 bill
@ TheGuardian.com, May 23, two reporters there
has horrifying stat of which I had no idea
last year he graduated high school in a state which has the lowest graduation rate, just 65%, for Black students anywhere in the United States.
be willing to bet, like it or not, profiling of young black men by police, especially if they act and look a certain way, will continue in Minnesota until that number improves. Those without a high school diploma have nowhere to go but down.
(Has nothing to do with Geo. Floyd's treatment after being in custody, of course.)
[thread continued from Police Brutality & Interaction | dagblog ]
- Add new comment
- 39198 reads
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/23/2021 - 11:13pm
Don't make fun of the Outer Hebrides and Patagonia.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 2:13am
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 9:45pm
Wow, that's a bit past Al Franken, eh?
I'm assuming the victims have quite a bit of background on mobile phone, unless those were department issued & taken back...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 2:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 9:50pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/26/2021 - 12:04am
This was bound to happen, including Murdoch-style media making a big deal of it:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 12:56pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 1:21pm
Interesting that consensus at this airport terminal (and at Twitter) seems to be that Karen's have to follow the rules, that there will be no pity it they are manhandled by law enforcement authorities if they don't:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 2:51pm
Karens follow rules? Frayed knot...
https://www.thedailybeast.com/anti-vaxxer-virginia-christine-lewis-brown...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 8:42pm
cross-links to 3 related news stories that rmrd has placed in the "In the News" section:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 3:01pm
to some, Joe is ignoring the problem:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 3:05pm
where the official BLM organization is at:
and they retweeted this right before the above:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 3:10pm
There's gonna be kickback to the dominant media narrative now; A & E fans are not necessarily the same demographic as Fox News fans -
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 6:25pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/28/2021 - 6:11pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 2:03am
^ Tip: Democrats do have to win elections to do this.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 2:05am
This is what it is. He knows the words that resound with a lot of people who are far from right wingers - those that just want a stable society to live in. Democrats shouldn't be deluded into thinking that they are not going to hear a lot more like this for the foreseeable future:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 2:59pm
they have the above thread pinned to the top of their Twitter page, it is their big scoop and I have seen more than several retweet it with opinion added. I would just like to point out that race appears to have little to do with this story.
also they have put out this op-ed
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 3:47pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 11:38pm
On the problems of police reform in Chicago, thread recommended by Peter Moskos.
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/30/2021 - 2:14am
this sounds like NYPD doesn't have the same reform restriction problems as Office Potatoes has in Chicago.
don't honestly know for sure
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/30/2021 - 9:22pm
I've got a couple points to make on this as regards to official BLM folks and many sympathizers with them
- notice that once again, this is a non-black victim
- notice that a libertarian publication is the one writing an article on this case and that it is also publishing on many other cases on topic. Which suggests perhaps there is more in common between official BLM anti-police activism and libertarians and perhaps even Boogaloo Bois types, than there is with the Democratic party, which after all, is pretty supportive of the whole idea of government, big government which regulates itself, and not via civil suits
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/30/2021 - 6:12pm
Here's how having a kindly social-working approach can work out for cops:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/30/2021 - 8:38pm
I often see "Defund" and "Abolish" activists claim "they all lie". Is this one lying?
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 12:03pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 2:44pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 2:56am
I didn't read into this deeply and may be interpreting it wrong but it looks to me like this white (or Hispanic? whatevah-light skinned) cop just took a deal to rat on his black-skinned crooked partner (I believe a whole squad of them were involved in the fatal "drug raid"?)
I admit I am just not that interested once they are caught, I think: let the justice system do its thing
edit to add: the pictures being used to illus. this story here and elsewhere are misleading because they are pictures from earlier when they both turned themselves in-that much I did check out, I think there are 3 of that particular moment at Houston Chronicle, labeled more clearly.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 3:05am
this is just a lovely place for all concerned, inmates (innocent until proven guilty types) and guards both; you would never hear me argue against razing it and starting over:
NYC tax money, however is going for shit like this to have people practice their first amendment rights in strange ways:
and other assorted stuff like the Mayor's wife's gazillion dollar plan to aid mental health which has done less than zero concerning actual criminally mentally ill people wandering the streets and attacking other citizens in various ways (actually, I believe it never was even intended to help with those kind of people, it was like a kumbaya project of some type to help with talk therapy with depression or some such, failed even with what it intended to do)
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 3:16am
One hangup with guards at MCC where Epstein died is despite their plea deal, it's not clear they were on duty still when Epstein died, and much of the dysfunction was normal everyday way things are there, like as we would to find a Barr-sriven conspiracy
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 3:36am
another story concering the Rikers hellhole:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/16/2021 - 5:42pm
makes the point that a sense of humor and self-deprecation could help with a police force's image:
edit to add this too. dropping the bitterness and tit-for-tat game, this is the right way to respond to being banned from marching in the gay pride parade in uniform:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/04/2021 - 12:42pm
Wauwatosa residents say: thanks for the fish, BLM protesters from outside our city limits, all over one black cop...
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/04/2021 - 10:58pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/05/2021 - 12:06am
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/05/2021 - 12:38am
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/05/2021 - 12:58am
What at first was presumed to be another incidence of purported Minneapolis police brutality against protesters turns out to be by black civilians against a white guy; either that or MPD has black plainclothes people beating up other people:
see her whole two threads for video reporting of other riot-like behavior. Later this video showed up to confirm her report (she may be sorry she said that, could be called in as a witness in a lawsuit)
It was also interesting that a small crowd stood around that guy and cheered when he was loaded into an ambulance and taken away.
I looked at a lot of live reports and videos from several sources about more than one night of unrest. Mostly I saw young white kids just hanging out and standing around, not much "protesting" going on.
Whoever was setting fires and looting was not in videos, it's not clear who did that. They mostly show just chaos!
Like the street in the video where the guy is getting beaten. Nothing I looked at looked like any kind of organized protesting to me, looked like chaos in college town neighborhood on a weekend night. White kids. Like these, also from "Sophia Narwitz":
Mostly not-that-political white kids looking for action and they found it?
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/05/2021 - 2:58pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 1:23am
in the NYC mayoral race, current frontrunner candidate Eric Adams is now specifically attacking AOC, along with her endorsed candidate, Maya Wiley, as wanting to slash police budgets and shrink police:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/05/2021 - 4:14pm
Oh the humanity, the the question for centuries: what is Manhattan to be and who does it belong to during what hours?
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 12:15pm
No more "Let the Sun Shine In"? How can people be so heartless? How can they be so cold?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 9:14pm
Warning from the law officer side of things to Asheville politicians planning reform:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 12:25am
As you know I agree that defund and abolish the police is a stupid idea but I do think there needs to be some reform. Any interruption in the status quo will result in pushback from the police whether that reform is good or bad. The addition of just a citizen review board had the same result and I think they can be good. There will be a difficult transition period but this can be a good idea if it's done properly.
