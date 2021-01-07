(CNN)The board of trustees at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill voted Wednesday to grant tenure to award-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones after facing backlash from Black students and faculty who said the board's initial failure to do so reflected a history of systemic racism at the school.

The board's 9-4 vote came after it met in a closed session for nearly three hours. When the board moved to a closed session, video surfaced on social media of law enforcement forcefully removing protesters from the meeting room.

Following the vote, board chair Richard Stevens said the board had "endured false claims" and was "called the most unpleasant names" in recent weeks.

"There have been those who have wrongly questioned this university's commitment to academic freedom and open scholarly inquiry," Stevens said. "We remain committed to being a light shining brightly on the hill. We embrace and endorse academic freedom, open and rigorous debate and scholarly inquiry, constructive disagreement."

The tenure approval came just one day before Hannah-Jones was set to officially join the Hussman School of Journalism and Media as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism. Last month it was revealed that her appointment didn't come with tenure, a break with tradition for that position. Hannah-Jones' legal team had said she would not take the position if it doesn't include tenure.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/30/us/unc-tenure-vote-nikole-hannah-jones/index.html