McCarthy's joke is not what we need to hear.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) joked over the weekend that it would be hard for him not to hit Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calf.) with a gavel if the GOP wins control of the lower chamber in next year's midterm elections.

At a dinner on Saturday evening, members of Tennessee's Republican congressional delegation gave McCarthy an oversized gavel with the words "Fire Pelosi" on it.

"It will be hard not to hit her with it but I will bang it down," McCarthy reportedly joked, according to Washington Post reporter Michael Scherer.