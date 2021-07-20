Rand Paul and Fauci had a big quarrel today in the Senate, accusing, blaming, without talking, calm testimony and inquiry, about the heart of the topic, virus research, like that at Wuhan and elsewhere. Some funded by the NIH.

They did not talk about what kinds of restrictions on virus research should exist or be tightened.

Viruses were being created for infectious disease research in Wuhan.

No one knows for sure where COVID19 came from. The lab had reports of violations in safe containment of viruses under study. No one knows for sure where COVID19 came from, but the fact is it could have come from sloppy research.

Potential pandemic pathogens were in fact being created for study in the Wuhan lab, and likely other labs in other nations. It is apparently done widely.

The practice is creating, cutting, pasting genomes, putting parts into wild viruses, recombining them to see if the lab created virus could infect human cells.

A research practice many in the field believe is highly dangerous (see WaPo below).

The justification for this kind of research is to preempt nature by developing treatments or vaccines for viruses that do not exist, in case they do emerge. As far as I know, such a scenario has never happened. As there are tens of millions or billions of viruses in the wild, the likelihood such research would find the one that becomes dangerous seems slim

And if you look into reports of Wuhan’s record of poor biological security and whether or not this virus was natural or unnatural (no help to us now) it does imply this type of research seems extraordinarily risky.

From May 18 Wash Post.

What is gain-of-function research? In many ways, it is basic biological research. It’s done all the time with flies, worms, mice and cells in petri dishes. Scientists create novel genotypes (such as arrangements of nucleic acids) and screen or select to find those with a given phenotype (such as trait or ability) to find new sequences with a particular function. But it’s one thing to experiment with fruit flies and another thing when the research involves genotypes of potential pandemic pathogens and functions related to transmissibility or virulence in humans.That’s when “gain of function” becomes controversial. The idea is to get ahead of future viruses that might emerge from nature, thereby allowing scientists to study how to combat them. But many believed the research was potentially dangerous.

Check around on the topic. From MIT, 2 weeks ago: