"If you hate the culture wars, blame liberals"By artappraiser on Sat, 07/10/2021 - 11:10am |
By Kevin Drum @ Jabberwocking.com, July 3
On Thursday I posted a series of charts that all documented a similar theme: Since roughly the year 2000, according to survey data, Democrats have moved significantly to the left on most hot button social issues while Republicans have moved only slightly right.
This wasn't meant to be a rigorous scholarly analysis. And you can argue about margins of error, question wording, choice of topics, and so forth. Still, the gaps are too big and the trend too consistent to ignore the obvious conclusion that over the past two decades Democrats have moved left far more than Republicans have moved right: [....]
I've made this point many times before, and I want to make it again more loudly and more plainly today. It is not conservatives who have turned American politics into a culture war battle. It is liberals. And this shouldn't come as a surprise: Almost by definition, liberals are the ones pushing for change while conservatives are merely responding to whatever liberals do. More specifically, progressives have been bragging publicly about pushing the Democratic Party leftward since at least 2004—and they've succeeded.
Now, I'm personally happy about most of this. But that doesn't blind me to the fact that "personally happy" means nothing in politics. What matters is what the median voter feels, and Democrats have been moving further and further away from the median voter for years: [....]
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/10/2021 - 11:16am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/10/2021 - 11:24am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/10/2021 - 11:30am
A Middle Class Rebellion Against Progressives Is Gaining Steam | Opinion
By JOEL KOTKIN , PRESIDENTIAL FELLOW IN URBAN FUTURES AT CHAPMAN UNIVERSITY
@ Newsweek.com, 6/3/21 AT 5:43 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/10/2021 - 11:42am
I would personally say that demographic change has resulted in a scramble for progressives to create narratives for all sorts of new populations. That's how you get things like critical race theory.
The writer hits home when he says that by definition, the left wants to change things and the right doesn't. That means that the left might happen on some truly warped and deranged ideas while also happening upon ideas with a lasting positive impact. Look at how the right wing Eurasianists in Russia embraced many of the old institutions of the Soviet Union and sought to recreate them.
by Orion on Sat, 07/10/2021 - 2:09pm
Euthanasianists claiming their own - what %?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/10/2021 - 2:58pm
Eurasianists, not Euthanasianists. LOL.
by Orion on Sat, 07/10/2021 - 4:09pm
"What do you think about euthanasia?"
"Feed 'em rice."
ba-da-dump
"We've always been at war with Uranusia... I think" - from early drafts of 1984
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/10/2021 - 4:38pm
Urine Asia.
by Orion on Sat, 07/10/2021 - 4:41pm
Martin Luther King Jr preached a message of universal love.
Democrats still lost the South after passage of the Civil Rights bills.
Drum's observation is no big surprise.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/10/2021 - 9:44pm
I wonder what The Rev.would do with today's changes in black urban sub-culture, though, for example, Kareem here, who shot his acquaintance of 15 years and paralyzed him from the waist down, after they both attended a "Soul Food Sunday anti-violence event"
Abolish the jail he is being held in and send in the social workers? Shower him with more love and "anti-violence"? Some black people, with a high incidence of them male, are now as bad as bad cops, or worse. Denial is not a river in Egypt. Cops (who are not all white) do use profiling and a lot of blacks are hurting other blacks. Don't the victims get any civil rights, the rights to life and limb?
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 8:50am
Your response has nothing to do with the fact that using peaceful protest did not prevent Democrats from losing the Southern vote after the Civil Rights bills were signed.
Edit to add:
Regarding the police
It was Trump supporters who attacked police on January 6th
It is Republicans who refused to award medals to police after the Capitol attack
It is Republicans who are reluctant to increase funding for police.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 10:48am
She's talking about the recent uptick in murders. Could you kindly STOP FUCKING TALKING ABOUT EVERY TOPIC ON THE PLANET GOING BACK TO THE PHAROAHS BESIDES THE RECENT INCREASE IN MURDERS SHE'S DISCUSSING?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 10:56am
The title of the post is "If you hate the culture wars, blame Liberals".
