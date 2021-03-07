Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Texas Museum Cancels Event Detailing The Role of Slavery in the Battle of The AlamoBy rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/03/2021 - 1:34pm |
Cancel culture in Texas
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - A promotional event for a book examining the role slavery played leading up to the Battle of the Alamo that was scheduled at the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Thursday evening was abruptly canceled three and a half hours before it was scheduled to begin.
Authors of the book, titled “Forget the Alamo,” and the publisher, Penguin Random House, say the cancellation of the event, which had 300 RSVPs, amounts to censorship from Republican elected leaders and an overreaction to the book’s examination of racism in Texas history.
“The Bullock was receiving increased pressure on social media about hosting the event, as well as to the museum’s board of directors (Gov Abbott being one of them) and decided to pull out as a co-host all together,” Penguin Random House said in a statement.
Gov. Greg Abbott and the museum have not responded to the Tribune’s requests for comment. But Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick confirmed he called for the event to be canceled. Abbott, Patrick and other GOP leaders are board members of the State Preservation Board, which oversees the Bullock museum.
Once again, the point was made on this whole thread: the woke left is reaping what it sowed in spades.
It's a win-win for the right because moderate and just plain liberal parents don't like CRT in the schools. Same old culture wars story, the political left is really stupid at culture wars. Now the right will pound at it and it will resound with many that it shouldn't that the the lefties are the enemy.
"Hollywood" does culture wars/culture change better, much savvier, that is why it has long been a bete noire of the Christian right. Because the right has a tough time fighting the subtle culture change effect it has.
Perfect example: your constant outrage at this kind of stuff and your obsessions are often a big turnoff to me, SO I can only imagine the effect that activists of similar proclivities to yours have on slightly less liberal people!
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/03/2021 - 3:02pm
I don't like that the Texans were fighting for slavery, but their other demands were reasonable. I also feel a certain gut sympathy for them because they were fighting against the odds. In 1987 Time called the Texan War of Independence "a land grab by gringo interlopers"; I think that's a simplification.
by Aaron Carine on Tue, 07/06/2021 - 7:18am
What "other demands"? They were gastarbeitern, migrant workers who got uppity and then stole the land they'd been invited to cultivate. It's like saying Sudeten Germans had "reasonable demands" when they asked/helped Hitler to occupy first the German areas, then the whole country. Except at least the Germans had been settled hundreds of years - the American userpers had been there only 5-10 years before "demanding their rights"? Might as well be Gen-Z prototypes -Stephen Austin brought the first 300 settlers in 1825, eleven years before the Alamo, and half of these settlers were running from the (US) law - one who claimed to be a "minor" in Alabama courts for being under 25.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/06/2021 - 8:08am
The other demands were no taxation without representation, a state government, and an end to Santa Anna's trampling of cherished Anglo-Saxon liberties. A fair number of the Mexicans in Texas were on the side of the rebellion. I would also say that for the Anglos who made up over two-thirds of the population to take charge of the country(with Mexicans as citizens of the republic) wasn't the same as Sudeten Germans lording it over the more numerous Slavs.
by Aaron Carine on Tue, 07/06/2021 - 10:07am
Well, i can't vote in the country where I live, yet I'm taxed. H-1B holders in the US are taxed, but not eligible for citizenship or voting. Family members who haven't gotten citizenship yet can't vote but are still taxed. This is all quite normal. Syrian refugees in Germany can't vote for many many years. Some of the participants in the Alamo were in Texian 1 or 2 years, others only 5. A bit uppity, no?
Germans made up a majority i believe in the Sudeten territories - so I guess you agree with Hitler occupying the Sudetenland, and whatever regional majority of immigrants in the world can secede, which supports Ingushetia and other breakaway regions.
What other "trampling of Anglo-Saxon liberties" was there besides the right to own slaves? And why should there be "Anglo-Saxon liberties" in Hispanic countries? Should all the Brit retirees around Málaga get to live by UK law rather than La Ley Español?
What was the German "lording it over the Slavs" by the way? - sounds dire.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/06/2021 - 10:29am
There was arrest without warrant, detention without trial, that sort of thing. While I called them "Anglo-Saxon liberties"--because Anglo-Saxons were the first to make a fuss about them--these are universal human rights. Wikipedia says that at least some of the Anglos were Mexican citizens.
The Sudeten Germans might have had the right to secede--if that had been all they wanted. But it was just the first step in conquering Europe and burning it down. It also made a difference that secession was an act of conquest by another government--like Russia in the Crimea--rather than a democratic process like the dissolution of Czechoslovakia in the 90s.
Whether the right of secession only belongs to natives or whether immigrants can claim it is a question I'm not yet able to answer. I'll have to think about it. It's relevant, I think, that the Anglos were a majority of the population.
by Aaron Carine on Tue, 07/06/2021 - 11:51am
From the WaPo
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/06/2021 - 9:24am
I don't know if Covid has made everyone Stoopid, but no, a festival dedicated to the glory of The Alamo is not going to shit in its own punchbowl and say how racist and thieving the Alamo insurgents were. Such revelations will take place elsewhere, whether it's obvious or not. Do you think a meeting of Daughters of the Confederacy will suddenly announce their whole existence is based on racism and a latent nostalgia for slavelabor-supported plantation life?
How about we get back to realistic expectations?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/06/2021 - 9:49am