By Paul Le Blanc @ CNN.com Updated 6:26 PM ET, June 23

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will nominate Cindy McCain as US ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, elevating a longtime friend and Republican ally to an administration post.

If confirmed by the Senate, McCain -- the widow of longtime Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona, whose relationship with the President spanned decades -- will represent the US in a specialized UN role focused on ending global hunger and expanding access to quality foods worldwide.

"I am deeply honored and look forward the work ahead," McCain wrote in a tweet. The announcement underscores Biden's push for bipartisanship in Washington [....]