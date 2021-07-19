When the Soviet Union fell, there was adulation everywhere around the world and it was seen as a sign of "the end of history." (See book by the same title.) Everyone rejoiced except for the right wing in Russia, which recreated many of the institutions that existed during the USSR and put Vladimir Putin in charge of the task. (See the book Black Wind, White Snow.: The Rise of Russia's New Nationalism)

Something very similar could occur in Cuba. Before Castro, there was a fascist dictator called Fulgencio Batista in place. Fidel Castro actually enjoyed the support of some right wing despots who shared his anti-Americanism. The possibility that whatever replaces the Castro regime (if that is what actually happens) would recreate authoritarianism is a whole lot more likely than that it will turn in to a Scandinavian social democracy.