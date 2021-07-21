Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Pelosi Rejects 2 Republicans Suggested For January 6th CommissionBy rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 2:41pm |
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has rejected two of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s picks to serve on the Jan. 6 select committee, saying the outspoken Republicans may jeopardize “the integrity of the investigation.”
McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced Monday that he would recommend Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-Ind.), noting that the two Republicans and three others represent an array of viewpoints and opinions. Both Jordan and Banks voted against certifying the election of President Biden.
“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee,” Pelosi said in a statement. “The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision.”
Comments
McCarthy pulls his 5 GOP members from 1/6 committee after Pelosi rejects 2 of his picks
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 2:43pm
“Nothing is off-limits” when it comes to investigating the Capitol insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s role in it, according to the man charged with leading a House select committee probe into the deadly attack.
“There will not be a reluctance on the part of the committee to pursue it,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told The Guardian, referring to Trump’s involvement.
Thompson confirmed the investigation will “absolutely” include the former president and some of his allies. He said the committee would particularly be interested in Trump speaking to House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) on the phone during the attack.
“If somebody spoke to the president on January 6, I think it would be important for our committee to know what was said. I can’t imagine you talk about anything else to the president on January 6,” Thompson said in an interview published Wednesday.
He said he is prepared to remove members of Congress and senior Trump administration officials who are found to have participated in the Jan. 6 attack, which left five people dead, and that he will issue subpoenas and file lawsuits if Trump administration officials refuse to appear before the committee when asked.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 2:49pm