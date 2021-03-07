Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Texas Museum Cancels Event Detailing The Role of Slavery in the Battle of The Alamo
By rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/03/2021 - 1:34pm
Cancel culture in Texas
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - A promotional event for a book examining the role slavery played leading up to the Battle of the Alamo that was scheduled at the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Thursday evening was abruptly canceled three and a half hours before it was scheduled to begin.
Authors of the book, titled “Forget the Alamo,” and the publisher, Penguin Random House, say the cancellation of the event, which had 300 RSVPs, amounts to censorship from Republican elected leaders and an overreaction to the book’s examination of racism in Texas history.
“The Bullock was receiving increased pressure on social media about hosting the event, as well as to the museum’s board of directors (Gov Abbott being one of them) and decided to pull out as a co-host all together,” Penguin Random House said in a statement.
Gov. Greg Abbott and the museum have not responded to the Tribune’s requests for comment. But Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick confirmed he called for the event to be canceled. Abbott, Patrick and other GOP leaders are board members of the State Preservation Board, which oversees the Bullock museum.
Once again, the point was made on this whole thread: the woke left is reaping what it sowed in spades.
It's a win-win for the right because moderate and just plain liberal parents don't like CRT in the schools. Same old culture wars story, the political left is really stupid at culture wars. Now the right will pound at it and it will resound with many that it shouldn't that the the lefties are the enemy.
"Hollywood" does culture wars/culture change better, much savvier, that is why it has long been a bete noire of the Christian right. Because the right has a tough time fighting the subtle culture change effect it has.
Perfect example: your constant outrage at this kind of stuff and your obsessions are often a big turnoff to me, SO I can only imagine the effect that activists of similar proclivities to yours have on slightly less liberal people!
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/03/2021 - 3:02pm
I don't like that the Texans were fighting for slavery, but their other demands were reasonable. I also feel a certain gut sympathy for them because they were fighting against the odds. In 1987 Time called the Texan War of Independence "a land grab by gringo interlopers"; I think that's a simplification.
by Aaron Carine on Tue, 07/06/2021 - 7:18am
What "other demands"? They were gastarbeitern, migrant workers who got uppity and then stole the land they'd been invited to cultivate. It's like saying Sudeten Germans had "reasonable demands" when they asked/helped Hitler to occupy first the German areas, then the whole country. Except at least the Germans had been settled hundreds of years - the American userpers had been there only 5-10 years before "demanding their rights"? Might as well be Gen-Z prototypes -Stephen Austin brought the first 300 settlers in 1825, eleven years before the Alamo, and half of these settlers were running from the (US) law - one who claimed to be a "minor" in Alabama courts for being under 25.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/06/2021 - 8:08am