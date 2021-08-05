Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[Health] Are all births traumatic?
As usual, these are birth anecdotes, not statistics, so the percent they represent is hard to say, nor does it address things like sheer numbers, costs, etc. But still worth considering, keeping in mind AA's note about the number of medical mistakes annually (my wife's was very good, but it was overseas and we got to pick the country!). Also, read the comments.
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ellenoconnellwhittet/mothers-birth-...
so I don't know where to put this but it's a gem, so lets create a
[MENTAL HEALTH] subsection. Here's where I think a lot of white educated males are at currently (it's hilarious, he's very low key sarcastic)
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/10/2021 - 1:19pm
Pets as mental health props
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/11/2021 - 4:55am
Hallelujah!
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/11/2021 - 6:12am
Normally I would not pay much serious heed to a Tweeted poll. But this was done by the twitter feed of the Wagner School of NYU which is devoted to training public service leaders, and I would therefore presume most of the feed's 8,733 are people serious about the topic. So this was kind of a surprising result:
I think the voters there might have a better inkling about a crisis that's about to come upon us than we and the media do.
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/11/2021 - 6:39pm
Woman wakes days after surgery with different accent
A woman who's never been to Ireland wakes up with an Irish accent. Jeanne Moos reports on foreign accent syndrome.
short vid segment @ CNN.com
Not b.s. if you watch the entire tape - it's a real medical syndrome with over 100 reported cases in medical literature.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/12/2021 - 3:00am
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 3:01am
Five myths about obesity
By Susma Vaidya and Nazrat Mirza @ WashingtonPost.com, May 13, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. EDT
Susma Vaidya is a general pediatrician and associate medical director of the IDEAL Clinic, a pediatric weight-management clinic, at Children’s National Hospital.
Nazrat Mirza is a general pediatrician and the medical director of the IDEAL Clinic, a pediatric weight-management clinic, at Children’s National Hospital.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/15/2021 - 3:45pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 5:25pm
It's not always going to be pretty, the new normal:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 2:15am
p.s. "they" are getting back on the job...,got a call just the other day about an $80 pre-pandemic bill I refused to pay because they should have submitted it to my insurance at the time...they spent more on paper and postage sending me bills every month for two years which I promptly threw in the garbage...other people don't know when they are legally entitled to throw such things in the garbage and are frightened by the collectors into donating to the cause...
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 2:19am
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 9:37pm
Japan in a Covid mess:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 1:26am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 2:26am
Up to 8,700 patients died after catching Covid in English hospitals
Exclusive: official NHS data reveals 32,307 people contracted the virus while in hospital since March 2020
@ TheGuardian.com, May 24
Was fooled myself into thinking they had an enviable system. No country does.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 1:18pm
Black residents now account for more than 8 in 10 D.C. coronavirus cases
By Lola Fadulu and Dan Keating @ WashingtonPost.com, May 25, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT
HOW CAN WE BLAME THE POLICE?
Edit to add:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 10:48pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/26/2021 - 12:38am
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 6:43pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 7:24pm
Kaiser poll on U.S. vaccination and anti-vax, best available data assured (mho):
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/28/2021 - 1:30pm
long excellent thread of analysis of White House plans revealed for health care by expert Margot Sanger-Katz, including public option, starts here:
CONTINUES, including good links
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/28/2021 - 2:29pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/28/2021 - 6:31pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/28/2021 - 7:50pm
Men are funny, who knew?
(still privileged = no sympathy -
hey, we got Viagra before women got X so all's fair)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 2:31am
Andy Slavitt, White House Senior Advisor, COVID Response:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 4:28pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 4:30pm
one GOP state gummint that is being very savvy about vaccination:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 9:19pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/04/2021 - 9:31pm
public service announcement! (would have loved this too if I still needed it!)
