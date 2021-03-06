Opinion: George Floyd might still be alive if an officer like Cariol Horne had been there

    [Policing problems redux] Guilt from teen who took Floyd's $20

    ‘I allowed myself to feel guilty for a very long time’: the teenage cashier who took George Floyd’s $20 bill

    @ TheGuardian.com, May 23, two reporters there

    has horrifying stat of which I had no idea

    last year he graduated high school in a state which has the lowest graduation rate, just 65%, for Black students anywhere in the United States.

    be willing to bet, like it or not, profiling of young black men by police, especially if they act and look a certain way, will continue in Minnesota until that number improves. Those without a high school diploma have nowhere to go but down.

    (Has nothing to do with Geo. Floyd's treatment after being in custody, of course.)

    [thread continued from Police Brutality & Interaction | dagblog ]

    Don't make fun of the Outer Hebrides and Patagonia. 


    Wow, that's a bit past Al Franken, eh?
    I'm assuming the victims have quite a bit of background on mobile phone, unless those were department issued & taken back...


    This was bound to happen, including Murdoch-style media making a big deal of it:


    Interesting that consensus at this airport terminal (and at Twitter) seems to be that Karen's have to follow the rules, that there will be no pity it they are manhandled by law enforcement authorities if they don't:

    BOO HOO pic.twitter.com/c50ShTMRcX

    — DDOT. (@DDotOmen) May 27, 2021

     


    Karens follow rules? Frayed knot...

    https://www.thedailybeast.com/anti-vaxxer-virginia-christine-lewis-brown...


    cross-links to 3 related news stories that rmrd has placed in the "In the News" section:

    'THEY DO WHAT THEY WANT': MINNEAPOLIS POLICE INJURED PROTESTERS WITH RUBBER BULLETS. THE CITY HAS TAKEN LITTLE ACTION. May 24

    WHITE TROOPERS POLICING BLACK BODIES May 24

    LOUISIANA STATE TROOPERS COVERUP DEATH IN POLICE CUSTODY FOR TWO YEARS May 20


    to some, Joe is ignoring the problem:


    where the official BLM organization is at:

    and they retweeted this right before the above:


    There's gonna be kickback to the dominant media narrative now; A & E fans are not necessarily the same demographic as Fox News fans -

    Former Live PD Co-Host Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin Announces Debut Book About Falsely Accused Copshttps://t.co/bWfdr9fsH0

    — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) May 27, 2021

    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 2:03am

    ^ Tip: Democrats do have to win elections to do this.


    This is what it is. He knows the words that resound with a lot of people who are far from right wingers - those that just want a stable society to live in. Democrats shouldn't be deluded into thinking that they are not going to hear a lot more like this for the foreseeable future:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 2:59pm

    When the doors of the Florida Department of Corrections van opened outside Charlotte Correctional Institution, inmate Michel Hernandez – dressed in a pair of boxers and weighing 150 pounds – faced a group of five prison officers in full tactical gear. pic.twitter.com/t13DO2uxCe

    — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) May 27, 2021

    they have the above thread pinned to the top of their Twitter page, it is their big scoop and I have seen more than several retweet it with opinion added. I would just like to point out that race appears to have little to do with this story.

    also they have put out this op-ed

    New in Opinion from the Miami Herald Editorial Board (@HeraldOpEd): Too many attorneys delay Miami-Dade police review panel. Commissioners won’t follow the rules https://t.co/yl5dNZmZVm

    — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) May 29, 2021

     


    On the problems of police reform in Chicago, thread recommended by Peter Moskos.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 05/30/2021 - 2:14am

    this sounds like NYPD doesn't have the same reform restriction problems as Office Potatoes has in Chicago.

    don't honestly know for sure


    The federal cops who beat an elderly veteran got to avoid accountability in civil court.https://t.co/KYpNlJ2bVF

    — reason (@reason) May 30, 2021

    I've got a couple points to make on this as regards to official BLM folks and many sympathizers with them

    - notice that once again, this is a non-black victim

    - notice that a libertarian publication is the one writing an article on this case and that it is also publishing on many other cases on topic. Which suggests perhaps there is more in common between official BLM anti-police activism and libertarians and perhaps even Boogaloo Bois types, than there is with the Democratic party, which after all, is pretty supportive of the whole idea of government, big government which regulates itself, and not via civil suits

     


    Here's how having a kindly social-working approach can work out for cops:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 05/30/2021 - 8:38pm

    I often see "Defund" and "Abolish" activists claim "they all lie". Is this one lying?


    by artappraiser on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 12:03pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 2:56am

    I didn't read into this deeply and may be interpreting it wrong but it looks to me like this white (or Hispanic? whatevah-light skinned) cop just took a deal to rat on his black-skinned crooked partner (I believe a whole squad of them were involved in the fatal "drug raid"?)

    Ex-officer pleads guilty in connection with fatal drug raid https://t.co/xRwjzQOpBi

    — KTAB News (@KTABTV) June 2, 2021

    I admit I am just not that interested once they are caught, I think: let the justice system do its thing

    edit to add: the pictures being used to illus. this story here and elsewhere are misleading because they are pictures from earlier when they both turned themselves in-that much I did check out, I think there are 3 of that particular moment at Houston Chronicle, labeled more clearly.


    this is just a lovely place for all concerned, inmates (innocent until proven guilty types) and guards both; you would never hear me argue against razing it and starting over:

    NYC tax money, however is going for shit like this to have people practice their first amendment rights in strange ways:

    and other assorted stuff like the Mayor's wife's gazillion dollar plan to aid mental health which has done less than zero concerning actual criminally mentally ill people wandering the streets and attacking other citizens in various ways (actually, I believe it never was even intended to help with those kind of people, it was like a kumbaya project of some type to help with talk therapy with depression or some such, failed even with what it intended to do)


    One hangup with guards at MCC where Epstein died is despite their plea deal, it's not clear they were on duty still when Epstein died, and much of the dysfunction was normal everyday way things are there, like as we would to find a Barr-sriven conspiracy


    another story concering the Rikers hellhole:


    makes the point that a sense of humor and self-deprecation could help with a police force's image:

    This #NationalDoughnutDay, we were going to show off a nice box of fresh doughnuts, but you know how cops can be around these sweet treats

    Side note, we are investigating what type of person leaves behind a quarter of a doughnut. #NoDoughtnutLeftBehind pic.twitter.com/4k04qg2kaO

    — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 4, 2021

    edit to add this too. dropping the bitterness and tit-for-tat game, this is the right way to respond to being banned from marching in the gay pride parade in uniform:


    Wauwatosa residents say: thanks for the fish, BLM protesters from outside our city limits, all over one black cop...


    What at first was presumed to be another incidence of purported Minneapolis police brutality against protesters turns out to be by black civilians against a white guy; either that or MPD has black plainclothes people beating up other people:

    A guy got his head split open. When I asked around a black male said “I knocked him out” pic.twitter.com/KtNnITr3PT

    — Sophia (HaRMful SaTiRe) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) June 5, 2021

    see her whole two threads for video reporting of other riot-like behavior. Later this video showed up to confirm her report (she may be sorry she said that, could be called in as a witness in a lawsuit)

    Here's another clip that appears to be from that bloody assault last night in #Minneapolis

    You can see 3 individuals punching and stomping him while he is on the ground.pic.twitter.com/5Kk9DS0rFj https://t.co/qTRzO0ghjD

    — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) June 5, 2021

    It was also interesting that a small crowd stood around that guy and cheered when he was loaded into an ambulance and taken away.

    I looked at a lot of live reports and videos from several sources about more than one night of unrest. Mostly I saw young white kids just hanging out and standing around, not much "protesting" going on.

    Whoever was setting fires and looting was not in videos, it's not clear who did that. They mostly show just chaos! 

    Like the street in the video where the guy is getting beaten. Nothing I looked at looked like any kind of organized protesting to me, looked like chaos in college town neighborhood on a weekend night. White kids. Like these, also from "Sophia Narwitz":

     

    The crowd has begun being belligerent to the people who live in an apartment complex, screaming that they don’t care for justice cuz they stay inside. pic.twitter.com/2Dghtz3cVj

    — Sophia (HaRMful SaTiRe) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) June 5, 2021


    Two fires in the distance as police chase and tackle people pic.twitter.com/iDjXCYqJhc

    — Sophia (HaRMful SaTiRe) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) June 5, 2021

    Mostly not-that-political white kids looking for action and they found it?


    in the NYC mayoral race, current frontrunner candidate Eric Adams is now specifically attacking AOC, along with her endorsed candidate, Maya Wiley, as wanting to slash police budgets and shrink police:

    Inbox: Quite an @ericadamsfornyc response to @AOC endorsement of @mayawiley — hitting both for wanting to decrease NYPD resources: pic.twitter.com/843Wc3CdG6

    — Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) June 5, 2021

    Oh the humanity, the the question for centuries: what is Manhattan to be and who does it belong to during what hours?


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 12:15pm

    No more "Let the Sun Shine In"? How can people be so heartless? How can they be so cold?