“As we work toward re-imagining public safety, the goal is to innovate by deploying APD’s resources toward more serious crime and investigation, while assigning lower level issues to other departments, some of them perhaps to be named or formed with partner agencies,” she explained.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 6:03pm
while a nationwide violent crime and gun crime epidemic is going on (and that especially happening in jurisdictions run by Dems)
as long as the police forces involved don't feel under attack but rather feel assisted and supported
otherwise, I'd say if one can't make such efforts look supportive, then set it aside for now, as it's not priority but counterproductive and sometimes even nonsensical pandering to an elite activist minority who somehow managed to grab the assistance of the national media to promote their narrative. (A narrative which the majority of the population would go "huh?" if they were reading it, but they're not.)
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 6:41pm
Yeah, well, a majority of the population went "huh?" over take a knee, and thought trying to assure black rights being apprehended was an insult to the troops. Nearly half the country voted Trump twice, and nearly half refuse a vaccine against Covid.
It's not unreasonable to say police reform has been coming for a while, and that some steps can be taken while the issue hasn't been swept under the rug - again. Even tho I appreciate your point that during a shooting/murder epidemic it's not the time to push too hard on your main line of defense.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 6:54pm
quite frankly, it strikes me as ridiculously absurd to discuss "police abuse" IF THIS IS GOING TO FUCKING GO ON THE WHOLE SUMMER. Absurd! There won't be anyone left to abuse, everyone will be busy with physical therapy if they are still alive.
There's a war going on in our country with civilians at graduation parties being shot., mostly African American people, and people are protesting police! It's insane; I am going to stop trying to be "fair", this is just insane, it's insane that national politicians are not paying more attention and still playing to the "BLM narrative".
This should not be accepted as "the new normal after covid", I'm sorry. Not gonna do it, I refuse insanity and blocking out reality.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 2:54pm
thread has reports like this
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 2:35pm
also I found it via Maggie Haberman retweeting
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/11/2021 - 10:52pm
Three Ohio police officers charged after their response to BLM protests
By Anna Sturla, CNN, Updated 0013 GMT (0813 HKT) June 10, 2021
I would like to add that in addition to this prosecution going on for police not following rule of law, everyone involved is alive and no one was permanently maimed (unless of course they caught Covid being out and about during the height of the pandemic and now suffer long-term symptoms.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/12/2021 - 8:02pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 3:58am
Note apparent race of victim of abuse.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 1:43pm
Atlanta now being sued for negligence in allowing BLM protesters to take over the streets, causing death:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 2:21pm
those nighttime Rayshard Brooks demonstrations around that restaurant WERE awful chaotic as I recall and they didn't crack down on them because, you know: Atlanta police bad, don't need or want them...
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 2:25pm
Chaotic? they burned the motherfucker to the ground. Lots of resignations, protesters taking over streets. Only thing they didn't seem to do was put out more social workers. I wonder if defunding the police leads to more renegade behavior?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 3:08pm
thanks I did not know about the goings on in the last paragraph. I especially found the last sentence very interesting, going to go check out the footnotes...
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 6:26pm
Scholarly study suggests George Floyd protests increased polarization, "served to further racialize and politicize attitudes within domain of race and law enforcement in the US.”
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 2:38pm
open-minded Black Lives Matter types might give a thought or two to the idea that police, even fear of abusive police, as not being the main source of the problem, that they are there because something else is there that might even grow the fewer police there are:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 8:29am
this is absolutely a major debatable point:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 11:23am
Chicago police sergeant alleges commander posted officers on his own block during last year’s unrest
Annie Sweeney, Chicago Tribune, June 14, 2021, 4:38 PM·6 min read
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 6:39pm
Chicago Police Dept. new rule as of June 11, they must limit foot pursuits:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 6:47pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 12:43am
On no-knock warrants at wrong address. By Billy Binion, an assistant editor at Reason.
His writing has appeared in HuffPost, Washington Examiner, The Saturday Evening Post, and The Virginian-Pilot, among other publications. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 1:11am
in NYC things just aren't working out for the official BLM narrative:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 5:10pm
excellent thought-provoking big picture point on that:
it really truly IS a policy attitude in agreement with libertarians!
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 6:03pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 10:29pm
I agree with all of this; great conversation:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 10:45pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 11:26pm
Hawaiian cop's face murder charges
https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2021/06/16/3-honolulu-police-officers-char...
Joyride for 6 teens
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/ny-20210605-cccetkzy45dnfajs7y...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/16/2021 - 12:51am
But this should make Patrisse Cullors and like-minded friends happy, no? On the path: don't need cops, don't need courts....defund, defund and slowly abolish...
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 1:31am
two sides to every story and sometimes even cops' orders aren't made up out of thin air:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 8:02pm
and again, a good example of two sides to every story; watch it, the guy is definitely as aggressive and nasty as any bad cop; cops are just used to it:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 8:52pm
white family challenging Anadarko, OK police dept. concerning the shooting death of their son? couldn't find much on it other than this. two officers trying to resuscitate an O.D. on a call, and then the guy, Silas Lambert (roommate? drug buddy?) started going nuts on them, one officer supposedly shot in arm by him
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 9:12pm
Biden officially anti-BLM and with the majority, wants more police on the streets, proposing doubling the money on it
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/19/2021 - 3:26pm
and here's NYC Antifa's comment on that:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/19/2021 - 3:27pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/20/2021 - 3:32pm
developing-there has been a possible execution attempt of a Houston deputy and his wife and child? at least the CNN TV report I just saw was playing it up that way, but little is known yet on motive
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/20/2021 - 4:47pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/21/2021 - 2:14pm
photo caption “There’s no way we can get to meaningful prison reduction in this country without looking at more serious crimes,” said George Gascon, the district attorney of Los Angeles.
beginning excerpt:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/22/2021 - 2:18am
one Chicago p.o. doing an alternative narrative:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 2:08am
psst: FEDS NOT DEFUNDING but actually pumping police up, sending more bodies, money, resources...Biden knows about this, he's complicit! They don't think police abuse is a priority, go figure.
NYPost runs a cop op-ed saying it's not going to help much because there's plenty of guns already there:
P.S. Heard tell that police-abuse-enabler Mayor Lightfoot was begging for this help.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 2:28am
Feds can do whatever they want:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 3:22pm
oy yeah I see Biden's gone proudly public on attacking the violence epidemic but wait there's more providing funds to cities that need police
(those of you who have been waiting on him doing police reform issues are going to be waiting a lot longer, perhaps forever):
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 5:11pm
given the above news, I took the opportunity to change the title of this thread from "Police Brutality Redux" that PP had plopped on it to "Police Problems Redux" partly cause: I am just not seeing a lot of stories lately on "Police Brutality", whatever the reason, just seems like the wrong title. And more and more if I do see them, they are about white people as much as about people of color, just sayin'
I never intended to start a thread on it anyways, anyone else that wants to is supposed to be posting on topic
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 5:52pm
Dammit, i take the time to set up the marketing, the expectations: Brutal, Smackdown, Colossus, Olympian, Death Match - and instead we get "problems", with Spiderman in church fer God's sake - not Peter Parker, but *Spidey* - what, all the shrinks were full up? Gotham's never been so shriveled, I tell ya - Green Lantern's been co-opted into an internet meme, Batman's going down on Super Chicks, Flash is out doing Covid fastfood deliveries... and i had such high hopes. Instead it's "problems".
