Almost 100 people unaccounted for in deadly Florida building collapseBy artappraiser on Thu, 06/24/2021 - 9:38pm |
@ CNN.com, Updated 7:53 PM ET, June 24 (with video of moment of collapse at top of page)
Surfside, Florida - An intense search and rescue effort will continue through the night after part of a 12-story residential building collapsed early Thursday in the South Florida town of Surfside, killing at least one and leaving almost 100 people unaccounted for.
About 55 of the 136 units at Champlain Towers South collapsed around 1:30 a.m., officials said [...]
At least 99 people were unaccounted for as of Thursday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade Police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta.
At least one person died because of the collapse, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. A total of 102 people have been accounted for, she said. The mayor said the cause of the collapse was not known.Two people have been pulled from the rubble, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah said, without addressing their medical conditions [....]
Live updates on story
https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/miami-florida-building-collapse-06-24-21/h_1159358fc123f9dc61020571d4fcbbc2
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/24/2021 - 10:07pm
no reason to stop shooting, though:
one way or another:
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/24/2021 - 10:30pm
"Bri" in Chicago, via Detroit, thinks:
I checked out her feed some, I think she's real
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 2:12am
Bri's world:
(note person in wheelchair back by fire)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 4:28am
local tv station coverage, with last update 1/2 hr. ago
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 2:20am
numbers have been raised to 159 missing, 4 dead:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 10:54am
Miami Herald has no paywall on Surfside stories:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 1:38am
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/27/2021 - 3:47am
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/30/2021 - 4:14pm