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 9:14pm

    Warning from the law officer side of things to Asheville politicians planning reform:

    Asheville politicians are 're-imagining' public safety—and putting the public in danger https://t.co/2yj0pkFbvR via @lawofficer

    — Jim McNeff (@JimMcNeff) June 6, 2021

    As you know I agree that defund and abolish the police is a stupid idea but I do think there needs to be some reform. Any interruption in the status quo will result in pushback from the police whether that reform is good or bad. The addition of just a citizen review board had the same result and I think they can be good. There will be a difficult transition period but this can be a good idea if it's done properly.

    “As we work toward re-imagining public safety, the goal is to innovate by deploying APD’s resources toward more serious crime and investigation, while assigning lower level issues to other departments, some of them perhaps to be named or formed with partner agencies,” she explained.

     


    by ocean-kat on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 6:03pm

    while a nationwide violent crime and gun crime epidemic is going on (and that especially happening in jurisdictions run by Dems)

    as long as the police forces involved don't feel under attack but rather feel assisted and supported 

    otherwise, I'd say if one can't make such efforts look supportive, then set it aside for now, as it's not priority but counterproductive and sometimes even nonsensical pandering to an elite activist minority who somehow managed to grab the assistance of the national media to promote their narrative. (A narrative which the majority of the population would go "huh?" if they were reading it, but they're not.) 


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 6:41pm

    Yeah, well, a majority of the population went "huh?" over take a knee, and thought trying to assure black rights being apprehended was an insult to the troops. Nearly half the country voted Trump twice, and nearly half refuse a vaccine against Covid.

    It's not unreasonable to say police reform has been coming for a while, and that some steps can be taken while the issue hasn't been swept under the rug - again. Even tho I appreciate your point that during a shooting/murder epidemic it's not the time to push too hard on your main line of defense.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 6:54pm

    quite frankly, it strikes me as ridiculously absurd to discuss "police abuse" IF THIS IS GOING TO FUCKING GO ON THE WHOLE SUMMER. Absurd! There won't be anyone left to abuse, everyone will be busy with physical therapy if they are still alive.

    There's a war going on in our country with civilians at graduation parties being shot., mostly African American people, and people are protesting police! It's insane; I am going to stop trying to be "fair", this is just insane, it's insane that national politicians are not paying more attention and still playing to the "BLM narrative".

    This should not be accepted as "the new normal after covid", I'm sorry. Not gonna do it, I refuse insanity and blocking out reality.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 2:54pm

    thread has reports like this


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 2:35pm

    also I found it via Maggie Haberman retweeting


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/11/2021 - 10:52pm

    Three Ohio police officers charged after their response to BLM protests

    By Anna Sturla, CNN, Updated 0013 GMT (0813 HKT) June 10, 2021

    [....] Officer Traci Shaw was charged with three counts each of assault, dereliction of duty and interfering with civil rights, after video taken at the event allegedly showed Shaw exiting her police cruiser and pepper-spraying individuals. A witness said Shaw allegedly did so without provocation or warning, according to the complaint.

    Officer Phillip Walls was charged with two counts each of assault, dereliction of duty and interfering with civil rights, after video allegedly showed him pepper-spraying "peaceful protestors who are standing on the sidewalk," according to a complaint.

    Sgt. Holly Kanode was charged with one count of falsification and one count of dereliction of duty, after she allegedly told an officer filling out an arrest report that the individual had "grabbed hold of another Officer and jerked him to the ground with his gear," despite body camera evidence to the contrary, according to a complaint.

    The incidents allegedly involving Shaw and Kanode happened May 30, 2020, and the incident allegedly involving Walls happened May 29, 2020, as protesters gathered in the Ohio capital following Floyd's murder in Minneapolis.

    Attorney for officers says they were 'scapegoats'

    Mark Collins, whose law firm is representing the three officers, said the officers were "scapegoats for the lack of preparedness in the chain of command in the protests last year." [....]

    I would like to add that in addition to this prosecution going on for police not following rule of law, everyone involved is alive and no one was permanently maimed (unless of course they caught Covid being out and about during the height of the pandemic and now suffer long-term symptoms.)


    Note apparent race of victim of abuse.


    Atlanta now being sued for negligence in allowing BLM protesters to take over the streets, causing death:

    This was sad but should we start holding Mayor's and Govenors responsible 4 pls murdered in Mass shooting too? Secoriea Turner's family sues Atlanta mayor, city leaders over fatal shooting - ABC News via @ABC - https://t.co/mzE1nm9Erf

    — Vesaversa (@Vesaversa) June 13, 2021

    The parents of an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot last year near an Atlanta fast-food restaurant -- where, days earlier, a white police officer shot and killed a Black man -- filed a lawsuit on Monday against Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and other city leaders, claiming they allowed armed vigilantes to roam the streets and tying the child's death to their alleged negligence.

    The lawsuit was filed in Fulton County State Court by Charmaine Turner and Secoriey Williamson, the parents of Secoriea Turner, who was killed July 4, 2020, while riding in a car with her mother and encountering a group of armed protesters blocking a street near a Wendy's that was torched during demonstrations over the police officer killing of Rayshard Brooks.]

    “Secoriea should be here. None of what we're doing will ever bring our baby back. Her life is priceless,” Turner said at a news conference announcing the lawsuit. "We deserve justice. Someone needs to be held accountable."

    Also named as defendants in the lawsuit are Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant, Atlanta City Council member Joyce Sheperd and Wendy's International.

    "There is no dispute that this little girl was innocent -- that this family was innocent," attorney Shean Williams of The Cochran Firm said during Monday's news conference. "Did nothing wrong. On their way home, and they lost their little one." [.....]


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 2:21pm

    those nighttime Rayshard Brooks demonstrations around that restaurant WERE awful chaotic as I recall and they didn't crack down on them because, you know: Atlanta police bad, don't need or want them...


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 2:25pm

    Chaotic? they burned the motherfucker to the ground. Lots of resignations, protesters taking over streets. Only thing they didn't seem to do was put out more social workers. I wonder if defunding the police leads to more renegade behavior?

    Demonstrators gathered at the site of the shooting beginning June 12.[55] On June 13, protesters set fire to the Wendy's restaurant outside which Brooks was shot as well as several nearby cars, and broke a television camera.[56][57][58] Natalie White, believed to be Brooks' girlfriend, was charged with first-degree arson in connection with the restaurant fire.[59] Protests continued in the area around the Wendy's, there were problems with armed protesters closing adjacent streets with barriers, and on July 4 an 8-year-old girl was killed when the car she was riding in was shot at by demonstrators.[60]

    On June 13, Atlanta's police chief Erika Shields resigned; Mayor Bottoms said Shields had resigned in the hope that "the city may move forward with urgency and [rebuild] the trust so desperately needed throughout our communities."[61][62][63] On June 15, Mayor Bottoms ordered the Atlanta Police Department to overhaul its use-of-force policies.[64] On January 6, 2021 it was announced Shields would become the new Chief of Police for the Louisville, Kentucky police department.[65]

    Beginning the day after charges against Rolfe were announced, Atlanta police officers called in sick for their shifts, staging a "blue flu" protest.[66][67][68] In the four days from June 17 to 20, about 170 officers called in sick and officers in 3 out of the city's 6 police zones did not respond to calls.[69] On the evening of June 19 every police officer failed to report for duty in Zone 5, leaving only the three supervisors.[70] Atlanta's Acting Police Chief Bryant said that the department had "to shift resources to ensure proper coverage" due to police absenteeism.[71] Total arrests citywide dropped by 71% during the sickout.[72] Mayor Bottoms said the sickout was a reaction to two weeks of strife during which eight APD officers were criminally charged in two separate incidents, sinking morale "ten-fold."[25][73] On June 18, the Atlanta Police Foundation, a private nonprofit group, announced that all APD officers would receive a one-time $500 bonus for continuing to work through the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent George Floyd protests.[74][75]


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 3:08pm

    thanks I did not know about the goings on in the last paragraph. I especially found the last sentence very interesting, going to go check out the footnotes...


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 6:26pm

    Scholarly study suggests George Floyd protests increased polarization, "served to further racialize and politicize attitudes within domain of race and law enforcement in the US.” 


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 2:38pm

    Persistent gun violence is harming too many Black communities across the U.S., contributing to individual, family, and community-level trauma. Take a few minutes this weekend to read more about this burgeoning crisis.https://t.co/HzAhcRCL4X

    — Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) June 13, 2021

    open-minded Black Lives Matter types might give a thought or two to the idea that police, even fear of abusive police, as not being the main source of the problem, that they are there because something else is there that might even grow the fewer police there are:

    [....] Why is trauma from gun violence uniquely damaging? All types of violence are distressing, whether we are direct victims or bystanders, or hear of a tragedy in a familiar place. But the shocking suddenness and higher potential for lethality of firearm violence can have particularly grave impacts. Direct victims of gun violence can experience trauma but those who witness or hear of it can also be traumatized. For those directly impacted, research shows that crimes with a gun have more severe mental health impacts than crimes with other weapons.6 Gun violence leaves indelible marks on the memory that can alter the health, choices, and lifelong trajectory of children, young people, adults, and the collective community in serious and lasting ways. 