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/24/2021 - 1:52am
Biden Aims to Bolster Police Departments as Homicides Increase.The president made clear that he intends to approach crime prevention by investing in, rather than defunding, the police as he waded into an urgent national debate over policing.
buh bye anti-police BLM: hello REAL black lives mattering, as in: TRYING TO FUCKING SAVE MORE BLACK LIVES!
Frankly, I don't know if it's possible anymore for decades, it may be too late. Because the anti-police BLM caused too many more guns to come onto the streets, and there is no way those get melted down or become inoperable for decades, and they will be sold and bought and traded and handed down outside of any legal monitoring system if one was even possible.
Sure, they can stop it from getting worse. But that's probably all. And it's going to be extremely hard to recruit quality law enforcement for years, BLM hatred of cops did enormous damage. The good times of low crime are over for a good long time.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 9:06pm
By the numbers: States with most new guns But: Utah?! Minnesota > no surprise there!...Indiana Guns R Us, of course, where everyone in the northeast and midwest shops for guns...
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 9:45pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 11:08pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 2:26am
You can do whatever the hell you want driving in Portland starting tomorrow, there are no rules:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 2:33am
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 2:48am
on some new NYPD training procedures:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 4:41pm
I thought too many shoot em ups is why the sheriff in old tyme Colorado made everybody leave their gun with him when they came to town to mingle:
Too late now > another innocent white person killed by "police brutality".
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/24/2021 - 8:25pm
Liberals tone down calls to 'defund police' amid GOP attacks (FWIW. The ariticle actually only quotes two.)
BY MIKE LILLIS AND SCOTT WONG @ TheHill.com - 06/24/21 04:10 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 1:48am
Lawmakers come to bipartisan framework agreement on police reform
BY MARTY JOHNSON @ TheHill.com- 06/24/21 06:01 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 1:58am
The Floyd thing obscures when black non-criminsla get harassed and humiliated, which is way too frequent. *That's* a large part of my concern about reform.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 4:43am
Consider that during peak "Stop and Frisk", it was not uncommon for individuals to experience such stops frequently. It took a judge to declare the actions Unconstitutional. Eric Adams is winning because he said that he will bring back "controlled" Stop and Frisk. We will see if he lives up to his word.
The reason to protest the treatment of George Floyd and Eric Garner, etc. is that if police can murder criminals in public, they feel free to harass non-criminals. An entire squad in Portland resigned because one member was charged with a misdemeanor. Police have to be held to account.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 8:25am
The thing is George Floyd was a criminal. Eric Garner wasn't (or if he was, it was very minor street stuff). The guy in this article was a Harvard graduated professional. I'm sick of the criminals getting all the attention, and the normal citizens getting fucked with. You keep mixing them up, which is one reason I don't respect your opinion. You don't care if Trayvon Martin jumped on Zimmerman and beat him - you think Martin could do anything in someone else's neighborhood and it's cool - I don't - and there's not a thing Zimmerman could've done to gain your sympathy. I *do* think cops shouldn't turn selling ciggies into a dangerous chokehold, or an encounter with a couple on a sidewalk into an automatic abrasive takedown. If stop-and-frisk comes back, it has to be with reasonable limits. I *do* think Mike Brown was a pretty awful poster child for police abuse. I *don't* think it helps the anti-abuse cause to plea that a teen girl stabbing people was a victim of police excess, nor in particular a teen holding a gun while everyone tries at first to deny he had one. I *do* think there's more that can be done with de-escalation in *some* situations, but you have to respect that police have about 3-7 seconds to decide which mode is needed. When we were hippie-dippie youngsters, decriminalizing drugs was the rallying cry. While i still think pot is stupid to have illegal, i'm much less accepting of the damage that a lot of other drugs do. Sure, a few lines of coke don't hurt, but where's freebasing etc come in? Wheres opioids come in? A lot of knowledge in the last 50 years, junkies and street crime aren't near as cool as back when NWA dropped it's 1st album.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 9:54am
[pedantic Floyd blather deleted - been there, done that, there is no t-shirt - PP]
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 11:22am
Your argument is also repetitive.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 1:11pm
Which aspects? Which sentences? I'm pretty sure this is expressed significantly differently especially as a package than I've written before, even tho some pieces may be retreads.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 2:58pm
One other person here, me, raises hand to offer another opinion: I do not find any of your input to be repetitive, and I value it on most occasions. Sometimes you have more interest in certain topics than I do (i.e., Mueller report kinda stuff, intricate plots) but that's a different thing and totally normal and is easy to bypass if I am not as interested.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 4:13pm
I would argue that this is not racism, though, they thought they found the guy:
and then, there were a team of four in a car looking for this guy, they were plainclothes which means detectives?
Here we have 3 yahoos thinking they found the perp attacking at lot of women with a responsible cop in charge. The upper east side is very sedate, like a small wealthy town. Maybe they knew the guy was very dangerous, who knows.
I wonder: how long ago was this? You don't see this kind of thing or hear about it much happening at all in Manhatta anymore. Was it "Giuliani time?" Makes a world of difference, those were very different times, different training, different attitude. I find it hard to believe things are still the same in mass quantities. Will they still harass someone that looks like they don't belong on the UES and is acting suspicious? Probably yes, but it wouldn't have much to do with their race and it would be verbal not physical. What he describes sounds like what you saw in movies about the crack era.
I just wonder if as far as big city cops are concerned, all we are often doing is talking about bad memories of days gone by. Nothing police can do about that. Maybe a psychologist can help.
As far as small town and smaller city cops, there I'd buy it might be a little different, there you might have a lot more Barney Phyfe syndrome going on, with bad training to boot.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 12:45pm
p.s. here's the gnarly problem I see as far as "systemic racism" in policing is concerned: City cops cannot help it that young black men are the main ones committing crimes, they have to profile! I.E. "suspect described as black male, 6 ft., wearing grey hoodie." They got to go with that, what the witnesses describe, that's policing! It's kind of an absurd situation. Many of them are of color themselves now too, so I am sure they get how absurd it is. I guess we could solve it by having to wear huge license plates when out and about? I mean really.
Bad things are going to happen to good people, i.e., you may look very much like the escaped serial killer and assassin they are all on the lookout for. That's going to happen, there is no way around it.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 12:42pm
Sh*t happens does not suffice.
