Republicans in Tennessee want to ban the book "Ruby Bridges Goes to School" as too harsh for public school children. The book tells the story of the young Bridges who integrated New Orleans public schools.

The Tennessean reported that Robin Steenman, the head of the Williamson County chapter of Moms for Liberty, “presented excerpts [of these books] to the Williamson County Commission’s education committee in May,” and criticized Ruby Bridges Goes to School for being too harsh in its depiction of a “large crowd of angry white people who didn’t want Black children in a white school,” as well as for not offering “redemption” in the end.

https://www.themarysue.com/tennessee-republicans-are-trying-to-remove-ruby-bridges-2021/

Bridges had to be escorted to school by federal marshals

Why teach truth?

The criticism occurs as a debate about critical race theory rages on.

https://thegrio.com/2021/07/08/parents-criticize-ruby-bridges-book/