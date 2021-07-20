Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Wuhan & the Rand Paul Fauci QuarrelBy NCD on Tue, 07/20/2021 - 8:10pm |
Rand Paul and Fauci had a big quarrel today in the Senate, accusing, blaming, without talking, calm testimony and inquiry, about the heart of the topic, virus research, like that at Wuhan and elsewhere. Some funded by the NIH.
They did not talk about what kinds of restrictions on virus research should exist or be tightened.
Viruses were being created for infectious disease research in Wuhan.
No one knows for sure where COVID19 came from. The lab had reports of violations in safe containment of viruses under study. No one knows for sure where COVID19 came from, but the fact is it could have come from sloppy research.
Potential pandemic pathogens were in fact being created for study in the Wuhan lab, and likely other labs in other nations. It is apparently done widely.
The practice is creating, cutting, pasting genomes, putting parts into wild viruses, recombining them to see if the lab created virus could infect human cells.
A research practice many in the field believe is highly dangerous (see WaPo below).
The justification for this kind of research is to preempt nature by developing treatments or vaccines for viruses that do not exist, in case they do emerge. As far as I know, such a scenario has never happened. As there are tens of millions or billions of viruses in the wild, the likelihood such research would find the one that becomes dangerous seems slim
And if you look into reports of Wuhan’s record of poor biological security and whether or not this virus was natural or unnatural (no help to us now) it does imply this type of research seems extraordinarily risky.
From May 18 Wash Post.
What is gain-of-function research?
In many ways, it is basic biological research. It’s done all the time with flies, worms, mice and cells in petri dishes. Scientists create novel genotypes (such as arrangements of nucleic acids) and screen or select to find those with a given phenotype (such as trait or ability) to find new sequences with a particular function.
But it’s one thing to experiment with fruit flies and another thing when the research involves genotypes of potential pandemic pathogens and functions related to transmissibility or virulence in humans.That’s when “gain of function” becomes controversial. The idea is to get ahead of future viruses that might emerge from nature, thereby allowing scientists to study how to combat them. But many believed the research was potentially dangerous.
Check around on the topic. From MIT, 2 weeks ago:
Inside the risky bat-virus engineering that links America to Wuhan
China emulated US techniques to construct novel coronaviruses in unsafe conditions.
In 2013, the American virologist Ralph Baric approached Zhengli Shi at a meeting. Baric was a top expert in coronaviruses, with hundreds of papers to his credit, and Shi, along with her team at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, had been discovering them by the fistful in bat caves. In one sample of bat guano, Shi had detected the genome of a new virus, called SHC014, that was one of the two closest relatives to the original SARS virus, but her team had not been able to culture it in the lab.
Baric had developed a way around that problem—a technique for “reverse genetics” in coronaviruses. Not only did it allow him to bring an actual virus to life from its genetic code, but he could mix and match parts of multiple viruses. He wanted to take the “spike” gene from SHC014 and move it into a genetic copy of the SARS virus he already had in his lab. The spike molecule is what lets a coronavirus open a cell and get inside it. The resulting chimera would demonstrate whether the spike of SHC014 would attach to human cells.
If it could, then it could help him with his long-term project of developing universal drugs and vaccines...
- Add new comment
- 130 reads
Comments
OIC, ye olde bureaucrat's weasel words thing
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 1:21am