Team Trump quietly launches new social media platformBy artappraiser on Thu, 07/01/2021 - 1:53pm |
By Meredith McGraw, Tina Nguyen & Cristiano Lima @ Politico.com, 07/01/2021 01:07 PM EDT
Former President Donald Trump’s team quietly launched a new social media platform on Thursday, billing it as an alternative to Big Tech sites.
The platform, called GETTR, advertised its mission statement as “fighting cancel culture, promoting common sense, defending free speech, challenging social media monopolies, and creating a true marketplace of ideas.”
Trump’s former spokesman, Jason Miller, is leading the platform. A person familiar described the site as similar to Twitter.
Trump’s involvement with the project is unclear as is whether or not he will set up an account on GETTR and use it, though his proximity to Miller suggests that this may be the latest attempt to get him back in the churn of social media [....]
I looked it up and didn't find anything. Weird acronym.
by Orion on Thu, 07/01/2021 - 4:37pm
Chinese connection, from Bess Levin/Vanity Fair:
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 5:05pm
Reminds me of how Trump seemed to have close ties both win with the Mexican leadership that came in during his presidency and with the CEO of Hispanic food giant Goya. His rhetoric was/is a scam but a lot of progressives took it literally despite regarding Trump as a "con artist."
by Orion on Mon, 07/05/2021 - 2:56pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/06/2021 - 9:12pm
Bump is right, it's just plain stupid to apply legal logic here:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/07/2021 - 12:42pm