Former tennis star James Blake was tackled by police. The police had the picture of a different man. We do not all look alike. It is not Blake's fault that there are Black criminals.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 1:05pm
fixed it for you:
Black criminals. Black MALE criminals.
Think about it.
There's lots of black women and black children victims of black male criminals right now, also lots of black male victims, for that matter.
You like things as they are now, leave it like that? Hands off, pull back, reduce forces, let the people police themselves with their guns?
Or would it help if they would arrest one white man at the same time as they arrest those suspects described as black men just to even it out ? How about we make sure you have arrested one blue eyed man for every brown eyed man arrested? One female for every male? Too many cops pick on males as possible perps and not enough on females.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 1:30pm
Reality check: the only really white looking person in this video is the reporter -
this is the kind of thing going on allover the country right now, especially black male teenage perps and victims. Me, if I was a well behaved black teenage male right now: give me the choice of being "unfairly profiled" or being on the gurney going into the ambulance, I'd go with the first. I.E. yes please do pat me down before letting me within a block of that party, and all my friends too. And have a barricade, don't let any cars near the door. Harassed and alive.
I just had a flatbed tow truck driver come help me with my dead car, he was really dark and had dreads, very cheery guy, seemed to be happy on the job. I guarantee you no cops harass him while he's driving truck around town. They might when he was driving the same model car as a car that was just armed hijacked by a thin black guy with dreds. That wouldn't be racism that would be profiling.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 2:12pm
I would be happy if this were a bygone period, where (New York) policing's gotten smarter and less insulting, less physically intimidating where doesn't need to be (yes, in some areas you want a bad motherfucker in blue hanging round).
Adams is pretty incredible - i kept thinking with Take A Knee "why don't cops realize this is destroying their brand, making their job tougher?" and he indeed talks the 2 sides - you need the tough cops, but you also need the reform, so you have to juggle it, but it seems improvable - not perfect, just better, no gratuitous plungers up the rectum and that sadistic crap, some trace of humanity, human empathy, de-escalation where possible & warranted. Full force smashball where not.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 3:07pm
This guy started out being very polite and ended up with a hole in the head:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 1:14pm
turns out shooter of the polite Daytona cop in above, had ties to radical black militia group; the $100k bounty makes more sense now; as he is also an armed fugitive; Atlanta is joining the manhunt: J.J. MacNab knew of him already, was following extremists he interacted with on Facebook, and several of those have gone offline
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 11:04pm
Wallace has been captured in Georgia on a "NFAC-affiliated property"; taskforce included local, state and federal agencies
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 12:05pm
Ron De Santis is tweeting about the Wallace arrest!!! To me that signals it's a sure thing that rightwing is going to flog this as "both sides do it" about militias, re: Jan. 6 cop hating that Pelosi is now attacking: De Santis is not going to let the left take the Law and Order label away. Right wingers are going to flog that lefties/BLM support this guy and liberals make excuses for cop killing if it's by blacks
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 1:42pm
exactly as I suspected, Fox News is already combing social media for support of Othal Wallace by far lefties and extreme BLM anti-police types:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 3:19pm
Georgia attorney general retweeting De Santis and adding he was arrested with a federal search warrant executed by FBI Atlanta & US Marshals DeKalb:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 3:07pm
re: Chauvin sentencing going on right now. this is a great point as to reasons for certain laws, sentences and the health of civilization:
that said, so much terrible stuff is on video now, all kinds of terrible things that people do to each other, and easily accessed by young developing minds, including that exact scene. one wonders whether that matters anymore whether they see it in person or not? And that is our big new problem, that kids are growing up and developing brains and nervous systems that are extremely desensitized to violence?
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 4:06pm
Chauvin sentence: 22 1/2 years in prison
easy to find your preferred coverage and commentary here
Twitter US national news LIVE
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd
Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill sentenced the former Minneapolis police officer to 22 1/2 years in prison on Friday for the May 2020 killing of George Floyd. Chauvin was convicted in April on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Family members – including Floyd’s seven-year-old daughter Gianna and Chauvin’s mother Carolyn Pawlenty – read statements on behalf of the prosecution and the defense ahead of the sentencing. An earlier request by Chauvin’s defense team for a new trial was denied on Friday by Judge Cahill.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 4:17pm
I think it's worse to shoot children, but who am I.
What are all those mass killers you keep posting getting for sentencing?
Chauvin will be 67 when he gets out.
How long would he have gotten if he'd pulled a Rodney King on the way to asphyxiation,
smacked and beaten and kicked a bit, maybe some baton action?
Something I still don't get - do people really think Chauvin thought he was killing Floyd?
while being filmed even?
There's a video of a Puerto Rican guy protecting his girlfriend as she's shot on the ground -
someone steps up and puts a bullet in his head point-blank.
What sentence will shooter(s) get for 2 lives brutally, intentionally?
There are women raped and killed every day - what's the typical sentence?
The 6 cops who put Freddie Gray in the back of a van unsecured (despite new orders 6 days before),
resulting in his dying by broken spinal cord among other injuries? The jury hung, no one convicted.
Sure, if you think Chauvin actually tried to kill Floyd, he deserves a lot -
but still less than slinging around a guy in the back of a van.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 4:50pm
criminal defense lawyer & legal analyst answers your question about Chauvin's sentence:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/27/2021 - 11:59pm
Opinion: George Floyd might still be alive if an officer like Cariol Horne had been there
The George Floyd tragedy has reached another milestone: His killer, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Friday. That is a step toward justice; however, the family of George Floyd and those who witnessed the murder, including the children who bravely testified at the trial, will have to live with that injustice forever.
Contrast the devastation that Chauvin and his fellow officers have created with the actions of former Buffalo police officer Cariol Horne. In 2006, Horne responded to a call to assist a fellow officer in making an arrest. When she arrived, she saw the arresting officer performing what she perceived to be a chokehold. She intervened to protect the arrestee from harm. For her actions, she was fired from the Buffalo Police Department after 19 years of service — one year before her full pension would have vested. In April, the New York Supreme Court, in an eloquent opinion, vindicated her actions and awarded her a full pension and back pay.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/06/25/cariol-horne-police-duty-intervene-chauvin/
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 5:38pm
Apples and oranges
https://www.wgrz.com/article/news/local/cariol-horne-long-fight/71-f8b64...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 7:12pm
more like: complicating nuance
here's the "protesting in 2020 as if reform wasn't already happening" thing:
this is very interesting
it's more like: Who put the bad apples in charge of the police force instead of the oranges? How did that happen? and is a Kwiatkowski type more like maybe: a banana, not an evil apple of satan. could go either way.
And more so, for me: why don't DOJ investigations of bad police departments seem to turn out like this? As evidenced by this story, these things do take a long time and require some martyrs who suffer, but why do they seem to take a long time and get nowhere in that long time? Is it maybe because it really has to be local, that Feds coming in is counterproductive? Or what?
