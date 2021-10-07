Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
"If you hate the culture wars, blame liberals"
By artappraiser on Sat, 07/10/2021 - 11:10am
By Kevin Drum @ Jabberwocking.com, July 3
On Thursday I posted a series of charts that all documented a similar theme: Since roughly the year 2000, according to survey data, Democrats have moved significantly to the left on most hot button social issues while Republicans have moved only slightly right.
This wasn't meant to be a rigorous scholarly analysis. And you can argue about margins of error, question wording, choice of topics, and so forth. Still, the gaps are too big and the trend too consistent to ignore the obvious conclusion that over the past two decades Democrats have moved left far more than Republicans have moved right: [....]
I've made this point many times before, and I want to make it again more loudly and more plainly today. It is not conservatives who have turned American politics into a culture war battle. It is liberals. And this shouldn't come as a surprise: Almost by definition, liberals are the ones pushing for change while conservatives are merely responding to whatever liberals do. More specifically, progressives have been bragging publicly about pushing the Democratic Party leftward since at least 2004—and they've succeeded.
Now, I'm personally happy about most of this. But that doesn't blind me to the fact that "personally happy" means nothing in politics. What matters is what the median voter feels, and Democrats have been moving further and further away from the median voter for years: [....]
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/10/2021 - 11:16am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/10/2021 - 11:24am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/10/2021 - 11:30am
A Middle Class Rebellion Against Progressives Is Gaining Steam | Opinion
By JOEL KOTKIN , PRESIDENTIAL FELLOW IN URBAN FUTURES AT CHAPMAN UNIVERSITY
@ Newsweek.com, 6/3/21 AT 5:43 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/10/2021 - 11:42am
I would personally say that demographic change has resulted in a scramble for progressives to create narratives for all sorts of new populations. That's how you get things like critical race theory.
The writer hits home when he says that by definition, the left wants to change things and the right doesn't. That means that the left might happen on some truly warped and deranged ideas while also happening upon ideas with a lasting positive impact. Look at how the right wing Eurasianists in Russia embraced many of the old institutions of the Soviet Union and sought to recreate them.
by Orion on Sat, 07/10/2021 - 2:09pm
Euthanasianists claiming their own - what %?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/10/2021 - 2:58pm
Eurasianists, not Euthanasianists. LOL.
by Orion on Sat, 07/10/2021 - 4:09pm
"What do you think about euthanasia?"
"Feed 'em rice."
ba-da-dump
"We've always been at war with Uranusia... I think" - from early drafts of 1984
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/10/2021 - 4:38pm
Urine Asia.
by Orion on Sat, 07/10/2021 - 4:41pm