No. 3 House Democrat Steps Into Ohio Race to Head Off a Sanders AcolyteBy artappraiser on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 9:00pm |
The decision by Representative James Clyburn to oppose an outspoken ally of Senator Bernie Sanders in a special election in Cleveland highlights the generational and ideological gulf in the Democratic Party.
By Jonathan Wiseman @ NYTimes.com, June 29, Updated 5:24 p.m. ET
[....] On Tuesday, Mr. Clyburn, the No. 3 House Democrat, took aim at one of Mr. Sanders’s most outspoken acolytes, Nina Turner, a hero to the left who is surging in her campaign in Ohio to claim the Cleveland-based congressional seat vacated by the housing secretary, Marcia L. Fudge.
In a rare intervention into a party primary, Mr. Clyburn, a veteran lawmaker and the highest-ranking Black member of Congress, endorsed Shontel Brown, Ms. Turner’s leading opponent.
He said his decision to back Ms. Brown, the chairwoman of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party, was not about Mr. Sanders, or even Ms. Turner, who remains the favorite before the contest on Aug. 3 in the heavily Democratic district. But he took a swipe at what he called the “sloganeering” of the party’s left flank, which has risen to power with calls for “Medicare for all,” and to “abolish ICE” and “defund the police.”
“What I try to do is demonstrate by precept and example how we are to proceed as a party,” Mr. Clyburn said in an interview. “When I spoke out against sloganeering, like ‘Burn, baby, burn’ in the 1960s and ‘defund the police,’ which I think is cutting the throats of the party, I know exactly where my constituents are. They are against that, and I’m against that.”
[....] Ms. Brown has the backing of the Democratic establishment, including of not only Mr. Clyburn but also Hillary Clinton; Richard Cordray, a former Ohio attorney general; Representative Joyce Beatty of Ohio, the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus; and moderate Democrats like Representatives Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and David Trone of Maryland.
Ms. Turner, who has the endorsements of much of the House Progressive Caucus, including the so-called squad — Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna S. Pressley, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib — would be a strong new voice for the congressional left [....]
Comments
also see what the Dem mayor of Buffalo is saying in his announcement for re-election as a write-in candidate after a socialist won the primary:
http://dagblog.com/comment/307521#comment-307521
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 9:12pm
on another note:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 9:16pm
"two cents" commentary I found interesting:
and this important tweet and video from June 26:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 9:29pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 9:39pm
Rep. Cori Bush yesterday putting a new spin on it:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 9:45pm
official Black Lives Matter account
following that, they retweeted these:
including this from an hour ago:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 9:59pm
By David Frum:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 11:16pm
in other lefty activist news, a gift for Biden, calling him a "colonizer" etc.
continues...
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/30/2021 - 1:48pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/30/2021 - 1:52pm
meanwhile in the Ohio legislature both sides culture warring it like they got nothing better to do:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/30/2021 - 3:24pm
Wondering if they have a sense of international reputation of the fair city in which they have these debates?
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/30/2021 - 3:30pm
BINGO!
Behooves for all interested in understanding this issue to remember this!
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/30/2021 - 10:59pm
Please, Progressives: Go Ahead and Cede What Makes America Great to the Right
by Noah Rothman
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 11:12pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 11:14pm
he's tooting his own horn here but it is also helpful to know that Yglesias is a favorite of Biden aides, just along the lines of what kind of policy end they are actually shooting for or trying to sell:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/03/2021 - 12:14am
how "progressives" are attacking Clyburn on social media:
countering:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/03/2021 - 6:57pm
full lede:
India Walton’s victory in Buffalo is an enormous advance. With a clear political strategy, the socialist movement could become less dominated by professionals and more driven by the working-class base it requires.
even Jacobin's columnist admits to the electoral problems dismissed by others about the supposed "black community", as it is sometimes called here, and other p.o.c., as opposed to the elite liberal white and "woke"
The author is Gabriel Winant assistant professor of history at the University of Chicago. His book, The Next Shift: The Fall of Industry and the Rise of Health Care in Rust Belt America, was published this year.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/04/2021 - 2:38am
kind of a nice micro example (and pollsters not using nuance would report afro-americans agreeing with conservatives about environmental activists effect on federal government, and scratch their heads about the reason why)
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/04/2021 - 3:03am
with friends like the knucklehead foot-in-mouth mayor of NYC and his sloganeering twitter twins, socialists don't need enemies:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/04/2021 - 6:15am
Gees, seeing this, how can one not think that Rep. Cori Bush really does want to be divisive and furthermore really does hate this country?
Tweeting that on July 4 is Marjorie Taylor Greene level of trolling. At least keep it to yourself. And probably don't run for Federal office if you think the land is still stolen, that might be a good idea, too.
Wondering now if she recites the Pledge of Allegiance. Immigrants in her district must when they chose to become citizens. And blacks in the military must think she thinks they are saps. Why would they think she is their legitimate representative to Congress?
I think of someone like Hillary Clinton, who has said "I love this country so much" how can she even have anything to do with her, political party wise?
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/04/2021 - 3:18pm
Hillary - so divisive
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/04/2021 - 5:15pm
Good point! There's real intentional divisiveness and then there's faux divisiveness, when others stick their divisive narrative on top of yours.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/04/2021 - 5:37pm
Alternate vision by two black brothers:
I think this tweet on that thread might be a subtle reference to Rep. Bush's tweet:
(especially in that position, as in, member of Congress)
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/04/2021 - 8:48pm