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/05/2021 - 7:08pm
see whole thread, it continues
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/08/2021 - 1:28am
The Lancet is often a useful idiot, no? Hussein got a decade of free PR from them
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/08/2021 - 1:40am
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/09/2021 - 1:12am
Biogen's new Alzheimer's drug is predicted to make billions from Medicare even tho there's scant evidence it works
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/09/2021 - 3:38am
Neuroscientists Have Discovered a Phenomenon That They Can’t Explain
“Scientists are meant to know what’s going on, but in this particular case, we are deeply confused.”
By Ed Yong @ TheAtlantic.com, June 9 (already 2nd most popular story there)
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/09/2021 - 5:18pm
saw this the other day and can't get it out of my mind that except for the greens, these diet items are very environmentally incorrect; I have read many say it is urgent that more people become vegans:
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 1:30pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/11/2021 - 12:10am
Covid & crap health systems & the oft-unheralded resourcefulnesss/tenacity of women.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/12/2021 - 1:49am
US Covid political correlation
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/12/2021 - 10:24am
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 4:04am
600,000 dead: With normal life in reach, covid’s late-stage victims lament what could have been
By Marc Fisher, Fenit Nirappil, Annie Gowen and Lori Rozsa @ WashingtonPost.com, JUNE 11, 2021
continues with anecdotals and a warning that they are heartbreaking. Not a single one can be faulted as a covid denier, either.
The Grief Crisis Is Coming
For each person who dies of Covid-19, experts say there are at least nine newly bereaved. We must begin to address the toll.
By Allison Gilbert Ms. Gilbert is an author who writes extensively about grief and resilience. Her latest book is “Passed and Present: Keeping Memories of Loved Ones Alive.”
April 12, 2021 @ NYTimes.com
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 8:52am
(thread continues)
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 10:40am
It's starting to happen:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 11:17am
Good for him! Before bitching about red staters and Republicans on this,look to your own house. Zero reason now, it's free and everywhere. People in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/16/2021 - 12:13am
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/16/2021 - 6:27pm
good thing too cause all their health care providers are very busy with all the damage from gun violence:
I don't know if anybody else thinks about that when reading my Crime News posts, but I do. So many many more people are hit by guns but not killed these days, i.e. "6 shot, 1 dead". Imagine what that does to our health care system. If you have spinal injury or significant muscular or organ damage, the patient is often dealing with trying to rectify the complications for years if not the rest of their life. It doesn't work like in the movies where if a guy is shot in the shoulder, someone takes the bullet out and in a week he's back to normal. The cruel reality is: better for our health care system if they are shot dead.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 5:10pm
The illusion of fat
https://www.salon.com/2021/06/17/the-curious-science-of-liposuction/
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 10:12pm
there's this Republican doctor people can listen to if they've bought into the narrative that Fauci is a lying lib:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/20/2021 - 11:07pm
A good example of the fucking wonders of our "public" (quotes intentional) health care plans when they are managed care:
Those who have no familiarity with all this lovely lingo will find out soon enough if they get their "dream" of a "public option." Warning: if you get it, it is likely it is not going to be the heaven you think it is. You can avoid a lot of it by: paying lots of money for extra private insurance, as always.
Edit to add: in the past, the lucky few could get around a lot of this by having a primary care doctor who was willing to understand the system and spend a lot of time playing the game to the patient's benefit. After covid, there are even fewer of those kind left, they are all burnt out and want a vacation and you'll have to find another advocate to play games for you, probably yourself, while you are sick.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/21/2021 - 9:45am
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/21/2021 - 2:35pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 12:24am
"What I Saw in My First 10 Years on Testosterone"
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 1:57am
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/27/2021 - 4:02pm
COVID Delta variant surging in L.A.! Is extra highly contagious > wear masks indoors >
long thread as usual, with lots of documentation of what's happening with it around the world.
Most important point: one dose of two-dose vaccines is very poor protection, nearly nil,
and they don't know if one-dose vaccines like J & J are just as useless against it
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/28/2021 - 10:16pm