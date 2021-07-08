Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Anti-Vax Radio Host Who Called Fauci a ‘Power Tripping Lying Freak’ Dies of COVIDBy artappraiser on Sat, 08/07/2021 - 10:34pm |
Gambled big time on popular narrative for ratings and lost in the worst way possible. More like him coming down the pipeline, no doubt. (More's the pity for the rest of us as to accessing heath care; I've been trying that lately and even the best really suck as they are so burned out they don't really care about your quality of life as long as you're alive, they want a vacation, it's really a damn scary situation for anyone with other medical problems.)
https://www.thedailybeast.com/anti-vaxx-radio-host-and-former-newsmax-anchor-dick-farrel-dies-of-coronavirus
Italy and France apparently have had just about enough of his kind of shit. New rule is gonna be: unvaccinnated will have the "choice" of not being able to go anywhere or do anything, while everyone vaccinnated get freedom of movement and activity.
Freedom of choice! Sooner or later I can foresee cell phone apps for essential workers, basically marking certain residences as no-go pariahs...
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/07/2021 - 11:24pm
OIC lefty libertarians in France have cleverer narratives than U.S. conservatives for hire for profit, they are fighting
health apartheid
and
pharma-fascism
Kinda goes along with the news PP posted about Palestinians turning down free vaccines.
We should wanna live and die via survival of the fittest and ornierest, eh? Hey, why not do a version of The Reign of Terror allover again, is a quicker cull of the population, as Pol Pot learned from you guys
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/07/2021 - 11:44pm
May I offer "Pharma Chameleon"?
(ps - points for deconstructing this 40-year-old video in modern 2021 woke terms)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 12:07am
just like the old days in CA when some had strong opinions about no shoes, no shirt, no service
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/07/2021 - 11:48pm
Man, culture & gender shaming - would you diss Gary Player or Jack Nicklaus for their pro visors? I'm sure the grocery help is building for that day.
And green onions just like bak choi have been part of martial arts training for hundreds of years - you go to combat with the leafy vegetables you have, not the ones you wish to have.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/07/2021 - 11:58pm
Just got back from a long awaited visit to my parents in Florida. They watch the local fox news channel as well as CNN. The local fox channel is all pro-vaccine all the time. No doubt Hannity and Carlson or other national fox pundits are still feeding the morons the conspiracy theories but not the local news. Just some info for those who might not watch it.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 2:36am
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 12:21pm
Conservative leaders and Evanglical leaders have to push a pro-vaccine message.
The message that this is not a repeat of the Tuskeegee experiment has to be spread.
Publicity about COVID death rates seems to be driving some to get vaccinated.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 12:52pm
Are black people so stupid they're stuck thinking it's 90 years ago when black poverty was over 50% and blacks were left out of New Deal programs, vs current days when poverty's around 15%, they receive 20-30% of all benefits disbursed from welfare programs, 15% of blacks being part of some welfare?
Are they unable to tell the difference between a Depression-era program *in the deep South* during age of Jim Crow (before WWII liberalization of blacks in the military) that affected 400 men and families, vs a modern DC-led health effort to benefit nearly 40 million blacks when there's a black VP, a black surgeon general, and was recently a black president, numerous black mayors (including most large cities?), lots of black multimillionaires, many more black doctors, transparently offering the same vaccine as 200 million whites and other ethnic groups get?
And why are 400 men left untreated 80-90 years ago more traumatic than 300+ blacks murdered/shot to death every year in multiple cities across the US in current times?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 5:51pm
The Tuskeegee experiment is a shortcut for the long term disgust many in the Black community has for he health care industry. That distrust continues to the present. The distrust reflects the disrespect many feel from the treatment they receive today.
https://www.commonwealthfund.org/publications/newsletter-article/2021/jan/medical-mistrust-among-black-americans
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 5:59pm
FFS, if you start every article with a discourse on medical treatment under slavery 200 years ago and a Tuskegee experiment gone bad 80-90 years ago, you might as well just grab a ballpeen hammer and hotiron tongs and terrorize them. Why don't we start white medical stories with bits about bloodletting leeches in the Middle Ages, dentists double timing as doctors through vast stretches of history, and the rash of deformed Thalidomide babies in the late 50's/early 60's. Then maybe whites would be afraid to go to doctors or undergo any normal modern medical precaution, right? I mean, medical technology never progresses, right? It's always 1830/1930 for black America, amirite?
