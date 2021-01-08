Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Mental Health Response Teams Yield Better Outcomes Than Police In NYC, Data ShowsBy rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/01/2021 - 6:52pm |
From NPR
A New York City pilot program that dispatches mental health specialists and paramedics instead of police for certain nonviolent emergency calls has resulted in more people accepting assistance and fewer people sent to the hospital, early data shows.
It's one of a number of programs underway around the country trying to address police violence and systemic racism following George Floyd's murder by providing alternatives to sending law enforcement to respond to emergency calls involving issues such as mental health or drug and alcohol crises.
In June, New York City started its Behavioral Health Emergency Assistance Response Division, or B-HEARD, to provide more targeted care for those struggling with mental health issues and emergencies such as suicide attempts, substance misuse and serious mental illness.
During the first month of the pilot program, B-HEARD teams — consisting of fire department paramedics and social workers — responded to calls in northern Manhattan, which includes parts of Harlem and receives the city's highest number of mental health emergency calls.
From June 6 to July 7, B-HEARD received roughly 16 mental health calls each day in this zone.
Obviously, this is very early data. The unit is not sent into situations where there is a threat of violence.

200 deaths per year, 40 mental illness related?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/01/2021 - 8:37pm
The point of the shift to involve mental health officials is to provide the proper team to the appropriate circumstance. The shift has no magical powers to do anything else. The shift may prevent regular police units from harming people in a mental crisis
In homicides, police show up after the fact. In D.C. a 6-year old was shot and killed when adults were involved in the shooting. After the shooting, police arrived within 34 seconds. Police alone are not going to prevent homicides.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/17/us/washington-dc-shooting-6-year-old-girl.html
If local neighborhoods could prevent crimes by themselves, it would have been done. The question becomes if there are better approaches do decreasing homicide rates rather than relying on police alone.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/02/2021 - 12:25am