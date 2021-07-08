Gambled big time on popular narrative for ratings and lost in the worst way possible. More like him coming down the pipeline, no doubt. (More's the pity for the rest of us as to accessing heath care; I've been trying that lately and even the best really suck as they are so burned out they don't really care about your quality of life as long as you're alive, they want a vacation, it's really a damn scary situation for anyone with other medical problems.)

Anti-Vax Radio Host Who Called Fauci a ‘Power Tripping Lying Freak’ Dies of COVID.



Dick Farrel, 65, used his local talk show and social media to rail against Fauci and say that no one should get the coronavirus vaccine. https://t.co/x4ehigOWiw — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) August 7, 2021