Conor Lamb to run for Senate in Pennsylvania
Rep. Conor Lamb (D) announced on Friday that he intends to run for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, making him the latest Democrat to enter a crowded primary field in the Keystone State.
“We have to build on our majority and tell the truth about what's really going on in people's lives," Lamb said in a video. "We need to raise pay for working people, protect your retirement and make sure you have health care when you need it. All of these issues are on the line next year. And our opponents will lie about them, just like they lie about elections.”[.....]
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/566688-conor-lamb-to-run-for-senate-in-pennsylvania
he also retweetedt this:
I'd also like to emphasize this great line
The Democratic Senate doesn't happen without every single one of our Senators, including whichever ones are your least favorite
People like Jim Clyburn know it quite well, it is the reason he told House lefties to STFU with their Defund and Socialism words after they helped Dems lose House seatsin Nov. but two Senate seats in GA were still riding on the line in Georgia in January.
Senators like MANCHIN ARE A FEATURE NOT A BUG OF a U.S. Senate where the Democrats are not a permanent minority.
Joe Biden served in the Senate for decades, he knows what he's talking about when he uses the bipartisanship word to refer to that particular political body.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/06/2021 - 12:41pm