The link is to a Kevin Drum article arguing that the Left created the culture wars.
Edit to add;
The MLK comparison is appropriate because moves to the "Left" can result in a loss of general support.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 11:35am
Drum's essay and the topic of this thread are not the 1960's nor the election of Nixon nor the Civil Rights movement during the presidencies of JFK and LBJ. It's about the present, not 55 years ago. I will admit there is a reference to losing Democrats to Reagan 15 years later. That WAS different! Totally. One piece of evidence was the way that Jesse Jackson could easily win some of those "Reagan Dems" back with the right rhetoric. It wasn't about race, it was about class, working class. You can shout that Nixon and Reagan are exactly the same southern strategy racism till you are blue in the face and no one here is going to do anything but ridicule you. (Even Nixon strategy can't totally be so simply and moronically interpreted as you do, he was trying to counter Geo. Wallace fans, where the real racists were.)
Now is not then. It's 2021. You deserve to be ridiculed if you continually present the simplistic position that nothing has changed in 50 years and things like you know what MLK Jr. would think if he was still alive. To not believe things change is actually one definition of conservative and you are the only one here that thinks that way, conservatively.
Hello Mr. Been in A Coma: since that time we've had a re-elected Democratic president who was a governor in the deep South and who was "our first black president" and then we had a second black Democratic president who was also re-elected.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 11:52am
Republicans believe:
The 2020 Presidential election was stolen
Say January 6th never happened
Have to work to suppress votes to win elections
Want laws that allow Republican legislatures or judges to overturn elections.
I'm much more worried about what the Arizona and Texas legislators are doing than I am by Sanders or AOC.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 12:14pm
Facts:
Again, you prove PP correct in chastising you, you talk about shit that doesn't even apply as if you haven't a clue what we are talking about, you are locked in this simplistic partisan bubble and can only shout simplistic ancient partisan sloganeering that suggests nothing more than need for instruction and learning on your part.
And that is how you drag us all into the same old same old. No one here is interested in being dragged into your same old same old and your lack of interest in nuance, complexities, change.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 12:35pm
Facts:
The President wants to increase funding of the police
Defund the police is a Republican talking point that doesn't apply to what the party as a whole is doing.
Republicans would not be focused on suppressing votes if they had the winning hand.
Congressional Republicans are the ones dishonoring and defunding the police.
Here is a link to a Chris Wallace interview with a Republican Congressman
Wallace police points out that it is Republicans who do not want to fund the police.
Wallace also notes that only a small fraction of Democrats are calling for defunding or abolition of police.
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/jun/28/chris-wallace-republicans-defunding-the-police-fox-news-congressman-jim-banks
Repeatedly tying Democrats, and not Republicans, to defunding gives a skewed picture.
Edit to add:
I make the argument binary because funding comes from people in Congress
Democrat support funding
Republicans do not
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 12:59pm
Who made "defund the police" a chant marching through the streets?
so-called Progressives tied themselves to the issue big time.
I don't recall it being a big issue at CPAC or elsewhere.
Nice try, but ultimately #FAIL.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 2:06pm
You are too lenient, this stuff is easy to look up because it's all on my blog. Main BLM activists fought blatantly and publicly for not only "Defund" and official Black Lives Matter policy was always for "Abolish" as well. It was right on their website, unashamedly. BLACK LIVES MATTER ACTIVISTS STRIKE BACK AT DEMS SLAMMING 'DEFUND THE POLICE'
Then there's my whole thread starting Sept. 26: #BLACK LIVES MATTER & BLM GROUPS PLEASE STOP ALL PROTESTS UNTIL AFTER THE ELECTION
here's two earlier long threads on how the protests were helping Trump and the GOP by being not just anti-police but anti-law-and-order and even anarchist sometimes threatening alienating all important suburban voters: FEEDS TRUMP'S MEME ABOUT PROTECTING SUBURBANITES and TRUMP CAMPAIGN TV AD WITH "DEFUND THE POLICE" TOPIC
(Also on real politics and politicians, FWIW I had this thread LEFTY DEM INSURRECTIONISM BEFORE & AFTER THE DEM CONVENTION)
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 5:11pm
p.s. heh funny what popped up on a quick search I did was this 2015 thread by Wattree
BLACK SHERIFF, DAVID CLARKE, SAYS 'BLACK LIVES MATTER' WILL JOIN FORCES WITH TERRORISTS TO BRING DOWN AMERICA
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 5:14pm
Who in Democratic leadership is running on defund the police?
