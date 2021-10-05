    [Science] speeding up computation & the future

    By PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/10/2021 - 1:24am |

    Not just Moore's Law - improved algorithmic approach helps make critical calculations much much faster, bringing their practical use closer. 

    Here a student does Fusion Reactor computations in 1% of the time using 1/16th the hardware. Scale this up and it's a huge savings in compute power and energy to tackle much larger problems - problems that might not be doable without these increased efficiencies. Massively increasing data is a huge problem without the ability to massively improve on handling it. Of course this doesn't have to be high tech applications - it can be social and demographic functions, government tasks, etc. Crunch on.

    In comparison to the original QuaLiKiz model, Ho’s model considered additional physics models, duplicated the results to within an accuracy of 10%, and reduced the simulation time from 217 hours on 16 cores to two hours on a single core.

    https://scitechdaily.com/faster-fusion-reactor-calculations-thanks-to-ai/

    Comments

    Old McDonald had a tractor

    https://edition.cnn.com/2021/05/11/tech/monarch-autonomous-electric-trac...


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/11/2021 - 9:35pm

    Directed Energy attacks return

    https://www.politico.com/news/2021/05/11/directed-energy-attacks-biden-v...


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/11/2021 - 9:37pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/15/2021 - 2:07am

    but who is going to crunch and with what in the near future?

    (I did see an article recently claiming that there's a new car shortage in many areas, including angry buyers because of non-delivery of orders, solely due to the chip shortage. That manufacturers can't even get half way assembling without the chips...hence, the extreme rise in prices of used cars...)


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 12:36am


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 5:58pm

    Looking like the U.S. is going to get a “once-in-a-generation investment in American science and American technology.” See news thread on Endless Frontier Act. Competing with China is part of the appeal, of course.


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 6:07pm

    hey, it's looking like should you be interested in experimenting with human/animal chimeras, it's a "proceed" from the U.S. Senate, go figure:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 7:21pm

    fun fact about when Public Health potentates and hard Science disagrees, what usually happens:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 6:40pm

    Wired did a good job if tracing the origins of WHO's pseudoscience. A shame WHO didn't conduct its own review when things looked dodgy (they didn't have to go back to origins - just measure & calculate - it's 2021.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/28/2021 - 1:52am


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 6:46pm

    Elon Hope Springs Eternal
    (note: in some other areas he *does* deliver,
    but it's certainly not a given, unless 10 years slack
    is the lens he's graded on)


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/28/2021 - 3:52am


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 5:20pm

    Nukes:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 3:01am

    Wonder what Germany thinks now...


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 4:27am


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/16/2021 - 1:01pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/16/2021 - 10:05pm

    I'm always bitching that medicine is still very primitive and they don't know shit about how the human body works. Well now we find that scientists don't really know shit about the origin of human beings either:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 3:43pm

    Dagblog Man, aka Homo Argumentus


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 4:18pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 07/04/2021 - 8:56pm

    Yeah yeah yeah, write a report for 10 years out and put anything you like. 20x speed of sound but more energy efficient than a bicycle? Sure, Jan. Save the polar bears.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/05/2021 - 2:59am

    you describe The Robb Report to a T wink


    by artappraiser on Mon, 07/05/2021 - 4:30pm

    "Whitey's in Space..."


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/12/2021 - 7:13pm

    Bree sounds jealous . the flagpole climbing thing as allegory and symbolism is looking old boring and uninspiring to the masses


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/14/2021 - 1:27am

    Whitey's on the moon, Blackey's on the flagpole, meanwhile grandma ain't got no teef, the kids are getting gnawed by rats, and there are bullets flying everywhere. Home of the Brave indeed.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/14/2021 - 3:12am

    @NASA is warning of a "wobble" in the moon's orbit that is set to see the world face significantly more natural disasters.

    An onslaught of coastal flooding starting in the mid-2030s is expected, Nasa has warned

    https://t.co/xw1WnrDfBW pic.twitter.com/G1alJKnwQf

    — Telegraph Environment (@TeleEnvironment) July 14, 2021

    Numbers of floods could quadruple as the gravitational effects of the lunar cycle combine with climate change to produce "a decade of dramatic increases" in water disasters.

    Coastal cities would experience "rapidly increasing high-tide floods" lasting a month or longer

    — Telegraph Environment (@TeleEnvironment) July 14, 2021


    The main cause is a "regular wobble" in the moon’s orbit - first recorded in 1728
    @NASA "What’s new is how one of the wobble’s effects on the moon’s gravitational pull – the main cause of Earth’s tides – will combine with rising sea levels resulting from the planet’s warming" pic.twitter.com/ORDcI3pqC8

    — Telegraph Environment (@TeleEnvironment) July 14, 2021

    The wobble in the moon's orbit takes 18.6 years to complete.

    For half of that time, regular daily tides on Earth are suppressed, meaning high tides are lower than normal, and low tides are higher than normalhttps://t.co/xw1WnrDfBW

    — Telegraph Environment (@TeleEnvironment) July 14, 2021

    During the other half of the cycle tides are amplified.

    High tides get even higher, and low tides get even lower.

    As global sea levels rise, the amplification effect will be increasedhttps://t.co/xw1WnrDfBW

    — Telegraph Environment (@TeleEnvironment) July 14, 2021

    The next "lunar assist" to high tides will be around mid-2030.

    By that time global sea levels will have been rising for another decade.

    It will have passed a "tipping point" and the result will be a "leap in flood numbers on almost all US mainland coastlines" @NASA said pic.twitter.com/9n9myzp7Tk

    — Telegraph Environment (@TeleEnvironment) July 14, 2021

    "The combination of the moon’s gravitational pull, rising sea levels, and climate change will continue to exacerbate coastal flooding on our coastlines and across the world," says Bill Nelson, head of the space agencyhttps://t.co/xw1WnrDfBW pic.twitter.com/zh7bd5p4JM

    — Telegraph Environment (@TeleEnvironment) July 14, 2021

    According to the UN - by 2050 coastal cities will see hundreds of millions of people at risk from floods made worse by rising seas.

    The leader of @NASA's Sea Level Change Team, said urban planners should prepare for the increase in high-tide floods and extreme weather events pic.twitter.com/Glxn77Gr2s

    — Telegraph Environment (@TeleEnvironment) July 14, 2021

    “Low-lying areas near sea level are increasingly at risk and suffering due to increased flooding,

    "It will only get worse," says Bill Nelson, head of the space agency.

    Read more: https://t.co/xw1WnrDfBW

    — Telegraph Environment (@TeleEnvironment) July 14, 2021

    by artappraiser on Thu, 07/15/2021 - 2:08am

    What about Murder Hornets?


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/15/2021 - 9:00am

    Latest Comments

    more