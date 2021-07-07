Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Las Vegas Police Stop Wrong Car Still Pull Guns and Handcuff Driver
The police knew they had the wrong car and guy.
How to build trust in the community
Police point guns at the man and tell to relax.
The footage, shot by an onlooker, has racked up more than 400,000 views since it was shared last week, as fellow TikTokers voiced their outrage at the police response.
“How many cops does it take to pull over the wrong car,” one joked dryly.
“Listen to their words and demeanor after knowing they have the wrong car. All should be fired,” said another.
A third said: “Again the reason why we don’t trust cops. They now know they’ve got the wrong car and still guns are pointed.”
And a fourth hit out at the officers’ “completely irresponsible” behaviour, saying: “I will respect the blue when the blue respects the citizens they are paid to serve.”
https://www.indy100.com/viral/police-cuff-wrong-driver-video-tiktok-b1878179
Comments
Other Las Vegas police news, none of which went viral on TicToc (your example no doubt did so precisely because mistakes like your story are very rare and DO NOT HAPPEN ALL THE TIME--except perhaps with the fictional Barney Fife on the Andy Griffith Show--despite your desire to believe that? For the opposite of the reason you argue)
Your spin on one story frankly hits me as: ABSURD! Do you also claim that black people don't trust surgeons because one of them left an instrument in someone's abdominal cavity once this year? Do you really realize how ridiculously illogically paranoid you seem about police to the average person? And how you seem to have a great illogical fear of handcuffs?
Just FYI: There are more than 800,000 sworn law enforcement officers now serving in the
United States source
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/23/2021 - 5:12pm
Not hard to find other cases
Black Michigan Resident Sues Police Department For Wrongfully Detaining Him While He Was on a Walk
https://www.theroot.com/black-michigan-resident-sues-police-department-for-wron-1847355420
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/24/2021 - 12:14pm
You and The Root are playing with a misinformation narrative of police causing massive reaction against them by black citizens The Root does that for monetary gain, feeding your irrational delusions: you hate and fear police so you hunt for any related story. It's just not true. Actually the number is so low as to be a statistical anomaly and lot of blacks know that. Furthermore, young urban MALE blacks are profiled for a reason: they are causing a huge number of serious violent crimes. Sensible black people are going along with that, if they actually have a "good boy" that is staying out of trouble, they give him "the talk". But grandma filling in for missing parents is sometimes fooled about who is and who isn't a "good boy"
How Informed are Americans about race and policing
and
Congratulations, intentionally or not your propaganda influenced a considerable number of Latinos to leave the Democratic party. They can see how misinformed you are via cherry picking stories about "bad police" on their very own streets. They see when anyone has a real case about an outlier cop they sue the entity employing him/her and often win. All was working as it should despite the pandemic, they took their duty as essential workers seriously and showed up for work despite a year of stupid street protests and things like attacking statues by mostly white people. They nonetheless tried to hunt down the inspired looters and rioters as they should to keep stability of rule of law.
BTW, getting rid of qualified immunity will just mean that individual police officers basically have to have malpractice insurance like doctors do, and who pays for it will be an open question, it may still be the employing entity itself. It may just be carried by higher salaries.So basically no difference in cost! Citizens are still going to pay for "malpractice" with taxes.It's not going to be like doctors who can be an entity all to themselves
It's almost like BLM protests were mostly inspired by anarchist rhetoric which has as its goal to cause discord that will bring the American system down. Oh wait, that's real. (Certainly they did a good job of feeding Trump and Trumpie fans overreaction and diviseness.)
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 9:05am
it's real easy to play your game, there's stories like this every day on local news:
nobody's making it go viral, precisely because it happens every day.
Unlike you and The Root giving bad incidents national play
Yonkers police, bystanders help save baby who was trapped under car
by Mike Randall Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Updated July 26, 8am
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 9:32am
330 million citizens, 40 million black - go hunt down a bunch of stories (say 3, 4 is enough) and draw some kind of weird "common" thread that defines all of America from then til eternity. Don't have to be much related - just a person if color and a policeman in general.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 10:36am
also too:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 10:41am
DC police chief is black and has a message for you > people who live in DC want more cops and mostly trust them except for the criminals, who rarely trust them
What would have seen on Jan. 6 without them? Social workers?
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/23/2021 - 9:04pm