You are gullible enough to pick up a Republican talking point
You guys are hilarious
While you are focused on nonsense, the Republicans in Texas are instituting voter restrictions.
Gotta watch out for those transgender bathrooms and kindergarten classes on Critical Race Theory.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 5:22pm
AGAIN, THE TITLE OF THE THREAD:
IF YOU HATE CULTURE WARS, BLAME LIBERALS
Though the charts do show a leftward move of the Dem party over time, the title doesn't even say Democrats, it says "liberals".
It's about culture wars, this thread is about the American populace and how they react to culture wars and the game like is played with mom where the kid says "he started it."
HOW MANY TIMES does it have to be made clear to you that you are changing the topic?
Do you even understand what the word "culture" means?
If you want to discuss voting restrictions, start another thread.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 5:32pm
all that said, it sure IS interesting to see you SOOOO SUPPORTIVE OF THE POLICE. really rich after trashing them with daily posts for like a year! Or was it more than a year? Started before George Floyd?. It seemed endless:oh another news story by rmrd about how horrible police are in every way every day, until the flood got so tiresome that pp made you relegate it to one thread labeled "Police Abuse" which had like 500 comments....,
never once, out of thousands of stories and comments, any item about the good police do. Not even at the Capitol Jan. 6, on Jan. 6 you were ready to hang all of them saying that if the protesters were black,the Capitol police wouldn't be so nice to them, it was all a set up, they were in on it, letting Trump supporters in, etc.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 5:41pm
If Republicans are willing to believe the Big Lie, that is not the fault of the Woke.
If Republicans deny that January 6th was a real event, that is not the fault of the Woke.
If Republicans in Congress refuse to honor or shake the hands of police officers who saved the lives of members of Congress, that is not the fault of the Woke.
Your so-called culture war is just a weapon in the GOP toolkit.
You cannot neglect the obvious.
Edit to add:
Opinion: The new shape of the culture war is a revived Lost Cause
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/05/21/new-shape-culture-war-is-revived-lost-cause/
Conservatives Have No Plan To Win the Culture War. They Intend to Rule Anyway.
Republicans would have to make changes to win the hearts and minds of the young. They have no intention of doing that. They intend to kill democracy, instead.
https://washingtonmonthly.com/2021/07/05/conservatives-have-no-plan-to-win-the-culture-war-but-they-intend-to-rule-anyway/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 5:53pm
Your favorite strawman is that somebody said the Big Lie was the fault of The Woke. NOBODY SAID THAT.
Some of us don't like what The Woke are doing to our country and culture, just like we don't like what Trump did to our country and culture.
Some of us actually think Trump practices the same type of thing The Woke practices, which is: DISTRACTING CULTURE WARS. It's the only thing he's capable at, actually. He knows how to play what used to be called "politically correct" and is now called Woke, at their own game.
That don't belong in politics because: politics can't solve those problems.
Trump is not a politician nor was he capable at governing because: he is a culture warrior for narcissist reasons.
These cultural issues are exclusively the province of our culture and any related legal issues are handled by the justice system, and those with a minority view of the culture issues are represented by the third branch of government, for a reason you don't seem to understand. Governments and politicians can't change culture, they can only make it go hidden, underground. They can use it to distract, sure. The only thing that can change culture is culture and peer pressure. Debate doesn't work here more than anywhere else, it distracts to no good result. Probably easier to make people change their religious beliefs.
