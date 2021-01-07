Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
House Votes To Remove Confederate Statutes From The CapitolBy rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/01/2021 - 8:26am |
WASHINGTON — The House voted on Tuesday to remove statues honoring Confederate and other white supremacist leaders from public display at the United States Capitol, renewing an effort to rid the seat of American democracy of symbols of rebellion and racism.
The chamber voted 285 to 120 to approve the legislation, which aims to banish the likenesses of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, Jefferson Davis and roughly a dozen other figures associated with the Confederacy or white supremacist causes. Sixty-seven Republicans, including the party’s top leader, joined with every Democrat who voted to support the changes, but a majority of the party stood against it.
URL:
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/29/us/politics/house-confederate-statues-vote.html
Are they going to be replaced?
by Orion on Thu, 07/01/2021 - 5:54pm
It sounds to me like the bill itself was just a chance for everyone to vote to show approval (or not) for plans that were already taking place, as reported by CNN June 29 (note there is a good video at that link where you can see how the statues are in Statuary Hall.)
The bust of Taney belongs to the Capitol collection and it is just going to be swapped out for one of Thurgood Marshall that they also have.
The full statues displayed there, though, are objects loaned by the states
so they just will take those back and supply another statue. I don't know the full process, must go through a curator. So now the curator will turn down any Confederates and Confederate sympathizers and say "send something else". So actually no big deal except helps the curator who can say no without taking any blame.
Note
and it was easy for McCarthy to spin as taking out more DEMOCRATS from Statuary Hall as that's what Confederates were
and I would imagine it is also easy for those who didn't vote for the bill to spin it as they believe each state should be able to chose what they want to send.
So you see, kind of a nothingburger, actually, because it wasn't a "permanent" installation anyways, it's just that nobody bothered to change anything, to make any rules at all.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/01/2021 - 7:11pm