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 9:48pm
Just hit me there's a big picture lesson in the two articles: the op-ed is an eloquent precise offering of policy solution but it is still, beware, because it is still spin from a person with expertise in: advocacy. Your article is what journalism should be for us: filling in the messy details of real life that the advocate glossed over on purpose (which lawyers also do in court--it is their job--and that is why the jury gets to hear from two of them, not o ne-two competing narratives)
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 9:54pm
wow, brilliant op-ed and very impressive strategy for police reform!
not the least of which because:
and I see why it's so brilliant and perfect, brilliant wording:
Too bad BLM was created and became a movement catchword and got confused with this problem (much less became overrun with woke radical rhetoricians and anarchist thought. because: it's not about black lives, it's about: policing. Like President Obama and his team knew full well. Imagine what might have been without their extreme counterproductive activity!
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 9:33pm
Chauvin & team were hardly "warrior" - i did find them in-your-face when they first arrived and had Floyd roll down the window, but when Floyd needed to sit to get his bearings or move from back seat to ground, they were accommodating, negotiating - wrestling unabusively. Not hitting, not tasing. Chauvin's biggest crime was
he didn't cry at his mother's funeralhe looked arrogant, cold-blooded, too calm.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 1:42am
at the junction where BLM radicals and Boogaloo Bois meet (at hatred of cops), there is a new story that we may be hearing a lot more about, to wit
from
MacNab has been following that story, it is part of a long thread.
She also has news on the Daytona Beach shooting of a cop (I will add in another comment.).
Those two things together apparently caused her to tweet this as well, gives you a clue how inflammatory the stories are:
here's a few replies to her:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 10:21pm
here's all of MacNab's tweets about the complicated Arvada, CO story, chronologically; she says the "good guy with a gun" was basically online all the time as a right wing liberatarian anarcho-capitalist, very boogaloo like (special note for PP: into crypto markets) hated cops but ended up coming to kill a cop-killer!
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 11:37pm
No comment. Though in the future you might see me snark something about "send the arts & culture workers, send the
clownsmental-health-promoting mimes, too!" the next mass shooting in Oakland. Meanwhile an extra $40K being spent here, was pretty damn horrific. (I admit I do wonder what Asian-American elder citizens think)
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 12:28am
The nuanced view of Black an Latinos regarding police
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/26/us/politics/progressives-black-latino-voters.html
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 11:32am
"nuanced" or gonzo nonsensical/contradictory?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 11:55am
can't tell what color skin this Chicago woman has, of course, but one thing I am pretty sure of is that she wasn't looking for a social worker a short while ago when she called 911:
is a little late for the social worker intervention
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 12:34pm
Perhaps they think police should work for free. Someone should remind them that slavery was ended with the Civil War
by ocean-kat on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 1:17pm
Blueteenth? ;-)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 2:21pm
Interesting point that now, instead of taking a knee with her colleagues for a photo-op, all of them wearing kente cloth stoles, Nancy is now stressing that we have got to be respectful of our police officers:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 12:40am
expert Peter Moskos just retweeted this:
edit to add: also on Chavin I see he just quote tweeted this question -
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 3:30pm
on Chicago police scanner right now, strikes me as a good exampe how shootings happen between police and stopped drivers:
they're told on the radio that a car on the road has been used in a crime or crimes. Of course, on stopping that car and if there is no chase, they are going to approach very wary with hands on weapons, for their own safety.
So when people suggest "no more traffic cops", does this mean we just let criminals continue to drive and even perhaps rub in their continued freedom to the people they victimized?
Not me. I want them to pursue those cars and stop and interrogate anyone who is driving them, I am willing to pay for them to do that and also realize that it is a dangerous risk. How else, though, are they ever to catch a lot of criminals if it doesn't include investigating cars with registration or license used in crimes? The roads should be freed of harassment for those wanted for crimes? That's like wild west rules.
There are traffic cameras, and aiutomatic tickets sent to registrants. But that doesn't solve the problem of arresting a possible perp for an actual crime. It does no good to have a photo of him but never any action, eventually someone has to arrest him, in person, somewhere, somehow. A publicized picture alone and a fine in the mail is not justice for highjacking, armed robbery, etc., action eventually has to be taken. An "amber alert" results in nothing if all it is is an alert, the idea is to catch both the car and those inside it.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 7:02pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 7:06pm
um, the new trial social worker program in NYC apparently IS NOT WORKING OUT as far as cutting down on police:
and @CrimeinNYC has a question for readers:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 8:09pm
another story of a white family contesting law enforcement shooting of family member, this time a 17 yr. old boy in Arkansas:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 8:47pm
and this appears to be true as well:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/27/2021 - 12:54am
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/30/2021 - 1:33pm
Will they take a knee for Hunter? Will they ask that they give Hunter's laptop back? Is it now wrong to shoot guys running alone on back roads? Will political opinions converge?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/27/2021 - 7:36am
This guy does have a good point that this is politically clueless, textbook latte limo liberal. Real people are dying and being maimed and it's "fun" dinner talk for him. If he wanted to tweet about dinner, just leave the "law and order" meme out of it and you're good. But no.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/27/2021 - 4:55pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/27/2021 - 6:20pm
produced by Ken Burns, late 2019:
inspired by this guy's story
https://twitter.com/DyjuanTatro
only reason I know about him and the documentary and the program is that I saw that he challenged Tom Cotton on Twitter like this:
thread continues...there are arguments about facts, I imagine they pertain to difference in states...
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/28/2021 - 12:23am
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/28/2021 - 3:33am
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/28/2021 - 5:00am
meanwhile, less than an hour drive away:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/28/2021 - 5:23am
and in Kenosha Saturday:
funny but the girls in the parade don't look afraid of him!
and I see they also put up this ad a few days before:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/28/2021 - 5:32am
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/28/2021 - 1:53pm
OIC, the Times Square shooting really can be blamed on a "defund" type situation, you can't really wholly blame the NYPD, as they are supposed to be doing "hands off, stand back" regarding street vendors, when they used to police them:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/28/2021 - 3:43pm
Moskos says DeBlasio is stupid. But we knew that. And so does the NYPD:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 1:17am
What Eric Adams’s Success Reveals About ‘Defund the Police’
By Zak Cheney-Rice @ Intelligencer @ nymag.com, June 25. Excerpt of first half because there's lots of good embedded links on topic; in second half, there's lots of juicy stuff about Adams' history, including on policing.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/28/2021 - 3:33pm
inconvenient political facts for the GOP:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/28/2021 - 10:44pm
more specifically!
