Mental Health Response Teams Yield Better Outcomes Than Police In NYC, Data ShowsBy rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/01/2021 - 6:52pm |
From NPR
A New York City pilot program that dispatches mental health specialists and paramedics instead of police for certain nonviolent emergency calls has resulted in more people accepting assistance and fewer people sent to the hospital, early data shows.
It's one of a number of programs underway around the country trying to address police violence and systemic racism following George Floyd's murder by providing alternatives to sending law enforcement to respond to emergency calls involving issues such as mental health or drug and alcohol crises.
In June, New York City started its Behavioral Health Emergency Assistance Response Division, or B-HEARD, to provide more targeted care for those struggling with mental health issues and emergencies such as suicide attempts, substance misuse and serious mental illness.
During the first month of the pilot program, B-HEARD teams — consisting of fire department paramedics and social workers — responded to calls in northern Manhattan, which includes parts of Harlem and receives the city's highest number of mental health emergency calls.
From June 6 to July 7, B-HEARD received roughly 16 mental health calls each day in this zone.
Obviously, this is very early data. The unit is not sent into situations where there is a threat of violence.
Comments
200 deaths per year, 40 mental illness related?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/01/2021 - 8:37pm
The point of the shift to involve mental health officials is to provide the proper team to the appropriate circumstance. The shift has no magical powers to do anything else. The shift may prevent regular police units from harming people in a mental crisis
In homicides, police show up after the fact. In D.C. a 6-year old was shot and killed when adults were involved in the shooting. After the shooting, police arrived within 34 seconds. Police alone are not going to prevent homicides.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/17/us/washington-dc-shooting-6-year-old-girl.html
If local neighborhoods could prevent crimes by themselves, it would have been done. The question becomes if there are better approaches do decreasing homicide rates rather than relying on police alone.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/02/2021 - 12:25am
Yeah, fine, 16 calls a day. We'll see what happens when a more difficult case calls, or volumes go up - whether they successful push it to the police side, or if it puts a mental health care worker in danger. Meanwhile, a lot of shootings to focus on.
Last year NYC 911 calls peaked at 6500 calls a day before returning to a more normal 4000/day. Presumably actual responses are at least 1k-2k/day, so 16 mental health calls are a drop in the bucket.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/02/2021 - 3:54am
The teams are for mental health issues. When weapons are involved, police are dispatched.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/02/2021 - 8:42am
I got it, but creating a separate specialized team for a small subset that might distract from the more frequent responses, trying to figrure out *when* guns aren't involved (and what to do if you're wrong), etc.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/02/2021 - 9:07am
Do you have evidence that the special unit distracts police from other calls? It is possible that the special unit allows police to focus on calls that require actual police skills. As noted, the data represents the first month.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/02/2021 - 10:00am