    This report explores the impacts of community trauma on different age groups in Black communities that experience elevated gun violence and offers promising solutions for addressing community trauma. The daily toll of gun violence among Black Americans is not inevitable [....]


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 8:29am

    this is absolutely a major debatable point:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 11:23am

    Chicago police sergeant alleges commander posted officers on his own block during last year’s unrest

    Annie Sweeney, Chicago Tribune, June 14, 2021, 4:38 PM·6 min read

    CHICAGO — A Chicago police sergeant has filed a complaint with the city’s inspector general alleging that during the early, tense days of last year’s civil unrest, a commander assigned her and a team of officers to a post on the Bridgeport block where he lives.

    Sgt. Cassandra Williams, a 30-year department member and 18-year sergeant, told the Chicago Tribune that Jason Brown, then an acting commander, asked her on June 2, 2020, to take a team to his block after a neighbor saw someone who appeared to be videotaping or photographing his home, which they perceived as a safety threat. Months later, after she said Brown asked her whether officers were talking about the assignment and told her not to discuss it, Williams said she was given new, less desirable work duties.

    No arrest or threat was found, but the assignment continued for several days over the next week, Williams said, with seven officers eventually taking part in the detail. Teams of officers had been staging during the unrest at nearby Guaranteed Rate Field, the home of the Chicago White Sox, also in the Bridgeport neighborhood [....]


    Chicago Police Dept. new rule as of June 11, they must limit foot pursuits:


    On no-knock warrants at wrong address. By Billy Binion, an assistant editor at Reason.

    His writing has appeared in HuffPostWashington Examiner, The Saturday Evening Post, and The Virginian-Pilot, among other publications. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia.


    in NYC things just aren't working out for the official BLM narrative:

     


    excellent thought-provoking big picture point on that:

    it really truly IS a policy attitude in agreement with libertarians!


    I agree with all of this; great conversation:


    Hawaiian cop's face murder charges

    https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2021/06/16/3-honolulu-police-officers-char...

    Joyride for 6 teens

    https://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/ny-20210605-cccetkzy45dnfajs7y...


    DOJ IG says US Marshals don't have the resources to keep judges safe, which seems like a problem since every judge in DC is presiding over trials of insurrectionists.https://t.co/dxWnwRkspt

    — emptywheel (@emptywheel) June 16, 2021

    Jan 6 should be a wake-up call for judicial security, too. ⁦US Marshals need funds to provide adequate protection for America’s judges. https://t.co/mYSb4LZhro

    — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) June 17, 2021

     

    But this should make Patrisse Cullors and like-minded friends happy, no?  On the path: don't need cops, don't need courts....defund, defund and slowly abolish...


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 1:31am

    two sides to every story and sometimes even cops' orders aren't made up out of thin air:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 8:02pm

    If these violence interrupters are so great then let them go ahead and interrupt the violence. Just tell everyone in the neighborhood to call them instead of 911, and let the results speak for themselves.
    Why does the NYPD participate in these experiments?https://t.co/oKi8yiClhX

    — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) June 17, 2021

    That report concerns a small neighborhood in the NYPD 73rd Precinct, which covers Brownsville and Ocean Hill in Brooklyn. YTD shooting incidents: 28 in 2021 vs. 20 in 2020 (CompStat 2.0).

    Where are all these marvelous violence interrupters?

    — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) June 17, 2021


    They don’t work nights or weekends

    — Notordinary (@DefundthePubAdv) June 17, 2021

    This is very interesting: We're supposed to be substituting EMTs and social workers for police now, aren't we?

    ‘Combative’ patient tries to attack paramedics stopped in traffic: videohttps://t.co/JZZIFxR2L8

    — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) June 18, 2021

    - Isn't the idea to *ease* prosecution because the accused are just victims of childhood trauma and systemic persecution?
    - How is this supposed to be done without profiling people?

    Chicago: Lightfoot wants federal government to stop gun traffickinghttps://t.co/b4h7KP8oEb

    — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) June 17, 2021

    The gangs that are blasting away at each other are right there in your own city. How does it come to be that it's impossible to take care of your own gangs, while the federal government is supposed to be able to take care of gun traffickers?

    — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) June 17, 2021

    and again, a good example of two sides to every story; watch it, the guy is definitely as aggressive and nasty as any bad cop; cops are just used to it:

    Life would be just like heaven if only everyone everywhere was just like this "activist". https://t.co/ghIhS8AoPJ

    — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) June 17, 2021


    We'll say it again: This isn't new. It's not an isolated incident. It is the reality on our streets. Cops are regularly subjected to racist abuse and vile threats. It's not going to stop until our elected leaders send a clear message that it will not be tolerated. 2/2

    — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 16, 2021

    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 8:52pm

    white family challenging Anadarko, OK police dept. concerning the shooting death of their son? couldn't find much on it other than this. two officers trying to resuscitate an O.D. on a call, and then the guy, Silas Lambert (roommate? drug buddy?) started going nuts on them, one officer supposedly shot in arm by him 

    Anadarko Police Offer New Details, Video In April Shooting https://t.co/DDECC07nkg

    — News 9 (@NEWS9) June 18, 2021


    TONIGHT: @OKCFOX is talking to Silas Lambert's family, who say the Anadarko police department should be held accountable for the death of their son. What they hope to see moving forward + a look a body cam footage from the night of the officer-involved shooting at 9. pic.twitter.com/3gKe4mby2Y

    — Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) June 19, 2021

    Officials say all police officers involved in the shooting have been cleared of any wrongdoing.https://t.co/npKJyYOawu

    — KOKH FOX 25 (@OKCFOX) June 18, 2021

     


    Biden officially anti-BLM and with the majority, wants more police on the streets, proposing doubling the money on it


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/19/2021 - 3:26pm

    and here's NYC Antifa's comment on that:


    developing-there has been a possible execution attempt of a Houston deputy and his wife and child? at least the CNN TV report I just saw was playing it up that way, but little is known yet on motive


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/20/2021 - 4:47pm


    photo caption “There’s no way we can get to meaningful prison reduction in this country without looking at more serious crimes,” said George Gascon, the district attorney of Los Angeles.

    beginning excerpt:

    By Tim Arango June 19, 2021

    LOS ANGELES — From inside the walls of Folsom State Prison, the two inmates, one a convicted murderer, clinked their cups of prison moonshine in a toast to the new district attorney of Los Angeles, George Gascón.

    video of the celebration was released earlier this year by Mr. Gascón’s opponents — and there are many — who used it to attack what is perhaps the most far-reaching plank of his progressive agenda: the review of nearly 20,000 old prison sentences, many for violent crimes like murder, for possible early releases.

    Mr. Gascón, a Democrat, has brushed off the video as nothing more than a Willie Horton-style attack by get-tough-on-crime proponents that “plays well on Fox News.” But he doesn’t shy away from his belief that even those convicted of violent crimes deserve a chance at redemption.

    “There’s no way we can get to meaningful prison reduction in this country without looking at more serious crimes,” Mr. Gascón, who also supports ending cash bail and eliminating the prosecution of juveniles as adults, said in an interview. “The public stories you hear are the really scary stuff. You’re talking about the violent sexual predator. You’re talking about some sadistic murderer. The reality is those are really a small number of the prison population and violent crime.”

    But the prospect of convicted murderers getting out early, or getting lighter sentences than they would have received in a previous era, has fueled an effort to force a recall election next year and remove Mr. Gascón from office. More than a thousand volunteers, as well as dozens of paid workers, are collecting signatures for the recall at gun stores, bail bonds offices, and even outside Mr. Gascón’s home.

    And inside courtrooms, some prosecutors who believe Mr. Gascón’s policies will harm public safety are openly working against him by attempting to sabotage his directives to pursue lesser sentences and not seek cash bail.

    Mr. Gascón, 67, who was propelled into office by grass-roots activists in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd, is one of the nation’s most progressive prosecutors in one of America’s most liberal cities, and yet he is facing an intense backlash in enacting the sorts of policies demanded by protesters last year and aimed at reducing the vast racial disparities in arrests and prosecutions.

    The pushback is a sign of the many challenges liberal district attorneys in big cities are facing, at a time when Republicans are increasingly trying to portray Democrats as soft on crime, amid a rise in gun violence and homicides across the nation that began during the pandemic and has continued into 2021. In Los Angeles, for instance, murders increased 36 percent last year

    Mr. Gascón’s approach, and whether he can be successful, is being closely watched by activists who have led a national movement in recent years to elect prosecutors who promise to send fewer people to prison. They achieved early victories in 2016 in St. Louis and Chicago, and earned another one the next year with the election of Larry Krasner, a former civil rights attorney, as the district attorney of Philadelphia. (Mr. Krasner, who shares many of Mr. Gascón’s views, recently cemented his power by winning the Democratic primary by an overwhelming margin, all but ensuring another term in office.) But their most important victory has been Mr. Gascón’s election in Los Angeles, because of its size and its history of high incarceration rates.

    While in all of those places the newcomers faced intense resistance when they took office, perhaps none of them has faced as much pushback as Mr. Gascón, who has been hampered by Civil Service protections that largely prevent him from firing prosecutors and bringing in like-minded deputies.

    The recall campaign is supported by high profile figures like Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Steve Cooley, a former Los Angeles district attorney, as well as some victims of crime, including Desiree Andrade, whose son was killed in 2018 when he was beaten and thrown from a cliff after a drug deal. Some of the men charged in her son’s killing now face lesser sentences under Mr. Gascón’s policies — but still face decades in prison — and Ms. Andrade, at a recent news conference, described Mr. Gascon as pushing a “radical, pro-criminal agenda.”

    The recall push, which is funded in part by Geoff Palmer, a real estate developer and Republican megadonor who raised millions for former President Donald J. Trump, is still a long shot. Supporters need to collect nearly 600,000 signatures by late October to force a new election, and recalls are easy to start in California, but rarely lead to an officeholder’s ouster [....]

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/22/2021 - 2:18am

    one Chicago p.o. doing an alternative narrative:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 2:08am

    psst: FEDS NOT DEFUNDING but actually pumping police up, sending more bodies, money, resources...Biden knows about this, he's complicit! They don't think police abuse is a priority, go figure.

    The federal intervention allows the strike forces to operate in a cross-jurisdictional fashion, exchanging intelligence and collaborating across state lines.

    — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) June 22, 2021

    NYPost runs a cop op-ed saying it's not going to help much because there's plenty of guns already there:

    Veteran NYPD detective, on the DoJ task force plan:
    “If they never made another gun, shootings would not go down for years ... There are guns that have been lying in closets and under beds for years and they are being passed around.” https://t.co/CvPi5uSV4S

    — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) June 22, 2021

    P.S. Heard tell that police-abuse-enabler Mayor Lightfoot was begging for this help.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 2:28am

    Feds can do whatever they want:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 3:22pm

    oy yeah I see Biden's gone proudly public on attacking the violence epidemic but wait there's more  providing funds to cities that need police

    (those of you who have been waiting on him doing police reform issues are going to be waiting a lot longer, perhaps forever):

    (1,2) Today @POTUS will announce new efforts to stem a rising tide of violent crime. Officials are bracing for what could be a turbulent summer, focusing on attacking gun trafficking, providing funds to cities that need police & offering community support https://t.co/HIJirVafth

    — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) June 23, 2021


    (2,2) Since the early days of COVID, I and others in the gun safety space have warned that the gun surge unleashed by former administration will have deadly consequences. We are seeing that now. Thank you @POTUS @JoeBiden for leading on this and for taking steps to save lives.

    — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) June 23, 2021

    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 5:11pm

    given the above news, I took the opportunity to change the title of this thread from "Police Brutality Redux" that PP had plopped on it to "Police Problems Redux" partly cause: I am just not seeing a lot of stories lately on "Police Brutality", whatever the reason, just seems like the wrong title. And more and more if I do see them, they are about white people as much as about people of color, just sayin'

    I never intended to start a thread on it anyways, anyone else that wants to is supposed to be posting on topic


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 5:52pm

    Dammit, i take the time to set up the marketing, the expectations: Brutal, Smackdown, Colossus, Olympian, Death Match - and instead we get "problems", with Spiderman in church fer God's sake - not Peter Parker, but *Spidey* - what, all the shrinks were full up? Gotham's never been so shriveled, I tell ya - Green Lantern's been co-opted into an internet meme, Batman's going down on Super Chicks, Flash is out doing Covid fastfood deliveries... and i had such high hopes. Instead it's "problems".


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/24/2021 - 1:52am

    Biden Aims to Bolster Police Departments as Homicides Increase.The president made clear that he intends to approach crime prevention by investing in, rather than defunding, the police as he waded into an urgent national debate over policing.

    buh bye anti-police BLM: hello REAL black lives mattering, as in: TRYING TO FUCKING SAVE MORE BLACK LIVES!

    STORY: Mr. Biden aimed to blunt criticism from Republicans who say he is soft on crime. But he also tried to bridge the two flanks of his party: centrist Dems alarmed by the spike in crime and progressives pushing for systemic changes to PDs. https://t.co/etp3IyssmF

    — Zolan Kanno-Youngs (@KannoYoungs) June 24, 2021

    Frankly, I don't know if it's possible anymore for decades, it may be too late. Because the anti-police BLM caused too many more guns to come onto the streets, and there is no way those get melted down or become inoperable for decades, and they will be sold and bought and traded and handed down outside of any legal monitoring system if one was even possible.

    Sure, they can stop it from getting worse. But that's probably all.  And it's going to be extremely hard to recruit quality law enforcement for years, BLM hatred of cops did enormous damage. The good times of low crime are over for a good long time.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 9:06pm

    By the numbers: States with most new guns But: Utah?!  Minnesota > no surprise there!...Indiana Guns R Us, of course, where everyone in the northeast and midwest shops for guns...


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 9:45pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 11:08pm


    You can do whatever the hell you want driving in Portland starting tomorrow, there are no rules:

     


    on some new NYPD training procedures:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 4:41pm

    I thought too many shoot em ups is why the sheriff in old tyme Colorado made everybody leave their gun with him when they came to town to mingle:

    When an active shooter opened fire in Arvada, Colorado, on Monday, Johnny Hurley, an armed civilian, was killed as he rushed the gunman and opened fire. Police said today that Hurley was accidentally shot by an officer who was confused by multiple shooters.https://t.co/Dc9dX4FFAo

    — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 24, 2021

    Too late now > another innocent white person killed by "police brutality".

     


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/24/2021 - 8:25pm

    Liberals tone down calls to 'defund police' amid GOP attacks (FWIW. The ariticle actually only quotes two.)

    BY MIKE LILLIS AND SCOTT WONG @ TheHill.com - 06/24/21 04:10 PM EDT

    Progressives are toning it down on police reform as a growing stack of evidence suggests it is hurting the party with voters.

    While a number of liberal Democrats remain opposed to virtually any expansion in law enforcement funding, gone are the days when progressive lawmakers were calling openly for “defunding the police” — a message that Republicans used to devastating effect in clobbering House Democrats at the polls in 2020. 

    “Everybody knows it's a bad idea,” said one moderate Democratic lawmaker who’s noticed the softer tone this year. “People like having police keeping them safe. And I think we had to do a better job of demanding reform, but supporting the police. And we only sang one song" in 2020.

    Last summer, the country was roiled by the televised murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, sparking widespread protests over racial bias in law enforcement and prompting a number of prominent liberals to urge cuts in police funding. 

    This summer, the national spotlight has moved away from Floyd’s death and toward the spike in violent crime that’s struck cities across the country, from New York and Baltimore to Los Angeles and Seattle. The tragic trend has sparked plenty of attacks from Republicans, who are blaming liberal, “pro-crime” policies for the deadly uptick, while leading Democratic leaders to urge a lighter touch when it comes to police reform advocacy. 

    It’s a message that seems to be sinking in. 

    “The spike that we're seeing now is more related to trauma involving COVID and the loss of jobs and everything that people are going through in their communities, more so than: we don't have enough police,” said Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D), a liberal New York first-term lawmaker who’s endorsing a long-term strategy of greater investment in community programs that can prevent crime before it happens.

    Still, Bowman, who had endorsed cuts in police funding during his primary contest last year, did not repeat that prescription this week. 

    “We have the police in place to respond to the violent crime,” he said. “And we would like them to do so.”

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), another “defund” proponent, is also sounding more diplomatic in her strategy for curbing violence. 

    “We know what to invest in to reduce incidents of violence,” she said. “And the key [question] is: are we allowing ourselves to just make our decisions be reactionary and not based on evidence? Or are we going to invest in the things that we know reduces incidents of crime?”

    Concerns about the nation’s rising crime rates reached all the way to the White House, where President Biden on Wednesday huddled with local law enforcement officials and unveiled his administration’s strategy to tackle the spike in homicides and other violence [....]


    Lawmakers come to bipartisan framework agreement on police reform

    BY MARTY JOHNSON @ TheHill.com- 06/24/21 06:01 PM EDT

    The three chief negotiators on a police reform package announced Thursday they had reached a bipartisan agreement on the issue. 

    “After months of working in good faith, we have reached an agreement on a framework addressing the major issues for bipartisan police reform,” Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said in a joint statement Thursday afternoon.

    “There is still more work to be done on the final bill, and nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to. Over the next few weeks we look forward to continuing our work toward getting a finalized proposal across the finish line.” 

    At issue was the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which passed the House in March but has since been embroiled in negotiations led by Bass, Scott and Booker.

    The bill, which would implement sweeping changes to how policing is carried out in the country, was introduced by Bass last June following the police murder of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis.

    Floyd’s killing was a spark for a summer dominated by nationwide Black Lives Matter protests decrying police brutality and systemic racism.

    While Bass’s bill has passed the House twice in two years, it did so with no GOP support.

    That said, police reform isn’t inherently partisan; following Floyd’s murder, Scott introduced a police reform bill of his own, the Justice Act, though it failed to gain sufficient traction.

    Until now, Bass, Booker and Scott have been mostly cryptic about how negotiations have gone, though optimism that a deal is within reach has been a constant. 

    The initial agreement comes right before the self-imposed deadline of Friday.  

    It also comes the day before Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering Floyd, is scheduled to be sentenced.

    The final outline of the bill is still unclear, though it’s believed that qualified immunity — the powerful legal doctrine that shields law enforcement and other public officials from liability in civil lawsuits — was one of the main sticking points.

    The original version of the police reform bill also sought to broaden the scope of the federal civil rights provision that prohibits officers from “willfully” denying someone of their constitutional rights, a standard of proof that is incredibly difficult to achieve in court — something Republicans have also balked at.

    Scott, however, has previously hinted that a change to the statute is already off the table [....]

     


    The Floyd thing obscures when black non-criminsla get harassed and humiliated, which is way too frequent. *That's* a large part of my concern about reform.

    I dated an Egyptian woman for three years in school, we continued for a while after, we are still dear friends. After college, she lived in NYC’s Upper East Side. One night we left Central Park and I was walking her home. We were strolling hand in hand, laughing, joking, kids in love without a care in the world and. . . out of nowhere, boom! an unmarked police car peel outs, three large men in plain clothes bolted out the doors, set upon us, ripped us apart, threw me up against the wall, restrained her physically, and started giving me the heavy physical business...

    ...I have never felt a more disorienting whirlwind of emotions in my life, it is impossible to convey in words, fear for my safety, fear for her safety, dead red anger, emotional to tears for being treated like an animal, the struggle and raw emotion of trying to calm someone down who you love that was so distraught, bawling her eyes out, in sheer shock and terror, while I too was in a place I had never been, and these guys just say: My bad (barely) and move on to the next.

    It left emotional scars that will never go away and for them its apparently just business as usual; terrorizing people for no good reason, scarring them for life, just another Tuesday night on the job. I later learned I very generally fit the description of a guy who had been doing attacks on the Upper East Side, and I wondered: Why couldn’t they just have gotten out of the car, asked her if she was ok, asked her how she knew me and me how I knew her? They were three of them, each bigger than me, they all had guns, was the bum rush, chaos, refusing to pay heed to her 90 seconds of shrieking and crying, refusing to listen to anything I said, roughhousing me the entire time with no apparent plan, was that necessary? I get incredibly emotional just typing this and its over 20 years later.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 4:43am

    Consider that during peak "Stop and Frisk", it was not uncommon for individuals to experience such stops frequently. It took a judge to declare the actions Unconstitutional. Eric Adams is winning because he said that he will bring back "controlled" Stop and Frisk. We will see if he lives up to his word.

    The reason to protest the treatment of George Floyd and Eric Garner, etc. is that if police can murder criminals in public, they feel free to harass non-criminals. An entire squad in Portland resigned because one member was charged with a misdemeanor. Police have to be held to account.


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 8:25am

    The thing is George Floyd was a criminal. Eric Garner wasn't (or if he was, it was very minor street stuff). The guy in this article was a Harvard graduated professional. I'm sick of the criminals getting all the attention, and the normal citizens getting fucked with. You keep mixing them up, which is one reason I don't respect your opinion. You don't care if Trayvon Martin jumped on Zimmerman and beat him - you think Martin could do anything in someone else's neighborhood and it's cool - I don't - and there's not a thing Zimmerman could've done to gain your sympathy. I *do* think cops shouldn't turn selling ciggies into a dangerous chokehold, or an encounter with a couple on a sidewalk into an automatic abrasive takedown. If stop-and-frisk comes back, it has to be with reasonable limits. I *do* think Mike Brown was a pretty awful poster child for police abuse. I *don't* think it helps the anti-abuse cause to plea that a teen girl stabbing people was a victim of police excess, nor in particular a teen holding a gun while everyone tries at first to deny he had one. I *do* think there's more that can be done with de-escalation in *some* situations, but you have to respect that police have about 3-7 seconds to decide which mode is needed. When we were hippie-dippie youngsters, decriminalizing drugs was the rallying cry. While i still think pot is stupid to have illegal, i'm much less accepting of the damage that a lot of other drugs do. Sure, a few lines of coke don't hurt, but where's freebasing etc come in? Wheres opioids come in? A lot of knowledge in the last 50 years, junkies and street crime aren't near as cool as back when NWA dropped it's 1st album.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 9:54am

    [pedantic Floyd blather deleted - been there, done that, there is no t-shirt - PP]


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 11:22am

    Your argument is also repetitive.


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 1:11pm

    Which aspects? Which sentences? I'm pretty sure this is expressed significantly differently especially as a package than I've written before, even tho some pieces may be retreads.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 2:58pm

    One other person here, me, raises hand to offer another opinion: I do not find any of your input to be repetitive, and I value it on most occasions. Sometimes you have more interest in certain topics than I do (i.e., Mueller report kinda stuff, intricate plots) but that's a different thing and totally normal and is easy to bypass if I am not as interested. 


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 4:13pm

    I would argue that this is not racism, though, they thought they found the guy:

     I later learned I very generally fit the description of a guy who had been doing attacks on the Upper East Side 

    and then, there were a team of four in a car looking for this guy, they were plainclothes which means detectives?

     As soon as the senior man got out of his car, they relented a bit. He walked over to us and asked my story in a professional manner as if I were a human being.

    I told him we had known each other for years, dating in college, I was simply walking her home and he asked to see my college ID; which I, fortunately, had, even though I’d graduated. He looked it over, apologized (sort of,) and the other fools let go of me and they all just went on their way.

    Here we have 3 yahoos thinking they found the perp attacking at lot of women with a responsible cop in charge. The upper east side is very sedate, like a small wealthy town. Maybe they knew the guy was very dangerous, who knows.

    I wonder: how long ago was this? You don't see this kind of thing or hear about it much happening at all in Manhatta anymore. Was it "Giuliani time?" Makes a world of difference, those were very different times, different training, different attitude. I find it hard to believe things are still the same in mass quantities. Will they still harass someone that looks like they don't belong on the UES and is acting suspicious? Probably yes, but it wouldn't have much to do with their race and it would be verbal not physical. What he describes sounds like what you saw in movies about the crack era.

    I just wonder if as far as big city cops are concerned, all we are often doing is talking about bad memories of days gone by. Nothing police can do about that. Maybe a psychologist can help.

    As far as small town and smaller city cops, there I'd buy it might be a little different, there you might have a lot more Barney Phyfe syndrome going on, with bad training to boot.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 12:45pm

    p.s. here's the gnarly problem I see as far as "systemic racism" in policing is concerned: City cops cannot help it that young black men are the main ones committing crimes, they have to profile! I.E. "suspect described as black male, 6 ft., wearing grey hoodie." They got to go with that, what the witnesses describe, that's policing! It's kind of an absurd situation. Many of them are of color themselves now too, so I am sure they get how absurd it is. I guess we could solve it by having to wear huge license plates when out and about? I mean really.

    Bad things are going to happen to good people, i.e., you may look very much like the escaped serial killer and assassin they are all on the lookout for. That's going to happen, there is no way around it.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 12:42pm

    Sh*t happens does not suffice.

    Former tennis star James Blake was tackled by police. The police had the picture of a different man. We do not all look alike. It is not Blake's fault that there are Black criminals.


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 1:05pm

    fixed it for you: Black criminals. Black MALE criminals.

    Think about it.

    There's lots of black women and black children victims of black male criminals right now, also lots of black male victims, for that matter.

    You like things as they are now, leave it like that? Hands off, pull back, reduce forces, let the people police themselves with their guns?

    Or would it help if they would arrest one white man at the same time as they arrest those suspects described as black men just to even it out ? How about we make sure you have arrested one blue eyed man for every brown eyed man arrested? One female for every male? Too many cops pick on males as possible perps and not enough on females.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 1:30pm

    Reality check: the only really white looking person in this video is the reporter -

    this is the kind of thing going on allover the country right now, especially black male teenage perps and victims. Me, if I was a well behaved black teenage male right now: give me the choice of being "unfairly profiled" or being on the gurney going into the ambulance, I'd go with the first. I.E. yes please do pat me down before letting me within a block of that party, and all my friends too. And have a barricade, don't let any cars near the door. Harassed and alive.

    I just had a flatbed tow truck driver come help me with my dead car, he was really dark and had dreads, very cheery guy, seemed to be happy on the job. I guarantee you no cops harass him while he's driving truck around town. They might when he was driving the same model car as a car that was just armed hijacked by a thin black guy with dreds. That wouldn't be racism that would be profiling.

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 2:12pm

    I would be happy if this were a bygone period, where (New York) policing's gotten smarter and less insulting, less physically intimidating where doesn't need to be (yes, in some areas you want a bad motherfucker in blue hanging round).

    Adams is pretty incredible - i kept thinking with Take A Knee "why don't cops realize this is destroying their brand, making their job tougher?" and he indeed talks the 2 sides - you need the tough cops, but you also need the reform, so you have to juggle it, but it seems improvable - not perfect, just better, no gratuitous plungers up the rectum and that sadistic crap, some trace of humanity, human empathy, de-escalation where possible & warranted. Full force smashball where not.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 3:07pm

    This guy started out being very polite and ended up with a hole in the head:

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 1:14pm

    turns out shooter of the polite Daytona cop in above, had ties to radical black militia group; the $100k bounty makes more sense now; as he is also an armed fugitive; Atlanta is joining the manhunt: J.J. MacNab knew of him already, was following extremists he interacted with on Facebook, and several of those have gone offline

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 11:04pm

    Wallace has been captured  in Georgia on a "NFAC-affiliated property"; taskforce included local, state and federal agencies


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 12:05pm

    Ron De Santis is tweeting about the Wallace arrest!!! To me that signals it's a sure thing that rightwing is going to flog this as "both sides do it" about militias, re: Jan. 6 cop hating that Pelosi is now attacking: De Santis is not going to let the left take the Law and Order label away. Right wingers are going to flog that lefties/BLM support this guy and liberals make excuses for cop killing if it's by blacks


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 1:42pm

    exactly as I suspected, Fox News is already combing social media for support of Othal Wallace by far lefties and extreme BLM anti-police types:

    Daytona cop-shooting suspect Othal Wallace garners praise on social media https://t.co/H0P1Kzgy1x pic.twitter.com/fwrC0cm2Hf

    — Woody (@Knewz_Currently) June 26, 2021

    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 3:19pm

    Georgia attorney general retweeting De Santis and adding he was arrested with a federal search warrant executed by FBI Atlanta & US Marshals DeKalb:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 3:07pm

    re: Chauvin sentencing going on right now. this is a great point as to reasons for certain laws, sentences and the health of civilization:

    "It is particularly bad to commit a crime in front of children."

    Lead prosecutor speaks at Chauvin sentencing: "The typical second-degree unintentional murder doesn't involve children standing feet away watching a 9 1/2 minute suffocation of a man begging for his life." pic.twitter.com/zVBzZJDBq9

    — ABC News (@ABC) June 25, 2021

    that said, so much terrible stuff is on video now, all kinds of terrible things that people do to each other, and easily accessed by young developing minds, including that exact scene. one wonders whether that matters anymore whether they see it in person or not? And that is our big new problem, that kids are growing up and developing brains and nervous systems that are extremely desensitized to violence?


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 4:06pm

    Chauvin sentence: 22 1/2 years in prison

    easy to find your preferred coverage and commentary here

    Twitter US national news LIVE

    Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd

    Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill sentenced the former Minneapolis police officer to 22 1/2 years in prison on Friday for the May 2020 killing of George Floyd. Chauvin was convicted in April on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Family members – including Floyd’s seven-year-old daughter Gianna and Chauvin’s mother Carolyn Pawlenty – read statements on behalf of the prosecution and the defense ahead of the sentencing. An earlier request by Chauvin’s defense team for a new trial was denied on Friday by Judge Cahill.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 4:17pm

    I think it's worse to shoot children, but who am I.
    What are all those mass killers you keep posting getting for sentencing?
    Chauvin will be 67 when he gets out.
    How long would he have gotten if he'd pulled a Rodney King on the way to asphyxiation,
    smacked and beaten and kicked a bit, maybe some baton action?
    Something I still don't get - do people really think Chauvin thought he was killing Floyd?
    while being filmed even?
    There's a video of a Puerto Rican guy protecting his girlfriend as she's shot on the ground - 
    someone steps up and puts a bullet in his head point-blank.
    What sentence will shooter(s) get for 2 lives brutally, intentionally?
    There are women raped and killed every day - what's the typical sentence?
    The 6 cops who put Freddie Gray in the back of a van unsecured (despite new orders 6 days before),
    resulting in his dying by broken spinal cord among other injuries? The jury hung, no one convicted.
    Sure, if you think Chauvin actually tried to kill Floyd, he deserves a lot -
    but still less than slinging around a guy in the back of a van.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 4:50pm

    criminal defense lawyer & legal analyst answers your question about Chauvin's sentence:

    People saying that Chauvin should have gotten a more severe sentence because he was a police officer. He did.

    One of the reasons he got ten years above the presumptive sentence of 12 and a half years is because he "abused his position of trust and authority as a police officer." https://t.co/yox0meJ0lv

    — Rebecca Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) June 27, 2021

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/27/2021 - 11:59pm

    Opinion: George Floyd might still be alive if an officer like Cariol Horne had been there

    The George Floyd tragedy has reached another milestone: His killer, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Friday. That is a step toward justice; however, the family of George Floyd and those who witnessed the murder, including the children who bravely testified at the trial, will have to live with that injustice forever.

    Contrast the devastation that Chauvin and his fellow officers have created with the actions of former Buffalo police officer Cariol Horne. In 2006, Horne responded to a call to assist a fellow officer in making an arrest. When she arrived, she saw the arresting officer performing what she perceived to be a chokehold. She intervened to protect the arrestee from harm. For her actions, she was fired from the Buffalo Police Department after 19 years of service — one year before her full pension would have vested. In April, the New York Supreme Court, in an eloquent opinion, vindicated her actions and awarded her a full pension and back pay.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/06/25/cariol-horne-police-duty-intervene-chauvin/

     


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 5:38pm

    Apples and oranges

    https://www.wgrz.com/article/news/local/cariol-horne-long-fight/71-f8b64...


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 7:12pm

    more like: complicating nuance

    here's the "protesting in 2020 as if reform wasn't already happening" thing:

    It's a policy that's been in the police manual since 2019

    this is very interesting

    Kwiatkowski said, “I think the duty to intervene law is a good thing.” 

    He retired in 2011, but in 2014, he faced federal charges for excessive force and spent four months in prison.

    “I have regrets about it,” he said. I think for the over quarter century I dedicated my life to this country. I deserve a second chance for a misdemeanor conviction," he said.

    He sued Horne for defamation and was awarded $65,000; he received $20,000. He is seeking to get the remainder of the money from her back pay.

    it's more like: Who put the bad apples in charge of the police force instead of the oranges? How did that happen? and is a Kwiatkowski type more like maybe: a banana, not an evil apple of satan. could go either way.

    And more so, for me: why don't DOJ investigations of bad police departments seem to turn out like this? As evidenced by this story, these things do take a long time and require some martyrs who suffer, but why do they seem to take a long time and get nowhere in that long time? Is it maybe because it really has to be local, that Feds coming in is counterproductive? Or what?


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 9:48pm

    Just hit me there's a big  picture lesson in the two articles: the op-ed is an eloquent precise offering of policy solution but it is still, beware, because it is still spin from a person with expertise in: advocacy. Your article is what journalism should be for us: filling in the messy details of real life that the advocate glossed over on purpose (which lawyers also do in court--it is their job--and that is why the jury gets to hear from two of them, not o ne-two competing narratives)


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 9:54pm

    wow, brilliant op-ed and very impressive strategy for police reform!

     not the least of which because:

    • DOESN'T MENTION RACISM; DOESN'T EVEN MENTION RACE. BECAUSE: Is about: policing!
    • DOESN'T CHANT "ACAB" (all cops are bastards) and write it all over posters, banners and walls
    • DOESN'T MARCH IN THE STREETS and take them over to attack police in genera during a pandemic nor vandalize, riot, burn and loot, nor confuse the issue with tearing down statues and attacking federal courthouses and local government buildings nor with colonialism and slavery and and and
    • DOESN'T ADVOCATE FOR DEFUNDING OR ABOLITION OF POLICE
    • DOESN'T ADVOCATE FOR ABOLITION OF PRISONS nor COURTS, as a matter of fact: USES THE COURTS!
    • DOESN'T FAULT COPS FOR ARRESTING WHAT TURNS OUT TO BE AN INNOCENT PERSON, faults only mistreating an arrested person.
    • DOESN'T TALK ABOUT WHITE MALE SUPREMACY because: it's written by a white male lawyer with a WASP NAME!

    and I see why it's so brilliant and perfect, brilliant wording:

    President Barack Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing, which I helped create and oversee, emphasized the need to train officers to adopt a guardian mentality rather than a warrior mentality. Horne exhibited that guardian mentality during the arrest in Buffalo in 2006. Chauvin and the other officers at the Floyd arrest did not, with tragic consequences.

    Too bad BLM was created and became a movement catchword and got confused with this problem (much less became overrun with woke radical rhetoricians and anarchist thought. because: it's not about black lives, it's about: policing. Like  President Obama and his team knew full well. Imagine what might have been without their extreme counterproductive activity!


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 9:33pm

    Chauvin & team were hardly "warrior" - i did find them in-your-face when they first arrived and had Floyd roll down the window, but when Floyd needed to sit to get his bearings or move from back seat to ground, they were accommodating, negotiating - wrestling unabusively. Not hitting, not tasing. Chauvin's biggest crime was he didn't cry at his mother's funeral he looked arrogant, cold-blooded, too calm.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 1:42am

    at the junction where BLM radicals and Boogaloo Bois meet (at hatred of cops), there is a new story that we may be hearing a lot more about, to wit

    The excerpts released by Arvada police are:

    • “My goal today is to kill Arvada PD officers”
    • “We the people were never your enemy, but we are now”
    • “This is what you get, you are the people who are expendable”
    • “Hundreds of you pigs should be killed daily”
    • “Today I will kill as many Arvada officers as I possibly can”
    • “I just hope I don’t die without killing any of you pigs”

    from

    MacNab has been following that story, it is part of a long thread.

    She also has news on the Daytona Beach shooting of a cop (I will add in another comment.).

    Those two things together apparently caused her to tweet this as well, gives you a clue how inflammatory the stories are:

    here's a few replies to her:

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 10:21pm

    here's all of MacNab's tweets about the complicated Arvada, CO story, chronologically; she says the "good guy with a gun" was basically online all the time as a right wing liberatarian anarcho-capitalist, very boogaloo like (special note for PP: into crypto markets) hated cops but ended up coming to kill a cop-killer!


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 11:37pm

    WE WON!! WE DID IT!! The Oakland City Council has voted to reallocate $18M from Oakland Police to critical community needs, including Arts & Culture, violence prevention programs and mental health services. Thank you to all the Oakland artists, cultural workers and art lovers! pic.twitter.com/M3CoGl0TUT

    — favianna rodriguez (@favianna) June 25, 2021

    No comment. Though in the future you might see me snark something about "send the arts & culture workers, send the clowns mental-health-promoting mimes, too!" the next mass shooting in Oakland. Meanwhile an extra $40K being spent here, was pretty damn horrific. (I admit I do wonder what Asian-American elder citizens think)


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 12:28am

    The nuanced view of Black an Latinos regarding police

    The limited public polling available showed nuanced opinions among voters of color on policing. A poll conducted for the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank, found that just 17 percent of Black voters and 18 percent of Latinos wanted to decrease the number of police officers in their neighborhoods. But 62 percent of Black voters and 49 percent of Latino voters said they supported “defunding” the New York Police Department and spending the money on social workers instead, the poll found.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/26/us/politics/progressives-black-latino-voters.html


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 11:32am

    "nuanced" or gonzo nonsensical/contradictory?


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 11:55am

    can't tell what color skin this Chicago woman has, of course, but one thing I am pretty sure of is that she wasn't looking for a social worker a short while ago when she called 911:

    68/Oglesby: Ms. Martin says her 19yo son is on house-arrest for murder, he just pushed her to the floor, they are having a dispute, breaking chairs. #Chicago #ChicagoScanner

    — Spot News (@SPOTNEWSonIG) June 26, 2021

    is a little late for the social worker intervention

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 12:34pm

    Perhaps they think police should work for free. Someone should remind them that slavery was ended with the Civil War


    by ocean-kat on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 1:17pm

    Blueteenth? ;-)


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 2:21pm

    Interesting point that now, instead of taking a knee with her colleagues for a photo-op, all of them wearing kente cloth stoles, Nancy is now stressing that we have got to be respectful of our police officers:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 12:40am

    expert Peter Moskos just retweeted this:

    This myth is getting shared widely, so it's time for a reminder that one can be critical of abusive, counterproductive policing and promote community programs without denying the reality (backed by a mountain of evidence) that certain policing strategies DO prevent crime. https://t.co/KefqV9MN5p

    — Mark Obbie (@MarkObbie) June 26, 2021

    edit to add: also on Chavin I see he just quote tweeted this question -

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 3:30pm

    on Chicago police scanner right now, strikes me as a good exampe how shootings happen between police and stopped drivers:

    they're told on the radio that a car on the road has been used in a crime or crimes. Of course, on stopping that car and if there is no chase, they are going to approach very wary with hands on weapons, for their own safety.

    So when people suggest "no more traffic cops", does this mean we just let criminals continue to drive and even perhaps rub in their continued freedom to the people they victimized?

    Not me. I want them to pursue those cars and stop and interrogate anyone who is driving them, I am willing to pay for them to do that and also realize that it is a dangerous risk. How else, though, are they ever to catch a lot of criminals if it doesn't include investigating cars with registration or license used in crimes? The roads should be freed of harassment for those wanted for crimes? That's like wild west rules.

    There are traffic cameras, and aiutomatic tickets sent to registrants. But that doesn't solve the problem of arresting a possible perp for an actual crime. It does no good to have a photo of him but never any action, eventually someone has to arrest him, in person, somewhere, somehow. A publicized picture alone and a fine in the mail is not justice for highjacking, armed robbery, etc., action eventually has to be taken. An "amber alert" results in nothing if all it is is an alert, the idea is to catch both the car and those inside it.

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 7:02pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 7:06pm

    um, the new trial social worker program in NYC apparently IS NOT WORKING OUT as far as cutting down on police:

    and @CrimeinNYC has a question for readers:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 8:09pm

    another story of a white family contesting law enforcement shooting of family member, this time a 17 yr. old boy in Arkansas:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 8:47pm

    and this appears to be true as well:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/27/2021 - 12:54am


    Will they take a knee for Hunter? Will they ask that they give Hunter's laptop back? Is it now wrong to shoot guys running alone on back roads? Will political opinions converge?


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/27/2021 - 7:36am

    This guy does have a good point that this is politically clueless, textbook latte limo liberal. Real people are dying and being maimed and it's "fun" dinner talk for him. If he wanted to tweet about dinner, just leave the "law and order" meme out of it and you're good. But no.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/27/2021 - 4:55pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/27/2021 - 6:20pm

    produced by Ken Burns, late 2019:

    A college education should be transformative for any student. It should open up new worlds, new possibilities, and new parts of oneself. Everyone deserves a meaningful and challenging education. #CollegeBehindBarsPBS #BardPrisonInitiative pic.twitter.com/iWtbwVgWUB

    — Bard Prison Initiative (@BPIBard) November 23, 2019

    inspired by this guy's story

    https://twitter.com/DyjuanTatro

    only reason I know about him and the documentary and the program is that I saw that he challenged Tom Cotton on Twitter like this:

    I did 12 yrs in prison. In that time, the system didn’t do a thing to help me, but everything to punish & destroy me. When I was released, the state handed me $40 & a bus ticket. No housing support. No social services. Not even an ID. We need to invest in people, not prisons. https://t.co/hFtdevqflq

    — Dyjuan Tatro (@DyjuanTatro) June 27, 2021

    thread continues...there are arguments about facts, I imagine they pertain to difference in states...


    meanwhile, less than an hour drive away:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/28/2021 - 5:23am

    and in Kenosha Saturday:

    Officer Fikejs testing out his dance skills in the parade! pic.twitter.com/KoxScXdCwO

    — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) June 27, 2021

    funny but the girls in the parade don't look afraid of him!

    and I see they also put up this ad a few days before:

    NOW HIRING POLICE OFFICERS- https://t.co/1bNhGCtQvb #ChallengeIsWaiting pic.twitter.com/3tuNsLJ7l0

    — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) June 24, 2021

     


    OIC, the Times Square shooting really can be blamed on a "defund" type situation, you can't really wholly blame the NYPD, as they are supposed to be doing "hands off, stand back" regarding street vendors, when they used to police them:

    Chirlane McCray, June 7, 2020: “The vendor and administrative enforcement will be moved out of the NYPD, so that code violations will not require an officer whose presence could escalate an encounter.”

    Now you have unlicensed vendors shooting passersby in Times Square. https://t.co/MQj8ZWRA0i

    — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) June 28, 2021

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/28/2021 - 3:43pm

    Moskos says DeBlasio is stupid. But we knew that. And so does the NYPD:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 1:17am

    What Eric Adams’s Success Reveals About ‘Defund the Police’

    By  @ Intelligencer @ nymag.com, June 25. Excerpt of first half because there's lots of good embedded links on topic; in second half, there's lots of juicy stuff about Adams' history, including on policing.

    Ever since it entered the popular lexicon last year, the motto “defund the police” has been given an almost mystical power.

    For Representative Jim Clyburn, it crushed U.S. Senate hopeful Jaime Harrison’s 2020 bid to unseat Lindsey Graham in South Carolina, even though the Democrat never endorsed it and was already trailing in most preelection polls in a state that Donald Trump won by 12 points. For William Bratton, the former Los Angeles and New York City police chief, it had dire consequences when it was put into action. “They got what they wanted,” Bratton told the New York Times last month. “They defunded the police. What do they get? Rising crime, cops leaving in droves, difficulty recruiting.” Never mind that “defunded” doesn’t accurately describe what happened to the cops in New York — it was more like short-term budget reshuffling with creative marketing — and that rising violence was as bad or worse in large cities across the country, regardless of whether police got less money than the year before.

    For Barack Obama, using the phrase undermines reform because it’s alienating. (Its originators — police abolitionists — are, in fact, openly uninterested in reform.) And for many pundits and political reporters, this month’s Democratic mayoral primary in New York City was a de facto referendum on the issue.

    The results are in. Eric Adams, the former police officer turned Brooklyn borough president, has a commanding lead — though not an insurmountable one — after the first tally of ranked-choice votes on Tuesday, winning a 32 percent plurality. His closest challengers, Maya Wiley and Kathryn Garcia, trail him by ten and 13 points, respectively, and the longtime front-runner in preelection polling, Andrew Yang, has already conceded, with 100,000 absentee ballots yet to be counted. It’s not over, but it looks like Adams has the biggest coalition — a sad but not unexpected development for the city’s insurgent left, which produced Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2018 but has yet to achieve anything like a governing mandate locally, despite making inroads in the offices of comptroller, public advocate, and on the City Council.