These links you make are largely whiny-babyist approaches to discussing healthcare, all over the fucking place, except the observation of under-pain treatment, which maybe the industry can simply prominently publicly search for a solution? (is it really white doctors out to torture black patients? Obviously opioids are a concern now, but i take it this has been around since beforee opioid alerts. An Asian dentist tried to fill my wife's cavity w/o any novacaine/ether about 20 years ago - seemed to not be personal, just how they did things.)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 6:24pm
The Commonwealth Fund articles address the mistrust of the medical system in the Black community
The whiny-baby articles are part of attempts by medical organizations to deal with the problem from within
CDC: Racism is a medical problem.
https://www.cdc.gov/healthequity/racism-disparities/index.html
AMA: Racism is a systemic problem
https://www.ama-assn.org/delivering-care/health-equity/ama-racism-threat-public-health
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 7:07pm
I realize I put up with it too long: nearly everything rmrd says is a constant insult to the intelligence of my relations and friends with dark skin. He should constantly be reminded that he speaks only for himself and represents no "community" of any kind. Not a single one of them are that stupid or obsessed with race as he constantly claims. He is as nuts as any qanon or proud boy, but with less of a sense of humor. I am real tired of him not knowing how to use the first person and bascially suggesting stupidity among black people by using the third person.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 8:27pm
my half black relatives think tuskegee has as much to do with them as the white great great grandmother we never met don't know her maiden name to this day, only got a picture. Tuskegee has zero to do with them! Not a single one knows of any southern background much less poor uneducated background They and the generations that preceed them have high levels of education, as in teach others. Where do you get off making them the equivalent of dumb uneducated ghetto people? If they question medical practice of today, it's because they know how to research medical information.Just cut the incredible constant condescension about black people, stop presenting they are all dumb southern baptist background like you seem to have
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 8:35pm
p.s. futhermore you don't have the political knowledge to lick Jim Clyburn's boots
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 8:37pm
I don't lick boots.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 8:52pm
I linked to articles. They present the Tuskegee experiment as a reference point.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 8:50pm
WaPo has an article about a Black church in Jacksonville, Florida encouraging vaccinations.
The Black pastor cites the Tuskegee experiment as one reason his parishioners would not use the services of a government-run health facility.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2021/08/08/jacksonville-church-covid/
The son of a family friend, lost a son to COVID. The son was a Black Trump supporter who believed that COVID was a hoax. There are a variety of reasons that Black people refuse the vaccine. The mistrust created by the Tuskegee experiment is one factor. Current mistreatment by medical providers is another source.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 9:06pm
David Wallace-Wells' latest report is far from optimist and anti-vaxxers are far from the only problem:
Even if you think of this as a "new normal" and you will live with the risk (like dying from the flu, say), a reminder I that this is especially bleak news as to our health care systems! Don't expect the bedside manner of old, that's history, those who don't quit are going to be burned out. I.E., cancer or diabetes or arthritis care might not be what it used to be
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 12:39pm
Governor Abbott issued an executive order to allow symbolic mask burning mini-rallies in crowded Texas ICUs. Due to oxygen use for COVID patients, open flames are normally prohibited in ICU's.
Abbott agreed with Florida Governor DeSantis on the issue, solemnly stating:
Governor Abbott ends press conference in Austin yesterday.
by NCD on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 3:21pm
hah, sometimes Twitter is like magic, here's two guys that don't agree almost AS IF TO CONFUSE THE HELL OUT OF RMRD's simplistic village idiot view of our political parties both are relatively famous, label themselves conservatives and both are still Republicans
(Not only that, if you scroll upthread you will see that Cawthorne is actually using a current catch phrase being used by libertarian far lefties in France who are very anti-corporate, pro-socialist and populist like a lot of Trumpies are to boot)
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 9:36pm