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/28/2021 - 10:47pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/28/2021 - 11:47pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 12:01am
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 12:12am
Rep. Cori Bush introduces her plan for "public safety", the "People's Response Act" on Twitter at 10:20 am Monday:
Here is the first reply I see:
It got 1,077 Retweets, 119 Quote Tweets and 3,848 Likes so far. I only see less than 200 comments? It was retweeted by her Congressional co-sponsors, and then she retweeted those retweets, so the discussion is scattered
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 12:22am
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 3:27am
Chicago cops aren't supposed to do this anymore:
These aren't even full NYPD, these are transit cops, working mostly on the subway.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/30/2021 - 3:36pm
Baltimore: "Safe Streets outreach worker", i.e. social worker, SHOT TO DEATH (the 2nd one!!!)
BONUS related REPEAT FROM ABOVE FOR THOSE WHO HAVE THEIR FINGERS IN THEIR EARS ON THIS experiment over, your stupid ideas are not safe and are deluded, it is not safe for mental health workers to go it alone without police with weapons. They are needed with most 911 calls about mentally ill; if it's not a life-threatening emergency, they shouldn't be calling 911 anyways, whether black, white or any other color skin:
And as far as I am concerned, unarmed civilians trying to stop violence shouldn't be out on violent neighborhood streets at night unless they are interested in being martyrs. It's basically criminal accessory type stuff to even be suggesting such things.
All the mass hysteria of police hating has done in the end is that it has increased the numbers of deaths and maimings. More people get more guns and more people get killed and maimed (Er, ESPECIALLY YOUNG BLACK PEOPLE ~ did anyone from "Black Lives Matter" notice? Rather be dead or in a wheelchair than humiliated by a cop doing profiling? Okey doke, whatever, just don't blame "white supremacy" while you are waiting for that magical non-violent Wakanda place to appear.)
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/01/2021 - 11:44pm
Trying to get around qualified immunity, a Federal court suit argues constitutional rights in killing by Florida sheriff; Cato Institute legal studies guy comments:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 1:04pm
Jen makes Joe's position perfectly clear, that when BLM fundies chanted "fuck Joe Biden", Joe was really thinking "well, fuck BLM then":
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/04/2021 - 5:48pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/05/2021 - 7:04pm
Abolish or defund this kind of work, BLM? Really, you have no need for it? The "community" can take care of it themselves?
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/05/2021 - 9:09pm
Seriously, do taxpayers want to pay them to do all this work with all these gunshot cases, or should they just fuggedabout the evidence and let the perps go free in court cause the police have no evidence?
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/06/2021 - 12:40pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/05/2021 - 11:00pm
Protestors so happy with this arrest by police, what ever happened to all the anti-police sentiment? Weren't we supposed to get rid of police? I am confused. Oh, maybe it's this: you want a police force to arrest haters, if they are white, that is, in your neighborhood? I thought "the community" and social workers were supposed to handle such things, no?
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/06/2021 - 1:23pm
copied from individual post "In the News" section
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/07/2021 - 8:16pm
and by the same kind of reasoning, this is why people don't think background checks are of any use, because government people make mistakes and then more than two dozen people get massacred:
This is why people don't trust government and are scared of it!
Why have government at all?
It is always going to have some bad and dumb people in it that make real big mistakes.
Surely we are all better off just taking care of ourselves! We have no bad or dumb people in our tribe! Just oppressed by those with power now, who are all stupids and trained wrong besides.
Except of course, social workers and psychologists, they are always perfect, they never do any harm! (Ask any poor urban person or mentally ill person, they have complete trust in these people and are always thrilled with the results of the superb training and methodology!)
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/08/2021 - 12:33am
Vs Brionna Taylor, handled pretty well.
Cops *will* make mistakes. In many cases they won't be able to quickly/loudly proclaim "we made a mistake, go on now" - they have to de-escalate. Wrong suspects can *also* open fire, can *also* be doing something illegal and be trigger happy - this is America.
There was none of the cursing antagonism i saw when they confronted George Floyd to roll down his window, but yes, they had weapons pulled as their initial error led them to think necessary.
Oddly enough, here is where a social worker might be useful.
As for the WaPo piece on background checks and a mass killing, the "more likely than not" kind of sums it up - sure, if America's lax gun controls worked, somewhere down the chain they might have stopped a killer - or made him buy his lethal weapons in an alley. 6 years later. I also suspect the military is not eager to turn every domestic dispute incident into a permanent blemish on servicemen's (& women's?) records, somewhat understandably, which won't show up in a WaPo report.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/08/2021 - 2:34am
They will find guns, legal or not.
Response to some comment today - whether Trump fans storing guns in VA for an illegal drop in DC, or murderers in Chicago/Denver/wherever not supposed to have access... The premise of this piece, that the Army dropped the ball by not reporting 1 domestic disturbance offender flies in the face of overwhelming data - gun laws are not well-enforced, and the chance of a law/enforcement actually stopping rather than delaying someone who wants a weapon is slim at present. The Illinois-near-Wisconsin kid had a friend storing the weapons he used to shoot people. Cops chatted to him after he shot someone. I don't think the protesters were especially smart, so that self-defense can be complained, but still, it's not a day out golfing.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 10:47am
yes and "they will find the guns" is a major point now, perhaps the major point that many liberals are not getting (like NCD a while back stopped by to chide me: talk to the Republicans, they vote against gun control.) THE POINT after last year's protests against police: everybody and his uncle went out and bought a handgun if they didn't have one before! A handgun, not an AR-15. This year now that everybody has "self-protection" in fear of police being defunded and/or pulling back: 4, 5, 6, or 8 people are now being shot with handguns, REGULARLY, like daily. Partly because: people new with guns don't even know how to aim and hit their target! They end up maiming 7, including little kids, because they don't know how to use their gun.
THOSE HANDGUNS ARE NOT GOING AWAY for years. They are going to be there no matter what laws you manage to pass, unless you pass a law to start confiscating them (and excuse me, but you do that by frisking people or bribing them.) People will buy, sell and trade them outside of any laws you manage to pass. IT'S NO LONGER ABOUT "THE REPUBLICANS, sorry. The guns are purchased, they are there. "Republicans" can thank BLM protests for that!
Now the culture has to change instead. It's got to made uncool, especially among young males of a certain sub-culture, to have and use a gun.
That would also conveniently solve the problem of underage males being shot by the police in the dark because the police think the male is out there late at night trying to buy a gun from someone...which in one notorious case in the news happened to be true.
They want guns like 14 yr-olds of yore dreamed of having their first car. That's got to change. Until it does, police will profile for it, like it or not; their own lives depend upon doing so.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 11:24am
Black males owning a gun has become the answer to the liberal moneymaking message that they are helpless victims of systemic racism.