If you want our country to stop being so divided, you would avoid this CRAP just like Biden and Bernie and many others do. If you want it to get more divided and angry, you will support both The Woke and Trump playing their tunes.
If you like the GOP under the thumb of Trump populist demagoguery, you will support all The Woke crap and the countering crap that Trump and his minions offer. IT'S ALL DEMAGOGUERY, IT'S CULTURE WARS. THAT'S WHAT DEMAGOGUES DO, CULTURE WARS.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 6:16pm
CRT has been around for decades. The Right made it into a culture war issue.
CRT was an issue in law and graduate school
Nikole Hannah-Jones, Ibram X Kendi, and Robin Di Angelo are not a part of CRT
The actions of Republicans in Texas today point to why the country is divided.
Texas Republicans want the right to overthrow election results.
There is an outright assault on democracy.
The so-called culture wars are are used as a scare tactic to coverup a coup.
Interpreting Drum's curves, Democrats change with the times
Republicans stand athwart history yelling "Stop".
Edit to add:
The debate about CRT was created and funded by the Right
From NPR
https://www.npr.org/2021/06/24/1009839021/uncovering-who-is-driving-the-fight-against-critical-race-theory-in-schools
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 7:07pm
Gotta watch out for those transgender bathrooms
Actually, that is exactly the kind of Woke shit that bothers people a lot and distracts from real issues and is exactly what this thread is about. Woke raised a demand that people should be able to chose the bathroom despite their genitalia, out of the blue, and Republicans picked up on it and played it because they knew it would upset people. Distraction successful. Started by the woke.Republicans used it to distract.
Who in Democratic leadership is running on defund the police?
Republican operatives already compiled a video on that, no need for me to list them.
Distraction successful. Started by "progressives". Republicans used it to distract.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 9:04pm
The president who has supported more funding for police not less since before he was elected, which was a bipartisan, centrist thing to do BECAUSE he was a centrist courting bipartisan and independent votes and telling the progressives in his own party to STFU "Defund" is not what we are going to do.
Jim Clyburn whoop you side of head for the revisionist history. He had to tell the "progressives" in the party to STFU with the Defund until the GA Senate race was over lest they lose those too as well as the House seats they lost. over the "Defund" slogan being mouthed by the progressive wing, as well as the "socialism" word.
But again that's not what this thread is about! It's about culture wars and who starts them.
I simply brought up the case of a criminal black man practicing violence on another black man after a non-violence meeting to challenge your thought bubble about Mr. Nonviolence, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.! AND YOU DIDN'T GET IT! Went right over your head! And you segue into talking about unrelated.again about policing.
This thread is about culture wars DISTRACTIONS and who causes them., POLITICAL CORRECTNESS if you don't get it, I.E. use Dr. Seuss books if you can't get the idea, arguing over them for a month while people are dying of covid. So that people don't actually vote on policy but brand a party incorrectly.
(edit for typo for clarity)
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 5:17pm
re: Defund the police is a Republican talking point Gees, thanks for letting us finally know that official BLM is a Republican organization; you kept it all to yourself all this time!
the DefundPolice.org which they encourage everyone to join includes things like these PDF'S
An Organizer’s Toolkit for Developing Campaigns to Abolish Policing by Critical Resistance
and
What’s Next? Safer and More Just Communities Without Policing
That and so much more is on my Feb. 26 thread on topic, on which you commented a lot back when you were in your anti-police, pro-BLM "Republican" persona. People can check on what you had to say there:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 7:26pm
If the median voter means a majority or plurality of voters that doesn't seem plausible, or else the Democrats wouldn't have won. If Republicans had the electorate on their side they wouldn't be trying to prevent people from voting.
