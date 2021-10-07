Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
"If you hate the culture wars, blame liberals"
By Kevin Drum @ Jabberwocking.com, July 3
On Thursday I posted a series of charts that all documented a similar theme: Since roughly the year 2000, according to survey data, Democrats have moved significantly to the left on most hot button social issues while Republicans have moved only slightly right.
This wasn't meant to be a rigorous scholarly analysis. And you can argue about margins of error, question wording, choice of topics, and so forth. Still, the gaps are too big and the trend too consistent to ignore the obvious conclusion that over the past two decades Democrats have moved left far more than Republicans have moved right: [....]
I've made this point many times before, and I want to make it again more loudly and more plainly today. It is not conservatives who have turned American politics into a culture war battle. It is liberals. And this shouldn't come as a surprise: Almost by definition, liberals are the ones pushing for change while conservatives are merely responding to whatever liberals do. More specifically, progressives have been bragging publicly about pushing the Democratic Party leftward since at least 2004—and they've succeeded.
Now, I'm personally happy about most of this. But that doesn't blind me to the fact that "personally happy" means nothing in politics. What matters is what the median voter feels, and Democrats have been moving further and further away from the median voter for years: [....]
Comments



A Middle Class Rebellion Against Progressives Is Gaining Steam | Opinion
By JOEL KOTKIN , PRESIDENTIAL FELLOW IN URBAN FUTURES AT CHAPMAN UNIVERSITY
@ Newsweek.com, 6/3/21 AT 5:43 PM EDT

I would personally say that demographic change has resulted in a scramble for progressives to create narratives for all sorts of new populations. That's how you get things like critical race theory.
The writer hits home when he says that by definition, the left wants to change things and the right doesn't. That means that the left might happen on some truly warped and deranged ideas while also happening upon ideas with a lasting positive impact. Look at how the right wing Eurasianists in Russia embraced many of the old institutions of the Soviet Union and sought to recreate them.

Euthanasianists claiming their own - what %?

Eurasianists, not Euthanasianists. LOL.

"What do you think about euthanasia?"
"Feed 'em rice."
ba-da-dump
"We've always been at war with Uranusia... I think" - from early drafts of 1984

Urine Asia.

Martin Luther King Jr preached a message of universal love.
Democrats still lost the South after passage of the Civil Rights bills.
Drum's observation is no big surprise.

I wonder what The Rev.would do with today's changes in black urban sub-culture, though, for example, Kareem here, who shot his acquaintance of 15 years and paralyzed him from the waist down, after they both attended a "Soul Food Sunday anti-violence event"
Abolish the jail he is being held in and send in the social workers? Shower him with more love and "anti-violence"? Some black people, with a high incidence of them male, are now as bad as bad cops, or worse. Denial is not a river in Egypt. Cops (who are not all white) do use profiling and a lot of blacks are hurting other blacks. Don't the victims get any civil rights, the rights to life and limb?
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 8:50am
Your response has nothing to do with the fact that using peaceful protest did not prevent Democrats from losing the Southern vote after the Civil Rights bills were signed.
Edit to add:
Regarding the police
It was Trump supporters who attacked police on January 6th
It is Republicans who refused to award medals to police after the Capitol attack
It is Republicans who are reluctant to increase funding for police.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 10:48am
She's talking about the recent uptick in murders. Could you kindly STOP FUCKING TALKING ABOUT EVERY TOPIC ON THE PLANET GOING BACK TO THE PHAROAHS BESIDES THE RECENT INCREASE IN MURDERS SHE'S DISCUSSING?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 10:56am
If the median voter means a majority or plurality of voters that doesn't seem plausible, or else the Democrats wouldn't have won. If Republicans had the electorate on their side they wouldn't be trying to prevent people from voting.
by Aaron Carine on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 3:40am
fuck these
BLMcop-hating white anarchist lefties; black lives don't really matter to them, hating cops does, though. AND they are doing as much harm to the Dem party as Trumpies are doing to the GOP:
AND they are cruel. They need to be denounced as extremists who want to see our society fall.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 8:26am
NYC. A reminder this was a primary with only registered Democrats allowed to vote:
Registration could only be changed a month in advance. So what went on here did not include, like, a lot of "Staten Island Republicans". This was registered Democrats
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/11/2021 - 8:34am