It is, unfortunately the wrong answer! (So is trying to be a basketball star, but that is not harmful to others.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 12:23pm
Cheaper than a Cadillac, portable too...Fits bling culture or substitutes, yum.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 11:11pm
Driver gets 3 years for threatening to kill officer over traffic tickets
by Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M, July 4, 2021
this is interesting because 1) it was made a federal case in the first place! 2)the jury seems to have convicted of charges as if he threatened any person, it didn't matter who they were, what their job was? 3) the sentencing judge took it seriously as threatening police officers that represented the "rule of law" and that sovereign citizen bullshit doesn't play here?
found via jj macnab
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/07/2021 - 9:14pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/10/2021 - 11:51am
white insane girl humiliated on airplane, most people get why--no social workers or psychologists available on plane, everyone on plane could die if she isn't, and professional grade strait jackets are not available; see thread:
Now say there aren't any social workers immediately available on your city block at any one point in time, do you want police to do their thing or don't you? you just want to give up your safety for dignity for everyone else, no matter how nuts or criminally minded they might be?
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 1:46pm
Yglesias' two cents on the duct-taped airplane girl:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/12/2021 - 3:13am
What % surge in a pandemic? With Tim Tok to amplify?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/12/2021 - 9:45am
speaking of Bernie and police on another thread, there is actually news on that front. Maureen Dowd sat down for an interview with Bernie for her column. The topic came up. Yglesisas pointed to it
and added this which is an excellent point on how focused Bernie's prorities have always been:
the whole Dowd column is highly recommended for getting across the Joe & Bernie partnership, what it is and what it isn't, especially economically
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 5:48pm
Ta-Nehisi Coates on policing in 2004 (duped so I can find it):
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 7:38pm
the following articles & tweets are evidence for the argument that the Chicago policing problem is not as much a policing problem but a prosecutor and judicial problem, which the police chief has been known to argue more than once and quite strenuously:
you see a lot of similar complaining about the San Francisco D.A., except more so
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 7:54pm
of course, if you're into abolishing prisons & jails and saving black criminals' lives while non-criminal blacks suffer death or maiming, like BLM does, then nevermind
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 7:58pm
here's another example
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 8:31pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 8:20pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 8:23pm
NYPD has already been doing the "social worker" suggestions, for years:
They don't need arrogant politicians telling them what they already know works, from criminal justice research, yes they keep up with the lastest in their field, what a surprise.. They just need support about that. Not being told they don't know what they need.
One thing that hasn't proved to work out AT ALL: demonization of police in media, pop culture and politics. Now that has started to look like a huge fail.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/12/2021 - 3:15pm
FBI apology re: Larry Nasser case after Inspector General report!
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/14/2021 - 6:21pm
in America's most as-risk neighborhoods, about 10% of men die of being murdered, before the age of 35
Then there's
Washington Post database updated July 14, 2021
957 people have been shot and killed by police in the past year
followed by chart with
Let's sum up here
37 per million is .0037% killed by police
10% murdered by others vs. 0.0037% killed by police
A year of hysteria, protests, violence, riots and looting over the latter.
But it's a cooked up hysterical plot against Democrats to be extremely concerned about the rising homicide rate concerning the former?
And to point out that nothing has changed in years with the rate of killings by police is being unconcerned about a supposed epidemic of police brutality that needs an urgent worldwide outcry?
Nothing can be done about the 10% being murdered, it's something we need to accept? But the small number of deaths by police is something we cannot accept?
WAS MASS HYSTERIA.. LUNACY. Caused mostly by one video. That's what will be in the history books.And it won't be described as a positive thing; it will scare people about how irrational the world can get.
Fear fear itself.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/15/2021 - 1:46am
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/15/2021 - 10:27pm
still going on, perp barricaded & shooting in little town in Texas took out 4 cops including killing head of SWAT team:
Probably belongs on extremism thread, don't know yet.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/15/2021 - 11:01pm
One thing I don't see helping this situation one bit:
Woke theology that promotes separatist culture and stereotypes via skin color!
Cops are being politically correct and woke by doing this, they are just using the stereotypes of the language preferred by different skin colors of people according to Woke separatism and anti-white-privilege. One presumes "dude" and "bro" is certainly more acceptable to white privilege system lingo of "sir" and "ma'am". Which even with white folks resonates with slave and/or servant era overtones.
Everybody should get the same lingo and treatment but if Woke keep stressing how different we are by skin color, that's not going to convince a single fucking cop, or any smart person working in a service profession, for that matter, to use the same lingo for everyone.
You want them to be color blind, promote color blindness in culture! Color blindness promotion seems to be very out of style with lefties as far as I can see, and I am in a cultural profession. I'd prefer color blindness was the in thing, but all I see lately is the exact opposite, especially from the left.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/16/2021 - 3:00pm
this comment by "Naninizhoni" to Wasow perhaps better gets across what I was trying to say:
and EVEN then I might quibble with the "marginally polite" thing, as I think a lot of white people are like me and find the "sir" and "ma'am" thing as to be facetious and actually a tactic that makes many of us uncomfortable-there's a whole Eddie Haskell kind of thing behind that when you are dealing with traffic cops. It's phony politeness. And a power game where you know you the driver are no longer in the driver's seat. They know they have power over you and you know it too - they can basically take away your privilege to drive and could give you hefty fines you can't afford and arrest you and all kinds of bad stuff. And suddenly you have to pee, it's your nervous system. Being called "ma'am" just makes it worse.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/16/2021 - 7:16pm
Picture nails it
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/17/2021 - 12:29am
sort of gets the NYC divide in a nutshell--how the Jamaal Bowman lefty DSA , pro-"Squad", pro-BLM minority thinks, and how the rest of the rest of the citizens think who do not think like socialists, that not everyone is intrinsically good if you make sure they get the necessities of life, that there are such things as criminally minded con artists, and quite a few of them are in NYC and you have to keep them in line:
The socialist view where everyone is a good person if they are just treated right - just not a NYC thing, sorry. Is more likely that a majority think that everyone has the potential to be a shark. Including police, but certainly not exclusive to police! It's more than trust but verify, it's more like: don't trust until you've verified.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/16/2021 - 6:38pm
Another example of a black man confronting the police in ways I would never consider.How can blacks claim they're afraid of the police in every interaction and then act like this. How can they claim every child gets "the talk" because it sure doesn't seem to be working. I as a while man am scared of the cops and consequently would never talk to one like this
by ocean-kat on Fri, 07/16/2021 - 7:21pm
looks like this kid is the giver of "the talk", rather than the receiver
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/17/2021 - 9:59pm
Mississippi 2.0 - the next generation
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/18/2021 - 1:01am
Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms: Atlanta wants to spend $70 million for extra policing and anti-violence, anti-crime, cutting elsewhere to pay for it:
$70M investment proposal from anti-violence council: Money to come from cuts elsewhere, mayor says
Mayor Bottoms held a morning news conference on Friday to outline proposals by an anti-violence council she formed in May.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/17/2021 - 1:23pm
Body cam of rude white NYPD officer in Harlem bossing homies around, ordering them to do stuff like buy potato chips and packing tape for him at the bodega:
Actually I am posting it because it strongly reminds me of every encounter I have had with uniformed cops in NYC, produced a sort of clarity for me. It's like they are all like that: definitely not friendly, more like arrogant, like they are doing a job and don't need to be distracted by you.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/18/2021 - 8:12pm
I didn't think it the hospitality biz, but the potato chips got me thinking. (actually the calm & coooeration directing the situation was pretty impressive)
Meanwhile clever protester got some more of those colonizing repressive statues
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/18/2021 - 8:54pm
I just listened again and it hit me that at the end of the tape he said to the victim: keep breathing, BRO, ok? The audacity of not calling him "sir", where's your outrage?
On statues, I swear it's something like more people believing in voodoo these days, that they think taking such things into their own hands will solve something! More violent folks are shooting people with guns because of anger about this that or the other thing, but it's possibly all part of the same phenomenon? I haven't read any of the tomes out there on "iconoclasm" outbreaks in the past, been meaning to.
The points: in more civilized times, the public monuments are placed and removed according to agreement after debate (i.e., the plans for the Vietnam war memorial were once enormously controversial and there were culture wars over it galore, but one agreed and installed, people who didn't like the idea of commemorating all the death didn't attack it!) And on private property, like with this guy, it is considered sancrosant freedom of speech and religion (even nabes with neighborhood association rules go through extreme debate before everyone agrees to love it or leave it).It's basically democracy in action to go with the majority or what courts rule. The whole thing of taking it into your own hands because they are symbols you don't like is mob thinking as well as voodoo.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/18/2021 - 9:29pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/18/2021 - 8:41pm
Funded more transit police AND guess what?
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/18/2021 - 11:48pm
New chief selected for Capitol Police after 1/6 insurrection
By ERIC TUCKER, MICHAEL BALSAMO and COLLEEN LONG @ AP.com, 39 minutes ago
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/19/2021 - 7:32pm
Biden Legal Team Decides Inmates Must Return to Prison After Covid Emergency
Sorry, "abolish" fans, but I suspect the "Biden legal team" may have had a gander at stats showing repeat offenders responsible for a significant amount of the crime wave? And they'd like the Democratic party not to lose even more congressional seats and state houses in the mid-terms -
There's this popular saying: Don't do the crime if you can't do the time. Believe it or not for the youngins, that comes from Sammy Davis Jr., who wrote the theme song for the detective tv show "Baretta"
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/19/2021 - 10:38pm
see his further comments in the whole thread but especially this reply which he retweeted:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/20/2021 - 1:22am
right wing outlets like Gateway Pundit making lots of viral hay out of this videotape:
Can I just say the crowd had zero evidence of that cop harassing anyone,
they were just harassing him because of the color of his skin,
despite his black female partner
Can I just say: ISN'T THAT RACISM?
In addition, apparently they'd prefer to deal with gun violence amongst themselves without police being involved, i.e., a sort of vigilante set up, with lynch mobs for serious cases?
You can pretty much count me out of a brave new BLM world that looks and sounds like this. I'd throw my lot in with The Deplorables if forced to choose between the two. I'm not alone, I think lots of people with black skin aren't crazy about ghetto culture, either.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/20/2021 - 6:00pm
BUT BUT BUT I remember being assured that taking police off traffic duty would make for more peaceful communities and happier citizens? Every driver stopped by a cop is after all, innocent, they just do it to harass all people of color:
as Naperville police focused on traffic offenses, which went up more than 500%
maybe just maybe some of these departments actually know how to decrease crime (more than elite white protesters against systemic racism) but aren't allowed? just sayin'
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/22/2021 - 12:46am
this one's for all those Boogaloos types out there who think there is no need for "cops", especially Federal ones:
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/22/2021 - 10:14pm
new Moskos op-ed on "when police pull back"
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/22/2021 - 11:49pm
NYPD doing a good job for us residents despite all the delusional bullshit they had to put up with (mostly from white elites, not minority residents) in 2020. I have read they made a big dent in 2020 numbers by really be tough on gangs and rounding them all up. That is a major part of the gun problem; whether they will be adequately prosecuted and let out on bail (unlike if they were from a Brighton Beach white eastern european immigrant gang, for example, who often the fed treatment) is another question.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/23/2021 - 1:18pm
a very good reminder:
"The protests were whiter than the police department’
Peter Moskos – sociologist and former Baltimore cop – talks to spiked about race, policing and mass incarceration.
By Tom Slater, Deputy Editor @ Spiked-online.com, last July 27
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/23/2021 - 7:53pm
BAD COPS HAPPEN (doh like in other professions like M.D. & C.P.A. etc.)
BUT THIS IS NOT NECESSARILY ALWAYS A RACIST THING (double doh!)
nor even a gender thing for that matter
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/06/2021 - 4:32pm
dupe of comment on Crimes News thread on purpose:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/09/2021 - 1:21am
Current headline story at LA Daily News: Chief says hospitalized LAPD worker credits COVID vaccine for saving his life
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore added that 52 more employees tested positive for COVID-19 last week
also this link to related from 4 days ago
‘They’re worn out’: LAPD contends with hundreds of officer resignations, retirements after protests, pandemic break out
Which I read together basically as FUCK YOU BLM SYMPATHIZERS ,THANKS FOR THE FISH, HOPE YOU GET SHOT AND DIE, see if those of us left give a shit you didn't give a shit when we worked through all of this while you stayed home...
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/10/2021 - 7:56pm
Worse message from some Chicago P.D. to Mayor Lightfoot- at a breaking point and not gonna take it any more, commander-in-chief or not
Right wing media playing this one up real big.
You will surely see some "Willie Horton" type ads attacking blue city governments featuring cop killers Morgan bros. being out on parole even though alread gun-related felons
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/10/2021 - 8:05pm
Chicago Willie-Horton-allover-again meme already gone viral:
Prosecutor Kim Foxx has already long been a long time symbol of not giving a shit even from more centrist types, it's like she's totally clueless, never misses a chance to correct a reputation as an anti-cop criminal lover; once again she doesn't disappoint in the case of this story
At least Lightfoot pretends to care.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/10/2021 - 8:28pm
offered without comment except this only one so far which is diretcly on the website:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/10/2021 - 8:48pm
Go ahead, let blacks kill blacks and get away with it! Who cares? Certainly not "BLM", just the opposite:
Criminal-Justice Reformers Chose the Wrong Slogan
“Defund the Police” is a disaster. Under-policing is a form of oppression too.
By Conor Friedersdorf @ TheAtlantic.com, Aug. 8
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/10/2021 - 11:25pm
Anyone seen David Duke lately? Would be good to get his thoughts. I hear Bull Connor and Lester Maddox were yucking it up, but that's paranormal for the course.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/11/2021 - 1:06am
whole promoted Twitter section:
https://twitter.com/i/events/1424896193046384640
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/11/2021 - 10:42am