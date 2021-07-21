Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Pelosi Rejects 2 Republicans Suggested For January 6th CommissionBy rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 2:41pm |
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has rejected two of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s picks to serve on the Jan. 6 select committee, saying the outspoken Republicans may jeopardize “the integrity of the investigation.”
McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced Monday that he would recommend Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-Ind.), noting that the two Republicans and three others represent an array of viewpoints and opinions. Both Jordan and Banks voted against certifying the election of President Biden.
“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee,” Pelosi said in a statement. “The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision.”
Comments
McCarthy pulls his 5 GOP members from 1/6 committee after Pelosi rejects 2 of his picks
https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/21/politics/nancy-pelosi-rejects-republicans-from-committee/index.html
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 2:43pm
“Nothing is off-limits” when it comes to investigating the Capitol insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s role in it, according to the man charged with leading a House select committee probe into the deadly attack.
“There will not be a reluctance on the part of the committee to pursue it,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told The Guardian, referring to Trump’s involvement.
Thompson confirmed the investigation will “absolutely” include the former president and some of his allies. He said the committee would particularly be interested in Trump speaking to House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) on the phone during the attack.
“If somebody spoke to the president on January 6, I think it would be important for our committee to know what was said. I can’t imagine you talk about anything else to the president on January 6,” Thompson said in an interview published Wednesday.
He said he is prepared to remove members of Congress and senior Trump administration officials who are found to have participated in the Jan. 6 attack, which left five people dead, and that he will issue subpoenas and file lawsuits if Trump administration officials refuse to appear before the committee when asked.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/house-homeland-security-committee-investigation-thompson-trump_n_60f81a2fe4b07c153fbb2d0c
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 2:49pm
The Republican Party objective is to turn government into a charade so corrupt, farcical, vacuous, fact free and 'Party over Country' that no honest and civic minded would person want to enter into a career in government to do good for the nation, or politics to oppose them.
Crying Jan. 6 investigation will be a 'partisan witch hunt' without Trumper toadies is a part of that. Every single thing Republican leadership does is 100% partisan, they now are talking of holding the debt limit hostage,
The real test I am waiting to see is this from guest editorial NYT Will Garland use the DOJ to defend Mo Brooks?
if he does, I have no hope for our system of government demanding GOP accountability, just playing along with the GOP attacks on our democracy, threats and nonsense.
NYT
by NCD on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 8:01pm
We are in dire straits.
Trump has total control over the Republican Party.
Trump is delusional and still believes he won the election.
Republicans overall did well in 2020, how could things have been rigged?
The January 6th Committee has proceed at full speed.
Garland has to show that legislators are held to the letter of the law
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 10:37pm
Oh what a surprise, divisive partisan hyperbole from ncd and rmrd over this, with rmrd ,as is often the case, seeming to relish predictions of doom, and you both enjoying fear and/or loathing or both.
I thought to myself: this can't be accurate, who should I check with for a read of really wassup with this?
And I remembered Josh Marshall is good at this sort ot thing. Yup:
What I wonder when you guys do this sort of thing: who is the intended audience? No one except the already converted would buy these kind of hyperbolic rants. And even then they know it is all drama queen stuff.
Oh the humanity! Better than professional sports! Dire straits, rmrd calls!
And those Dem politicians who do this sort of thing know they are just feeding red meat to their basest activists and hope no sane voters are paying attention.
Didja ever think just for a minute like this: a congressional investigation of Jan. 6 isn't exactly a top of the list priority for voters like say, this, many who have recent immigrant status. It may be ideological fodder for you elite edjumacted folks, but they see all the participants being arrested by the FBI, and they're fine with that, can we move on to real daily life stuff and not focus on hellfire and brimstone preaching and lectures about the danger of losing the country to folks even nuttier than Tim Mc Veigh (and the nation survived him and punished him, go figure)
Hoping you are enjoying your delusions of partisan lore and valor...dire straits and all that...wringing of clothing and gnashing of teeth...Just wanted to let you know how ridiculously clueless you look to people like me getting all riled up over political kabuki antics that are precisely meant to rile you up because the rilers think you are clueless suckers.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 11:18pm
Republicans will conduct their own investigation of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) refused to cooperate with a bipartisan investigation set to begin next week.
McCarthy said Republicans would boycott the select committee investigation in favor of their own because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) rejected two of his five appointees and asked him to name replacements.
“Pelosi has broken this institution,” McCarthy said. “This panel has lost all legitimacy and credibility.”
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/kevin-mccarthy-republican-investigation-jan-6_n_60f8767fe4b0d1bafbfa0d0a
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 10:40pm