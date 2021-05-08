Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Book About Ruby Bridges Considered Critical Race Theory
By rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/05/2021 - 9:34am
Republicans in Tennessee want to ban the book "Ruby Bridges Goes to School" as too harsh for public school children. The book tells the story of the young Bridges who integrated New Orleans public schools.
The Tennessean reported that Robin Steenman, the head of the Williamson County chapter of Moms for Liberty, “presented excerpts [of these books] to the Williamson County Commission’s education committee in May,” and criticized Ruby Bridges Goes to School for being too harsh in its depiction of a “large crowd of angry white people who didn’t want Black children in a white school,” as well as for not offering “redemption” in the end.
https://www.themarysue.com/tennessee-republicans-are-trying-to-remove-ruby-bridges-2021/
Bridges had to be escorted to school by federal marshals
Why teach truth?
The criticism occurs as a debate about critical race theory rages on.
https://thegrio.com/2021/07/08/parents-criticize-ruby-bridges-book/
What actual (positive?) outcomes do you expect from giving K-5 reading-challenged black kids a 60-year-old depiction of an ugly challenging time in race relations? What are the teachers' instructions on how to answer questions and deal with trauma & feelings of being socially outcast?
Will "my kid's loving it" encourage those students to read Steinbeck and Camus and Kazantzakis and Kobo Abe and Amos Tutuola and Doris Lessing and Garcia-Marquez and Pearl S. Buck and Virginia Woolf, even Alan Paton? Or might it foster resentment and stratification and alienation in the classroom? Will there be any perspective of the positive shift that occurred in the last 60 years, with black education now wholly open but sadly often not up to par with the goals & aspirations of the community, with a goal of completing that unresolved arc? Will students of this curriculum become gentrified & ghettoized in the "we of the hopeless South" community, or will it allow them to go global, including both world race developments (US racial evolution, the steadily more heterogenous UK, the move of African nations from colonies + once economic disaster zones like Uganda to modern economies and inspirational cultures, the huge efforts most nations have made the last 60 years towards more tolerance and acceptance of other races...)? What is the emotional and psychological maturity of 7- or 8-year-olds to put these event in larger perspective so they don't feel still attacked and marginalized in the ways accepted in 1960 that were no longer even accepted in 1970, 50 years ago?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 12:26am
actually, currently in the UK there's no such thing as study of literature anymore. Literature is being erased, even if ideologically correct area. Only ethnic studies is growing. And apparently Jews are no longer ethnic?
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 12:58am
this is the book I chose as a gift for my grand nephew, who is walking now and starting to talk, and I hope his parents and grandparents will read it to him as soon as he's ready (currently like all toddlers it seems, he's still into "Baby Shark" 24/7, no TRex yet)
I think it makes for great curricula material.
One of the things I especially like about it for all kids is that is basically an opposite of most of rmrd's fear and loathing message about "the other", whoever that might be. Rmrd is mostly all about fear fear fear, keeping a memory of fear in one's heart, lauding fear, hoping for revenge, keeping within cocoon of tribe, never venturing outside it, never learning about the other nor interacting with them, but competing with them for scraps....
Maya was always about hope and dreaming big dreams. Basquiat saw only class, not skin color and definitely understood and used children's iconography.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/08/2021 - 1:20am