by Aaron Carine on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 3:40am
fuck these
BLMcop-hating white anarchist lefties; black lives don't really matter to them, hating cops does, though. AND they are doing as much harm to the Dem party as Trumpies are doing to the GOP:
AND they are cruel. They need to be denounced as extremists who want to see our society fall.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 8:26am
NYC. A reminder this was a primary with only registered Democrats allowed to vote:
Registration could only be changed a month in advance. So what went on here did not include, like, a lot of "Staten Island Republicans". This was registered Democrats
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 8:34am
ha ha
it's Ta Ne-Hisi Coates praising the police in Feb., 2004.
He really was a good fresh thinker back in the aughts, realistic sensible anti-leftist (not at all afraid to truth tell to political correctness) sort of in the matter of Thos. Chattersworth Williams. I remember Bruce Levine back at TPM Cafe going "who is that, wow, I like what he's saying!" when he first saw one of Coates' columns.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 11:32am
This article is dumb. It ignores The Tea Party, the overt signalling with picking Sarah Palin, how the Republicans have steadily sidelined anyone not fanatic enough so that Mitt Romney - the 2012 GOP candidate - and Liz Cheney - daughter of a quintessential hardcore divisive Republican - are no longer welcome in the party , while Paul Ryan's already past shelf life, Chris Christie's been trying to hold on for years, Mitch McConnell is on his way out after serving his Trumpian purposes.
The the Republicans gave up pretense of any principle in awe of Trumpland Gangland is somehow a plus in Kevin's world - Republicans no longer believe in balanced budgets not because they decided it wasn't the right thing to do, but because Trump started using budgets to pay off the base, so Republicans flip-flopped on the values thing. Does being amoral buy points? Similarly Republicans decided there were no points in bashing gays, so they dropped it in favor of bashing Culture Wars stuff - gone are the "Heather has 2 mommies" complaints, so yeah, GOP capitulated So it could bash more fruitfully elsewhere.
Now, is assault on voting rights - the "death by 1000 cuts/20 states" a "culture war" or is it just political cheating? I don't think they really care if the voter's black - they care if they denied a vote from a Democrat. Presumably somehow Dems are more culture wars by standing up for existing laws and precedents, rather than endless recounts, attempts to overthrow the vote...
As for shooting deaths, I'm really not sure which party is fighting the most culture wars thing, but branding Hillary as "coming for your guns" was the pro-gun "they're coming to take away our guns" Palin's AR-15 Barbie presented the culture war. Liberals running paedophilia was the GOP Comet Pizza culture war contribution. Working with Assange to push the "Hillary had Seth Rich whacked" was another crooked empire play, followed by "Obama's Deep State was spying on Trump". Stealing Supreme Court picks and ramming through conservatives while obstructing/slowing Dem picks was certainly "our cultural view at any cost", including specific cultural issues at many levels in government - destroying much of the usual apolitical civil servant running of government to have distinctly culture warrior types ram through new policies, often with the purpose of destroying gov effectiveness and response, rather than even trying to initiate a coherent policy shift.. The politicizing of Falwell's billion dollar church/political arm under the banner of "anything else is against what God wants" was certainly an over-the-top culture wars play. And then there's Fox News followed by OANN and Newsmax shifts to escalate culture war news propaganda further than even Murdoch would carry it.
Sorry, not buying a few graphs that seemingly obscure more than a decade of GOP fuckery - oh, did i leave out Bundy's and the new Proud boys/Oath keepers tied to the populist Trump gang that actively preached of the press as treasonous enemies who should be strung up or at least smashed in the face? The ones who were willing to trample any law because GOP goals - meaning now Trump goals - were Godly and right and if the law didn't support his whim, it's because traitorous Dems had refused to do God's - meaning Trump's - bidding.
