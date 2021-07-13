From the WaPo

At the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, in a room filled with images of Benjamin Franklin and quotes from Daniel Webster and Theodore Roosevelt, Biden compared the new laws to voter suppression by the Ku Klux Klan and to the Jim Crow-era laws that disenfranchised nearly all voters who were not White and male. He railed against laws that restrict access — calling them “raw and sustained election subversion” — and said that the 2022 midterm elections could highlight the damaging effects of the new laws.

“This is a test of our time,” he said to a crowd of 300 civil rights advocates, top advisers, and local officials.

“Hear me clearly,” he added. “There’s an unfolding assault taking place in America today, an attempt to suppress and subvert the right to vote and fair and free elections. An assault on democracy, an assault on liberty, an assault on who we are.”

He urged Americans to channel their concern into action.

“We’re facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War,” he said. “That’s not hyperbole. Since the Civil War — the Confederates back then never breached the Capitol as insurrectionists did on January the 6th. I’m not saying this to alarm you. I’m saying this because you should be alarmed.”

Biden also mounted a robust defense of the election that led to his presidency, one that Trump and his allies have repeatedly and falsely said was conducted fraudulently.