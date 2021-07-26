Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Democratic tensions surface as House incumbents plan defense against far-left primary challengersBy rmrd0000 on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 8:30am |
Smoldering tensions between far-left activists and Washington’s Democratic House leaders are flaring again ahead of the midterm elections, prompting Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and others to raise money to defend incumbents against primary challengers in congressional races.
The effort by Jeffries and two colleagues sets up potential showdowns with a band of younger and more liberal House members, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and arrives amid jockeying to eventually replace House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) if she makes good on her pledge to leave leadership after the upcoming elections.
The decision by Jeffries, 50, one of his party’s top fundraisers and currently fourth in line behind Pelosi, is an early sign of continued frustration among many House Democrats at activist efforts by groups like the Justice Democrats to challenge liberal incumbents in big-city primaries. And it comes three years after Ocasio-Cortez dethroned a member of the party leadership in a shocking primary result.
Comments
Representative Hakeem Jeffries set up a PAC to protect Democratic incumbents from challengers who are more Liberal. Most of these battles are occurring in safe Democratic districts. One major source of opposition to the Democratic incumbents is the Justice Democrats.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 8:38am
he spoke the problem publicly in April:
JAMES CARVILLE: “WOKENESS IS A PROBLEM AND WE ALL KNOW IT”
on that thread, article on how Jamal Bowman already gets it in April: quit with fucking angry combative warrior rhetoric of The Woke and Social Justice, pretend centrism, and you can actually accomplish great things:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 9:24am
The problem there is that Carville, Pelosi and Biden are all old. Very old. And that generation did not create much of a a bridge between themselves and subsequent generations. In fact, the divide between generations in the United States is so extreme, coupled with subsequent economic crisis, that it's almost on a Bolshevik revolution level.
And when that revolution occurred, the divide occurred between the revolutionaries themselves. In the younger generation, you have AOC on one end and then someone like Josh Hawley all the way on the other, but there is really no one in political leadership under the age of 50 who is representing Carville's era of politics.
by Orion on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 9:56pm
Left to their own devices, Turner's district was choosing her over Brown. The septuagenarians and octogenarians had to intervene.
If the infrastructure bill falls apart, bipartisanship may be viewed as a fantasy. Trump told Republicans to stop working with Democrats. Testor still thinks we could have a bill by as soon as tomorrow. We shall see.
Note: Biden said out loud that bipartisanship and the filibuster were more important than voting rights. If infrastructure falls apart, Democrats may face more pressure to abolish the filibuster and go it alone.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 10:32pm
I see there are similar problems going on in English politics, lefties are trying to brand Tories as "fascists". That kind of hyperbole will surely help grow the divisiveness, fulfilling some of Putin's dreams: Here's the beginning of the thread
and an end comment (click on to see whole thread:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/27/2021 - 4:40am
Tensions everywhere
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/27/2021 - 10:27am
We may get a vote on the infrastructure bill, but ........
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/24/us/politics/biden-bipartisan-infrastructure.html
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/28/2021 - 4:47pm