A Sea Change in Counterterrorism (from the Biden administration)By artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 12:26pm |
Editor’s Note: Even before the attempted insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the threat of domestic extremism was painfully clear, with terrorist attacks, assaults on minorities and other violence eclipsing the threat posed by jihadist groups such as the Islamic State. Recognizing this danger, the Biden administration will soon release a new, unprecedented strategy document for fighting domestic terrorism. Carly Gordenstein and Seamus Hughes of George Washington University’s Program on Extremism detail the numerous changes the administration is already making and argue that these are important steps forward in the fight against domestic extremism.
https://www.lawfareblog.com/sea-change-counterterrorism
posted the above to this thread so I could delete it from "In the News"
Clear in this case that the DOJ not going easy on lefty anarchists-whatever they can find to charge them with, still going with it:
good splainin' as regards new White House plan, and she likes it, thinks it smart, removing the partisan gaming:
you can't call me an extremist if I run for governor!
cross-link to sub-thread with lots of info. on Arvada, CO cop hater, shootout, ambush
http://dagblog.com/comment/307385#comment-307385
cross-link to sub-thread with lots of info. on Black Nationalist accused cop killer & black militia member Othal Wallace, re: Daytona Beach and Georgia:
http://dagblog.com/comment/307386#comment-307386
he belongs here:
The “constitutional” sheriff’s movement!
a Boogaloos involved in Jan. 6:
note this part of Hughes thread:
WOW! armed group of 11 men standoff with police in MA shut down major highway I-95 & prompted shelter-in-place orders.
from the NBC Boston report
they also have this
What Do We Know About the Armed Group Involved in I-95 Police Standoff?
Boston Globe has this
Group called ‘Rise of the Moors’ broadcasted live from standoff
By Laura Crimaldi Globe Staff,Updated July 3, 2021, 1 hour ago
Daily Beast has 3 photos of them & their flag taken from YouTube and I have posted their actual video below Heavily Armed Militia Group Shut Down Massachusetts Highway in Bizarre Standoff
By Andrew Boryga Justice Reporter Updated Jul. 03, 2021 1:50PM ET
Here's their video telling their side of the story of what happened:
Clearly, they believe they have their own sovereign entity within the U.S., sort of like an Indian reservation. Except Indian reservations have arrangements/treaties with the U.S. government, there's the rub.
After watching their video and thinking on it a minute: I think they are extremely savvy to strongly emphasize that they do not intend to threaten anyone or break any laws of the "foreign" territory they are passing through.
Contrast most right-wing militia groups whose whole meme sometimes seems to be: threatening, be afraid of treading on me
Not that a judge is going to fall for their argument, not saying that. But it will get them more public sympathy, especially from libertarian leaner types.
A reminder for Rise of the Moors members that they do have compadres of other colors who believe the United States is the right country for them! -
Besides keeping up with the sect of the MA arrest, JJ Mc Nabb did an absolutely FASCINATING long Twitter thread on the merging of the 100-yr.old history of the black Moorish movement merging with the Sovereign movement in the 1990's, and someone compiled a thread reader page of all the tweets here:
What is a Moorish Sovereign, and why does it matter? A thread.
key quote
...If you've followed me for a while, you're familiar with them. ADL & SPLC also monitor and report extensively on the group. Academia, for whatever reasons, mostly doesn't....
here's two tweets from the thread for a taste
Philly's mayor on Patriot Front's march in Philly:
edit to add, MacNab has a whole thread:
Armed BOOGALOOS TOGETHER WITH BLM ACTIVIST GROUP marching at Virginia Capitol today! Thread:
note the "Unity" poster!
another tweet from Fischer, march had a "Unite & Fight" theme:
This is DEFINITELY an anti-cop, anti-Feds libertarian coalition.
Zero progress in Jan. 5-6 pipe bomb case after 6 months, at least publicly:
