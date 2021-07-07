Democrats need to remember that Republicans no longer believe in democracy

As noted by former Republican David Jolly on MSNBC

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.) on Tuesday roundly rejected the idea that there’s currently “a fight for the soul of the party” between moderate Republicans and sycophants of ex-President Donald Trump. “There is nothing left of this Republican Party other than a party that’s able to embrace and to elevate an undemocratic, anti-republic theme that somehow we can engage in a fraud on the American people as long as it supports our guy winning an election,” Jolly told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace during a discussion about GOP support of Trump’s election lies. “Every election is so important but it does make the next presidential election so important because is that part of the Republican platform?” he asked. “And do we now live in a two-party America where only one supports a true democratic republic or not?”

Republicans are the greatest threat to democracy in the United States of America.