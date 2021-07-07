Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Las Vegas Police Stop Wrong Car Still Pull Guns and Handcuff DriverBy rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/07/2021 - 4:31pm |
The police knew they had the wrong car and guy.
How to build trust in the community
Police point guns at the man and tell to relax.
The footage, shot by an onlooker, has racked up more than 400,000 views since it was shared last week, as fellow TikTokers voiced their outrage at the police response.
“How many cops does it take to pull over the wrong car,” one joked dryly.
“Listen to their words and demeanor after knowing they have the wrong car. All should be fired,” said another.
A third said: “Again the reason why we don’t trust cops. They now know they’ve got the wrong car and still guns are pointed.”
And a fourth hit out at the officers’ “completely irresponsible” behaviour, saying: “I will respect the blue when the blue respects the citizens they are paid to serve.”
https://www.indy100.com/viral/police-cuff-wrong-driver-video-tiktok-b1878179
Comments
Other Las Vegas police news, none of which went viral on TicToc (your example no doubt did so precisely because mistakes like your story are very rare and DO NOT HAPPEN ALL THE TIME--except perhaps with the fictional Barney Fife on the Andy Griffith Show--despite your desire to believe that? For the opposite of the reason you argue)
Your spin on one story frankly hits me as: ABSURD! Do you also claim that black people don't trust surgeons because one of them left an instrument in someone's abdominal cavity once this year? Do you really realize how ridiculously illogically paranoid you seem about police to the average person? And how you seem to have a great illogical fear of handcuffs?
Just FYI: There are more than 800,000 sworn law enforcement officers now serving in the
United States source
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/23/2021 - 5:12pm
DC police chief is black and has a message for you > people who live in DC want more cops and mostly trust them except for the criminals, who rarely trust them
What would have seen on Jan. 6 without them? Social workers?
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/23/2021 - 9:04pm