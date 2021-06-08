@ TheHill.com, Aug.6

Rep. Conor Lamb (D) announced on Friday that he intends to run for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, making him the latest Democrat to enter a crowded primary field in the Keystone State.

“We have to build on our majority and tell the truth about what's really going on in people's lives," Lamb said in a video. "We need to raise pay for working people, protect your retirement and make sure you have health care when you need it. All of these issues are on the line next year. And our opponents will lie about them, just like they lie about elections.”[.....]