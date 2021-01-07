Rashad was recently appointed the new Dean of the Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University. She has a distinguished acting career. She is most remembered as Clair Huxtable on the Cosby Show. When Cosby was released on a legal technically after being convicted of raping women, Rashad suggested that a great wrong had been corrected. As a result, several students and alumni want her out. The university itself denounced her defense of Cosby.

Backlash to defense of Cosby

https://www.theroot.com/it-hurts-when-its-one-of-your-own-1847210586

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clair_Huxtable

Cosby was once considered America's Dad. Now we have the television wife supporting a rapist. It is likely that Rashad will be ushered out of her position as dean.

Both Cosby and Rashad are choking on pound cake.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pound_Cake_speech