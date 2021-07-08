Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Anti-Vax Radio Host Who Called Fauci a ‘Power Tripping Lying Freak’ Dies of COVIDBy artappraiser on Sat, 08/07/2021 - 10:34pm |
Gambled big time on popular narrative for ratings and lost in the worst way possible. More like him coming down the pipeline, no doubt. (More's the pity for the rest of us as to accessing heath care; I've been trying that lately and even the best really suck as they are so burned out they don't really care about your quality of life as long as you're alive, they want a vacation, it's really a damn scary situation for anyone with other medical problems.)
URL:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/anti-vaxx-radio-host-and-former-newsmax-anchor-dick-farrel-dies-of-coronavirus
- Add new comment
- 944 reads
Comments
Italy and France apparently have had just about enough of his kind of shit. New rule is gonna be: unvaccinnated will have the "choice" of not being able to go anywhere or do anything, while everyone vaccinnated get freedom of movement and activity.
Freedom of choice! Sooner or later I can foresee cell phone apps for essential workers, basically marking certain residences as no-go pariahs...
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/07/2021 - 11:24pm
OIC lefty libertarians in France have cleverer narratives than U.S. conservatives for hire for profit, they are fighting
health apartheid
and
pharma-fascism
Kinda goes along with the news PP posted about Palestinians turning down free vaccines.
We should wanna live and die via survival of the fittest and ornierest, eh? Hey, why not do a version of The Reign of Terror allover again, is a quicker cull of the population, as Pol Pot learned from you guys
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/07/2021 - 11:44pm
May I offer "Pharma Chameleon"?
(ps - points for deconstructing this 40-year-old video in modern 2021 woke terms)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 12:07am
just like the old days in CA when some had strong opinions about no shoes, no shirt, no service
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/07/2021 - 11:48pm
Man, culture & gender shaming - would you diss Gary Player or Jack Nicklaus for their pro visors? I'm sure the grocery help is building for that day.
And green onions just like bak choi have been part of martial arts training for hundreds of years - you go to combat with the leafy vegetables you have, not the ones you wish to have.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/07/2021 - 11:58pm
Just got back from a long awaited visit to my parents in Florida. They watch the local fox news channel as well as CNN. The local fox channel is all pro-vaccine all the time. No doubt Hannity and Carlson or other national fox pundits are still feeding the morons the conspiracy theories but not the local news. Just some info for those who might not watch it.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 2:36am
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 12:21pm
Conservative leaders and Evanglical leaders have to push a pro-vaccine message.
The message that this is not a repeat of the Tuskeegee experiment has to be spread.
Publicity about COVID death rates seems to be driving some to get vaccinated.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 12:52pm
David Wallace-Wells' latest report is far from optimist and anti-vaxxers are far from the only problem:
Even if you think of this as a "new normal" and you will live with the risk (like dying from the flu, say), a reminder I that this is especially bleak news as to our health care systems! Don't expect the bedside manner of old, that's history, those who don't quit are going to be burned out. I.E., cancer or diabetes or arthritis care might not be what it used to be
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 12:39pm
Governor Abbott issued an executive order to allow symbolic mask burning mini-rallies in crowded Texas ICUs. Due to oxygen use for COVID patients, open flames are normally prohibited in ICU's.
Abbott agreed with Florida Governor DeSantis on the issue, solemnly stating:
Governor Abbott ends press conference in Austin yesterday.
by NCD on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 3:21pm