Never before has an Attorney General been so in the pocket of a crooked President - most of their work being totally focused on daily culture wars, cementing reworking government and laws to put their multiple thumbs on the scales - even to the extent of sending in uniformed soldiers and police officers into the streets not to control the BLM and other street protest crazy, but to stir it up even more for partisan gain - firing tear gas and damaging rubber bullets at protesters & press just 1 of many low points.
Even the compelling analogy of BLM protesters trashing storefronts and splainin' gentrifiers vs Capitol Hill riots falls apart when you realize the latter came deeply organized with criminal support from the oval office down, millions of dollars in backing including for recruiting, a significant number of arms and a penchant for human violence that the left didn't, and the attitude not to be telling Al fresco diners what they shouldn't be having for dinner but to hold Senate and House members hostage and 'splain' to them how they should "interpret" (read: overthrow) the laws, and if not for the cleverness of a greatly (and intentionally) overwhelmed police force, they would have had Speaker Pelosi and Mitt Romney and VP Pence down in a basement reading them their options. Culture war blame on the left? Sure, there's some - but they didn't play their flyover and conservative culture ethic nearly as strongly and illegally as the right. Look at the reluctance Obama had to even announce Russian involvement in 2016 - letting mushy mouth Comey along with Assange, Roger Stone & Rudy's FBI pals steer the narrative. They didn't even shut down Trump doing an end-around sanctions pre-office or keep his team from meeting with Qatar et al, while Barr dishonestly steered the narrative on the Mueller report, and the whole government was co-opted to try to make Hunter & Joe Biden look bad. Was that not a "culture war"? The fine lads & lasses of Trump Tower & Mar-a-Lago vs the "corrupt socialists" of the other party?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 11:47am
middle class, two skin colors and genders, agree, and I suspect they represent an awful lot of people:
also
and furthermore
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 1:05pm
Joseph John appears to have 21 followers on Twitter.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 1:23pm
He's been on 1 month & has double what I have in a year.
But yes, the stupid mono-syllable stuff he writes is totally trollish.
Meanwhile:
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 2:19pm
Drum argues that Democrats have been pushed to the Left more than Republicans have been pushed to the Right. That is garbage. Republicans create controversy out of nothing. They were worried about a War on Christmas. Transgender bathrooms, Shiria law being forced on the United States, etc. Now they are worried about Critical Race Theory. They are able to play the public for fools.
I will again point out that Republicans are working to form an authoritarian government. Keep posting about the guy who has 21 followers on Twitter. Nikole Hannah-Jones does not represent the threat presented by the political party that is trying to argue that Trump lost the election and January 6th was just a bunch of tourists. You sleep on the real danger.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 2:55pm
Whatever he's trolling someone who knows how to answer him, mho. Someone who has seen it before. Whether he's Afro-American or Russian, doesn't matter, because there's plenty out there that do that and that Clifton doesn't like it when that happens is the point.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 4:03pm
a reminder that SNL was not afraid to ridicule the earnest culture warriors: AUNT JEMIMA AND UNCLE BEN LOSE THEIR JOBS
edit to add: Americans also had to deal with "INDIGENOUS PEOPLE'S DAY OF RAGE" PROTESTS. I imagine Italian-Americans especially didn't enjoy that much.
And let's not forget things like policing of Halloween costumes.Most Americans just soooo happy that started happening and no one but conservatives complains.
Tearing down statues of Lincoln because he wasn't abolitionist enough. Not a peep on that from any Democratic politician cause: they might get cancelled!
Democratic politicians either say zip or are supportive and participate!
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 4:19pm
Obama, to his credit, did say something. Once, Oct. 2019. Not enough, mho. I think he's under the impression it's just college kids and the grownups don't even see it because he no longer deals with trying to win over voters. But grownups do see it, a lot. And associate it with liberal Democrats.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 4:27pm
Yglesias' opinion on what even Bernie knows but lot of his fans and acolytes don't
I think Yglesias is spot on here. (A related reminder that Bernie i.d. as an Independent at one time.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 5:52pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 8:39pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/12/2021 - 10:34am