    Early on, Adams made it clear that he was against defunding the police. The takeaway, as far as this supposedly determinative issue is concerned, looks self-evident: “Defund the police” is a campaign killer in New York City, where very few actual people want it to happen, just like it ruined Harrison’s chances in South Carolina, stalled reasonable reform efforts in other cities, and plunged the Big Apple under a rising tide of blood.

    One problem with interpreting the race as a referendum on “defund the police” is that only one of the candidates, Dianne Morales, actually committed to doing so as mayor, and her campaign has been dead in the water for weeks because of her union-busting and general mismanagement. Even those who have supported the idea in the past, like Scott Stringer and Wiley, have softened their rhetoric since declaring their candidacies and avoided mentioning it in their campaign platforms and materials. Much as “defund” did during the 2020 election, when it was used by Republicans as a smear against Democrats, the proposal has functioned here more as insinuation than actual menu item.

    A related problem is that the phrase has been deployed as a catchall for a range of often conflicting ideas and policies. Some activists mean its original usage as a step toward police and prison abolition. Others have freighted it with their own idiosyncratic definitions, like Washington, D.C., mayor Muriel Bowser, who has claimed it really means “good policing.” Combine these muddled conceptions with the expected caricaturing and fearmongering by its detractors, and it’s not shocking that “defund” has framed so much election punditry: Its flexibility makes it a convenient vehicle for all kinds of questionable ideological claims.

    Adams’s success probably has less to do with his stance on defunding the police, which almost none of his opponents supported either, than with being a skilled and opportunistic politician who performed well for the same reasons that most opportunistic politicians do. As for what this race reveals about the viability of defunding as a political proposal, it’s hard to say when its primary feature was its absence. We’re left with what we’ve known all along: Politicians tend to avoid unpopular stances, and activists tend to embrace them despite their unpopularity.

    [....]


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/28/2021 - 3:33pm

    inconvenient political facts for the GOP:

    Trump’s 2017 budget submission called for cutting police funding.

    As did his 2018 & 2019 proposals.

    And 2020 too. Republicans killed local government aid in CARES and vocally opposed it in ARP (and ARRA). They even slammed Biden’s 1994 crime bill that hired 100k cops https://t.co/Igukklgpzv

    — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) June 28, 2021

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/28/2021 - 10:44pm

    more specifically!


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/28/2021 - 10:47pm


    Rep. Cori Bush introduces her plan for "public safety", the "People's Response Act" on Twitter at 10:20 am Monday:

    Here is the first reply I see:

    It got 1,077 Retweets119 Quote Tweets and 3,848 Likes so far. I only see less than 200 comments? It was retweeted by her Congressional co-sponsors, and then she retweeted those retweets, so the discussion is scattered


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 12:22am

    The Bay Area is like a running joke for urban dysfunction now. https://t.co/XJZSNs2isR

    — Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) June 29, 2021

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 3:27am

    Chicago cops aren't supposed to do this anymore:

    These aren't even full NYPD, these are transit cops, working mostly on the subway.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/30/2021 - 3:36pm

    Baltimore: "Safe Streets outreach worker", i.e. social worker, SHOT TO DEATH (the 2nd one!!!) 

    44-year-old Cherry Hill Safe Streets worker killed in shooting Thursday night in Baltimore, officials say https://t.co/uYMumo4v28

    — Sun Latest News (@BaltSunBrk) July 2, 2021

    BONUS related REPEAT FROM ABOVE FOR THOSE WHO HAVE THEIR FINGERS IN THEIR EARS ON THIS experiment over, your stupid ideas are not safe and are deluded, it is not safe for mental health workers to go it alone without police with weapons. They are needed with most 911 calls about mentally ill; if it's not a life-threatening emergency, they shouldn't be calling 911 anyways, whether black, white or any other color skin:

    First responders in a new city program aimed to keep cops from answering 911 mental health calls r repeatedly calling for police assistance..“Generally abt 85% of the time they r still having police respond because there is a weapon or violence involved.”https://t.co/f5qsGhNh5R

    — NYFSS (@saferstreetsny) June 26, 2021

    And as far as I am concerned, unarmed civilians trying to stop violence shouldn't be out on violent neighborhood streets at night unless they are interested in being martyrs. It's basically criminal accessory type stuff to even be suggesting such things.

    All the mass hysteria of police hating has done in the end is that it has increased the numbers of deaths and maimings. More people get more guns and more people get killed and maimed (Er, ESPECIALLY YOUNG BLACK PEOPLE ~ did anyone from "Black Lives Matter" notice? Rather be dead or in a wheelchair than humiliated by a cop doing profiling? Okey doke, whatever, just don't blame "white supremacy" while you are waiting for that magical non-violent Wakanda place to appear.)


    by artappraiser on Thu, 07/01/2021 - 11:44pm

    Trying to get around qualified immunity, a Federal court suit argues constitutional rights in killing by Florida sheriff; Cato Institute legal studies guy comments:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 1:04pm

    Jen makes Joe's position perfectly clear, that when BLM fundies chanted "fuck Joe Biden", Joe was really thinking "well, fuck BLM then":


    Abolish or defund this kind of work, BLM? Really, you have no need for it? The "community" can take care of it themselves? 

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 07/05/2021 - 9:09pm

    Seriously, do taxpayers want to pay them to do all this work with all these gunshot cases, or should they just fuggedabout the evidence and let the perps go free in court cause the police have no evidence?


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/06/2021 - 12:40pm


    Protestors so happy with this arrest by police, what ever happened to all the anti-police sentiment? Weren't we supposed to get rid of police? I am confused. Oh, maybe it's this: you want a police force to arrest haters, if they are white, that is, in your neighborhood? I thought "the community" and social workers were supposed to handle such things, no?

    Bias-crime suspect Edward Cagney Matthews is arrested on new charges, this time in front of demonstrators who protested outside his Mount Laurel home for hours Mondayhttps://t.co/rQD23a8Aa7 pic.twitter.com/CCpE1rUqLW

    — jim walsh (@jimwalsh_cp) July 6, 2021

    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/06/2021 - 1:23pm

    dupe deleted


    LAS VEGAS POLICE STOP WRONG CAR STILL PULL GUNS AND HANDCUFF DRIVER

    By rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/07/2021 - 4:31pm |

    The police knew they had the wrong car and guy.

    How to build trust in the community 

    Police point guns at the man and tell to relax.

    The footage, shot by an onlooker, has racked up more than 400,000 views since it was shared last week, as fellow TikTokers voiced their outrage at the police response.

    “How many cops does it take to pull over the wrong car,” one joked dryly.

    “Listen to their words and demeanor after knowing they have the wrong car. All should be fired,” said another.

    A third said: “Again the reason why we don’t trust cops. They now know they’ve got the wrong car and still guns are pointed.”

    And a fourth hit out at the officers’ “completely irresponsible” behaviour, saying: “I will respect the blue when the blue respects the citizens they are paid to serve.”

    https://www.indy100.com/viral/police-cuff-wrong-driver-video-tiktok-b1878179

    URL: 

    https://www.indy100.com/viral/police-cuff-wrong-driver-video-tiktok-b187...

    copied from individual post "In the News" section


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/07/2021 - 8:16pm

    Driver gets 3 years for threatening to kill officer over traffic tickets

    by Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M,  July 4, 2021

    this is interesting because 1)  it was made a federal case in the first place! 2)the jury seems to have convicted of charges as if he threatened any person, it didn't matter who they were, what their job was? 3) the sentencing judge took  it seriously as threatening police officers that represented the "rule of law" and that sovereign citizen bullshit doesn't play here?

    Jul. 4—An Albuquerque man will spend more than three years behind bars for threatening to kill a New Mexico State Police officer who gave him traffic tickets.

    Michael Nissen, 56, was sentenced in federal court on June 18 to three years and five months in prison.

    A jury in August 2019 found Nissen guilty on two counts of using interstate communication to threaten to injure someone. Nissen will be subject to three years of supervised release after his time in prison.

    According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court:

    In November 2018, Nissen was pulled over by State Police on Interstate 40 in Torrance County and issued multiple citations by the officer. Within an hour, Nissen called State Police dispatch multiple times and said, "You've got some of the stupidest (expletive) pigs on the road. The next time someone violates me like that on the road, I'm gonna put a bullet in that (expletive) pig's head."

    Days later, an assistant at the State Police office received a call from a man who was "verbally combative" and threatened to shoot the assistant in the head.

    In December 2018, Nissen went to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office to complain about the traffic stop and said he had made calls and sent emails to State Police. Nissen told the deputies he owned multiple guns and carried his revolver to "protect himself from rogue state cops."

    State Police arrested Nissen and, according to court records, officers executed a search warrant on his Albuquerque home. Authorities found 20 pounds of packaged marijuana, 32 plants in the process of drying and all equipment "necessary" for a hydroponic growing system.

    They also found multiple rifles and a pistol in a gun safe.

    "(Nissen) stated the firearms were to protect him and his home. ... (He) identified himself as a sovereign citizen," court records state.

    Nissen was charged with distribution of marijuana or synthetic cannibinoids, but the case was dismissed after he was taken into federal custody.

    found via jj macnab 


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/07/2021 - 9:14pm

